115 Interesting Small Foot Tattoo Ideas Showing That Less Is More

Tattoos have always been an interesting, fun, and personal way to display art or memories. People keep getting new tattoos, which could be small, minimal, big, and bold. Some even have too many to count! If you shy away from getting large tattoos but don’t want to miss out on the experience, you can think of getting a small and cute foot tattoo. These are cool tattoos to get because they are subtle and elegant.
If you are worried about your family or workplace finding out about your tattoo, you won’t need to worry about these small foot tattoos. They are easy to hide and can be displayed when you are ready.
Do Small Foot Tattoos Hurt?
If you’re thinking of getting these small tattoo ideas on your foot, you must be prepared for the pain you might experience. Foot tattoos hurt, I mean, all tattoos hurt, of course. However, small side foot tattoos or ones on top of the feet are often more painful. This is because the skin in that area is thin and full of nerve endings. This increased sensitivity can lead to more pain. You can do a few things to prepare and make things easier:
How to Prepare Before Getting a Tattoo
Lastly, don’t hesitate to tell your tattoo artist if you are in too much pain and need a break.
If you’re wondering what design to get, you’re lucky because Bored Panda has compiled a list of small foot tattoo ideas you’d want to get immediately. Take a look, and vote for your favorite tattoos. If you have a tiny foot tattoo, add a picture to this list!
#1 Maple Leaf Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_flower
#2 Snowflake Tattoo Design
Image source: soltattoo
#3 Colorful Branch And Fruit Foot Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_silo
#4 Flower Line-Art Tiny Foot Tattoo
Image source: east_ssc
#5 Sleepy Panda Design
#6 Paper Plane Ankle Tattoo
Image source: dreamed_dream
#7 Simple Line-Art Cat
Image source: Seoeon
#8 Mountain Range Side Foot Tattoo
Image source: Yentl
#9 Little Prince ‘Elephant Digested By Snake’ Design
Image source: tattooist_doy
#10 Sleeping Cat Cute Foot Tattoo
Image source: Ivy Saruzi
#11 Unique Ying Yang Foot Tattoo Design
#12 Small Foot Tattoo Of A Tree
Image source: tattoosbyeloise
#13 Airplane Design
Image source: caffeinatedcompass
#14 Back Of The Foot Tree Design
Image source: cleanlines
#15 Fish Watercolor Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_doy
#16 Peter Pan Tattoo
#17 Foot And Ankle Flower Tattoo
Image source: Aro Tattoo
#18 Anklet Style Tiny Foot Tattoo
Image source: nekotattooartstudio
#19 Cartoon Owl Design
#20 Flower And Quote Tattoos For Women
Image source: ilwolhongdam
#21 Fox Drawing Tat
#22 Minimalist Wave Small Foot Tattoo
Image source: kristinaamelie
#23 Dove With Colorful Flower
Image source: horu_tattoo
#24 Infinity Arrow Print Tattoo
Image source: jenxtattoos
#25 Colorful Birds Pattern
Image source: hktattoo_mini
#26 Friends Foot Tattoo Ideas For Women
Image source: carlesbonafe
#27 Avengers Symbols Tattoo
Image source: nekotattoos
#28 Colorful Cactus Tattoo
Image source: horu_tattoo
#29 Colorful Wave Tat
#30 Geometrical Dog Tattoo
Image source: crizsuconic
#31 Moon And Planets Pattern
Image source: doodle.popo
#32 Paw Prints Foot Tattoo Idea
Image source: girlytattoos10
#33 Tiny Ant Tattoo
Image source: soltattoo
#34 Whale And Ship Tattoos
Image source: jonboytattoo
#35 Colorful Bird With Camera
Image source: soltattoo
#36 Tree And Roots Tattoo
Image source: east_ssc
#37 Flower Tattoos For Women
Image source: horu_tattoo
#38 Cute Cat Tattoo
Image source: lynnerph
#39 Cat Whiskers And Smiling Face
Image source: Amanda Duncan
#40 Small And Cute Foot Tattoo Of An Anchor
Image source: nataliefranke
#41 World Map Outline Tat
#42 ‘Just Be’ Quote Tattoo
Image source: east_ssc
#43 Deathly Hallows Cute Foot Tattoo Idea
Image source: jisalayne
#44 Phases Of The Moon Tattoo
#45 Colorful Cycle Drawing
Image source: seoeontattoo
#46 Mandala Pattern
Image source: jonboytattoo
#47 Cute Foot Tattoo Ideas Of Seashells
#48 Matching Bee Tattoo
Image source: l_gearhart
#49 Shaded Mountain Range
Image source: east_ssc
#50 Colorful Mermaid Scales
#51 Hollow Plane Design
Image source: leonie_hoops
#52 Intertwining Leaf Tattoo
Image source: gz_tattoo
#53 Pretty Foot Tattoo Of A Giraffe
#54 Feather Pattern Tat
Image source: letimortimer
#55 Dot Design Tattoo
Image source: happiijenny
#56 Lotus Ink Design
Image source: chlomino_
#57 Symbolic Owl Design
Image source: Anna-Claude Poulin
#58 Shaded Moon Drawing
Image source: east_ssc
#59 Unique Scissors Design
Image source: Oozy
#60 Pineapple Small Tattoo
Image source: hattiejcox
#61 Blinking Eyes Tattoo
Image source: Jay Shin
#62 Deer Drawing Tat
#63 Triangle And Line Drawing
Image source: jenxtattoos
#64 Quote Anklet Tattoo
Image source: Sachie Nagasawa
#65 Colorful Rainbow Triangle
Image source: bangbangnyc
#66 Colorful Sunflower Pattern
Image source: cat_ng
#67 Friends Talking Small Tattoo For Women
Image source: issy_mcburnie
#68 Cat Stretching Tat
Image source: horu_tattoo
#69 Sun And Moon Pattern
#70 Small Tattoo Of A Butterfly As An Anklet
Image source: nekotattoo
#71 Colorful Zodiac Print Tattoo
Image source: soltattoo
#72 Small And Simple Arrow
Image source: thatamylass
#73 Cute Foot Tattoo Of A Ruby
Image source: tattooist_ida
#74 Bold Tree Design
#75 Minimalistic Quote Tat
Image source: balletkitty
#76 Geometric Drawing Of A Circle And Triangles
Image source: taylor_kaclik
#77 Line And Dot Pretty Foot Tattoo
Image source: kildebergtattoo
#78 Dog Sketch Design
#79 Line Drawing Of A Cat
#80 Bottom Of The Foot Triangle Tattoo
Image source: craigy_lee
#81 Solar System As A Musical Note
Image source: tattooist_ida
#82 Matching Infinity Tiny Foot Tattoos
Image source: onestepshort
#83 Camera Design
Image source: mawetattoos
#84 Colorful Lollipop Pattern
Image source: tattooist_doy
#85 Travel Tattoo With A Plane And The Earth
Image source: polly.joshua
#86 Eiffel Tower Tat
Image source: jonboytattoo
#87 Stylized Owl Cute Foot Tattoo
#88 Subtle Placement Sun And Moon Tattoo
Image source: JonBoy
#89 Star Pattern Tat
Image source: stattoos
#90 Side Of The Foot Name Tattoo
Image source: jonboytattoo
#91 Arrow And Bow Design
#92 Paper Planes Tattoo Style
Image source: maleinmaria
#93 Boat Design Inking
#94 Curved Feather Pattern
#95 Braille Tattoo To Explore By Touch
#96 Pierced Nail Design
#97 Colorful Elephant Foot Tattoo
#98 Colored Wave Tattoo
#99 Simple Heart Design
#100 Cocktail Tattoo
#101 Fish Style Foot Tattoo Design
#102 Umbrella Tat
#103 Friendship Symbol Tattoo
Image source: Germ%20-%20la%20rude%20tattoos
#104 Horseshoes And Name Tattoo
#105 Tiny Foot Tattoos Of Hearts
#106 Bold And Minimal Paw Prints
#107 Line Art Of A Country
Image source: JonBoy
#108 Single Word Tattoo
#109 Frog Prince Drawing
#110 Stylized Anchor Tattoo
#111 Bamboo Turtle Print
#112 Bold Music Player Tattoo
#113 Pi Symbol In A Paw Print
#114 Colorful Bee Flying
#115 Letter ‘E’ Small Tattoo Idea
#116 Together ☀️????????
