This Dog Has A ‘Human Face’ And It Will Make You More Uncomfortable The Longer You Stare At It

Meet Yogi, a cute puppy of the Shih-Tzu breed that is taking the internet by storm. No, this companion dog does not have an exceptional talent or anything, but after his first appearance on Reddit, people started noticing something unusual about the way he looks. His snout resembles a human face!

Brown, almond-shaped eyes, the illusion of eyebrows, pinkish lips, and a precise haircut are probably the reasons why this unusual animal gives such an impression. Some people even say that at first glance, it also seems that this dog’s face is the result of a very successful face swap! However, Yogi’s owner, Chantal Desjardins, had never thought about her lap dog this way: “Looking at him, I usually don’t see it!”

Seeing Yogi next to another dog actually makes the impression even stronger. Although there’s really something human about his appearance, the angles of the camera, the way his fur is groomed, and even the lighting play a role in all this too. Scroll down to see the weirdly adorable animal for yourself!

