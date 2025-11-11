115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Tattoos have always been an interesting, fun, and personal way to display art or memories. People keep getting new tattoos, which could be small, minimal, big, and bold. Some even have too many to count! If you shy away from getting large tattoos but don’t want to miss out on the experience, you can think of getting a small and cute foot tattoo. These are cool tattoos to get because they are subtle and elegant. 

If you are worried about your family or workplace finding out about your tattoo, you won’t need to worry about these small foot tattoos. They are easy to hide and can be displayed when you are ready. 

Do Small Foot Tattoos Hurt?

If you’re thinking of getting these small tattoo ideas on your foot, you must be prepared for the pain you might experience. Foot tattoos hurt, I mean, all tattoos hurt, of course. However, small side foot tattoos or ones on top of the feet are often more painful. This is because the skin in that area is thin and full of nerve endings. This increased sensitivity can lead to more pain. You can do a few things to prepare and make things easier:

How to Prepare Before Getting a Tattoo

Lastly, don’t hesitate to tell your tattoo artist if you are in too much pain and need a break.

If you’re wondering what design to get, you’re lucky because Bored Panda has compiled a list of small foot tattoo ideas you’d want to get immediately. Take a look, and vote for your favorite tattoos. If you have a tiny foot tattoo, add a picture to this list!

#1 Maple Leaf Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: tattooist_flower

#2 Snowflake Tattoo Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: soltattoo

#3 Colorful Branch And Fruit Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: tattooist_silo

#4 Flower Line-Art Tiny Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: east_ssc

#5 Sleepy Panda Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#6 Paper Plane Ankle Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: dreamed_dream

#7 Simple Line-Art Cat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Seoeon

#8 Mountain Range Side Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Yentl

#9 Little Prince ‘Elephant Digested By Snake’ Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: tattooist_doy

#10 Sleeping Cat Cute Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Ivy Saruzi

#11 Unique Ying Yang Foot Tattoo Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#12 Small Foot Tattoo Of A Tree

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: tattoosbyeloise

#13 Airplane Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: caffeinatedcompass

#14 Back Of The Foot Tree Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: cleanlines

#15 Fish Watercolor Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: tattooist_doy

#16 Peter Pan Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#17 Foot And Ankle Flower Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Aro Tattoo

#18 Anklet Style Tiny Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: nekotattooartstudio

#19 Cartoon Owl Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#20 Flower And Quote Tattoos For Women

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: ilwolhongdam

#21 Fox Drawing Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#22 Minimalist Wave Small Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: kristinaamelie

#23 Dove With Colorful Flower

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: horu_tattoo

#24 Infinity Arrow Print Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: jenxtattoos

#25 Colorful Birds Pattern

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: hktattoo_mini

#26 Friends Foot Tattoo Ideas For Women

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: carlesbonafe

#27 Avengers Symbols Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: nekotattoos

#28 Colorful Cactus Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: horu_tattoo

#29 Colorful Wave Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#30 Geometrical Dog Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: crizsuconic

#31 Moon And Planets Pattern

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: doodle.popo

#32 Paw Prints Foot Tattoo Idea

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: girlytattoos10

#33 Tiny Ant Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: soltattoo

#34 Whale And Ship Tattoos

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: jonboytattoo

#35 Colorful Bird With Camera

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: soltattoo

#36 Tree And Roots Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: east_ssc

#37 Flower Tattoos For Women

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: horu_tattoo

#38 Cute Cat Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: lynnerph

#39 Cat Whiskers And Smiling Face

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Amanda Duncan

#40 Small And Cute Foot Tattoo Of An Anchor

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: nataliefranke

#41 World Map Outline Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#42 ‘Just Be’ Quote Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: east_ssc

#43 Deathly Hallows Cute Foot Tattoo Idea

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: jisalayne

#44 Phases Of The Moon Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#45 Colorful Cycle Drawing

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: seoeontattoo

#46 Mandala Pattern

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: jonboytattoo

#47 Cute Foot Tattoo Ideas Of Seashells

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#48 Matching Bee Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: l_gearhart

#49 Shaded Mountain Range

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: east_ssc

#50 Colorful Mermaid Scales

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#51 Hollow Plane Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: leonie_hoops

#52 Intertwining Leaf Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: gz_tattoo

#53 Pretty Foot Tattoo Of A Giraffe

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#54 Feather Pattern Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: letimortimer

#55 Dot Design Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: happiijenny

#56 Lotus Ink Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: chlomino_

#57 Symbolic Owl Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Anna-Claude Poulin

#58 Shaded Moon Drawing

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: east_ssc

#59 Unique Scissors Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Oozy

#60 Pineapple Small Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: hattiejcox

#61 Blinking Eyes Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Jay Shin

#62 Deer Drawing Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#63 Triangle And Line Drawing

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: jenxtattoos

#64 Quote Anklet Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Sachie Nagasawa

#65 Colorful Rainbow Triangle

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: bangbangnyc

#66 Colorful Sunflower Pattern

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: cat_ng

#67 Friends Talking Small Tattoo For Women

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: issy_mcburnie

#68 Cat Stretching Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: horu_tattoo

#69 Sun And Moon Pattern

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#70 Small Tattoo Of A Butterfly As An Anklet

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: nekotattoo

#71 Colorful Zodiac Print Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: soltattoo

#72 Small And Simple Arrow

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: thatamylass

#73 Cute Foot Tattoo Of A Ruby

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: tattooist_ida

#74 Bold Tree Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#75 Minimalistic Quote Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: balletkitty

#76 Geometric Drawing Of A Circle And Triangles

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: taylor_kaclik

#77 Line And Dot Pretty Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: kildebergtattoo

#78 Dog Sketch Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#79 Line Drawing Of A Cat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#80 Bottom Of The Foot Triangle Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: craigy_lee

#81 Solar System As A Musical Note

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: tattooist_ida

#82 Matching Infinity Tiny Foot Tattoos

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: onestepshort

#83 Camera Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: mawetattoos

#84 Colorful Lollipop Pattern

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: tattooist_doy

#85 Travel Tattoo With A Plane And The Earth

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: polly.joshua

#86 Eiffel Tower Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: jonboytattoo

#87 Stylized Owl Cute Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#88 Subtle Placement Sun And Moon Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: JonBoy

#89 Star Pattern Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: stattoos

#90 Side Of The Foot Name Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: jonboytattoo

#91 Arrow And Bow Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#92 Paper Planes Tattoo Style

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: maleinmaria

#93 Boat Design Inking

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#94 Curved Feather Pattern

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#95 Braille Tattoo To Explore By Touch

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#96 Pierced Nail Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#97 Colorful Elephant Foot Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#98 Colored Wave Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#99 Simple Heart Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#100 Cocktail Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#101 Fish Style Foot Tattoo Design

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#102 Umbrella Tat

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#103 Friendship Symbol Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: Germ%20-%20la%20rude%20tattoos

#104 Horseshoes And Name Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#105 Tiny Foot Tattoos Of Hearts

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#106 Bold And Minimal Paw Prints

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#107 Line Art Of A Country

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Image source: JonBoy

#108 Single Word Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#109 Frog Prince Drawing

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#110 Stylized Anchor Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#111 Bamboo Turtle Print

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#112 Bold Music Player Tattoo

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#113 Pi Symbol In A Paw Print

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#114 Colorful Bee Flying

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#115 Letter ‘E’ Small Tattoo Idea

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

#116 Together ☀️????????

115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

