This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

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Tattoos have long been a way for people to turn the body into a canvas, but large-scale pieces take that idea to another level entirely. Covering full sleeves, chests, and backs, these designs demand not only technical skill but also strong composition, patience, and a clear artistic vision. When done well, they become something bigger than a tattoo in the usual sense, reading more like full-body artworks built to flow with movement and shape.

The Instagram page “Best Tattoo Artists” regularly shares striking examples of this kind of work from tattooists around the world, highlighting everything from bold color pieces and dramatic black-and-grey portraits to intricate Japanese-inspired designs and surreal modern compositions. In this list, we’ve gathered some of the most impressive large-scale tattoos featured by the page, each one showing just how creative, ambitious, and visually powerful tattoo art can be.

#1

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Jordan Croke

#2

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Matt Curzon

#3

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sandra Daukshta

#4

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Tyler Malek

#5

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Vasiliy Suvorov

#6

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Benjamin Laukis

#7

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Michael Taguet

#8

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Sandra Daukshta

#9

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Adrian Cier

#10

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Dave Blows

#11

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Adrian Bascur

#12

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Damian Gorski

#13

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Steve Butcher

#14

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Matt Curzon

#15

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Ryan Ussher

#16

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Arlo DiCristina

#17

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Ryan Smith

#18

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Phil Garcia

#19

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Arlo DiCristina

#20

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Dmitriy Paramonov

#21

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Harrison

#22

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Torsten Malm

#23

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Steve Butcher

#24

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Phil Garcia

#25

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Dylan Weber

#26

This Page Collected 26 Large-Scale Tattoos By The World’s Top Tattoo Artists

Image source: Hugo Feist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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