Hey Pandas, Whats Your Greatest Inside Joke? (Closed)

by

You know when you and your friends are messing around and ya´ll make that one funny comment that comes up in other conversations? And it only ends up being ya´ll two laughing? Share some of your funniest inside jokes! Maybe even share the back story!

#1

Milf waluigi with mommy milkers. Don’t ask

(bored panda don’t @ me please—)

#2

Me and one of my friends first met when she drew a face on my desk:

——v——
o o
—–u——

It´s now a funny face or ¨Inside joke¨ that we draw from time to time

#3

One time my mom said “maroon” but she pronounced it like “marun”

#4

In year 2 there was this prize box- for some reason I was good and got to pick a prize- I chose one of those novelty erasers shaped like fruit. I got a grape-shaped one. Then it was break time, and me and my friend played with it all recess. She didn’t have a prize so she played with a seed from a pod that was found on the ground- and thus a new duo was born- SEEDY WEEDY AND GRAPEY WAPEY!!! We’re much older now and recently caught up together and then I was like “REMEMBER SEEDY WEEDY AND GRAPEY WAPEY?!” and we both cracked up and laughed about it.

#5

We were watching a video about a scientist who got something in his eye. The voice was very dramatic and said, ‘My eye! My eye!’ So now anytime someone complains about their eyes my son and I say this in the same dramatic manner.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
