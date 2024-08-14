Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Introduces Hollywood Adventures

Your favorite amateur sleuths are almost back! Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season at the end of August, which means there’s a new murder mystery for the trio to solve. Here’s everything to know about Season 4, from the release date to the star-studded cast.
Only Murders in the Building is one of Hulu’s most successful series and the most-watched original comedy. The show, which premiered on August 31, 2021, is co-created and co-written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.
The fourth season picks up after the shocking murder of Sazz Pataki, Charles-Haden Savage’s friend and stunt double from Brazzos, at the end of Season 3. In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter’s 2024 August issue, Gomez called the fourth installment her favorite season yet.
I think this is our most exciting season yet. That’s what I would definitely say with confidence, because it was far too fun. How it came together was so magical. Everyone had a blast,” Gomez said.
When Is Season 4 Coming Out?
Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on August 27 on Hulu and Disney+ with the Disney Bundle.
The Number of Upcoming Episodes
Like previous seasons, Season 4 will feature ten episodes of intrigue that promise numerous twists and turns.
The Returning Cast Members
Series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will reprise their roles, with returning stars Meryl Streep, Tina Fey, and Jane Lynch joining them. New guest stars like Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy will add fresh dynamics to the cast. Additionally, Desmin Borges and others make recurring appearances.
The Plot of Season 4
The fourth season delves into uncovering Sazz Pataki’s killer. The trio’s investigations take them from New York to Los Angeles and back to The Arconia’s labyrinthine corridors. As they question whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, they encounter unexpected twists both in L.A., where a film about their podcast is in production, and back on their home turf among Arconia’s residents.
