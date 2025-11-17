50 Hilarious Times People Took Pics With Regular Folks Thinking They Were Famous

Seeing a famous person in the flesh can be exciting, particularly if you are a huge fan. Besides the good, old autograph, most of us now also want to get a quick selfie in, proof that we really came face to face with a star. 

The “Not Really Famous” internet group gathers examples of misguided people taking selfies with what they think are celebrities. Instead, a random person on the street got to feel what it’s like to be famous just for a few moments. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best examples in the list, and comment your own experiences below. 

#1 Omg Matt Damon

#1 Omg Matt Damon

Image source: Binnni

Image source: Binnni

#2 “Hulk Hogan”

#2 "Hulk Hogan"

Image source: BigTallCanUke

Image source: BigTallCanUke

#3 Bond, James Bond

#3 Bond, James Bond

Image source: tametraveler

Image source: tametraveler

#4 Who Indeed

#4 Who Indeed

Image source: insmek

Image source: insmek

#5 Steve Jobs Hiding In Egypt After Faking His Death

#5 Steve Jobs Hiding In Egypt After Faking His Death

Image source: pikameta

Image source: pikameta

#6 George Clooney – Perfect Similarity

#6 George Clooney – Perfect Similarity

Image source: Lets_Flyy

Image source: Lets_Flyy

#7 Johnny Derp

#7 Johnny Derp

Image source: Vpicone

Image source: Vpicone

#8 My Friend’s Special Bachelorette Party Guest: Morgan Freeman

#8 My Friend's Special Bachelorette Party Guest: Morgan Freeman

Image source: Bragadash

Image source: Bragadash

#9 Plumber Can’t Leave House! (I Know, I’m Ashamed Of That Title Also..)

#9 Plumber Can't Leave House! (I Know, I'm Ashamed Of That Title Also..)

Image source: El_Iconico

Image source: El_Iconico

#10 Wow, What Are The Odds Of Finding Robert Downy Jr. In A Small Texas Mall?

#10 Wow, What Are The Odds Of Finding Robert Downy Jr. In A Small Texas Mall?

Image source: ClassyRedneck

Image source: ClassyRedneck

#11 Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever

50 Hilarious Times People Took Pics With Regular Folks Thinking They Were Famous

Image source: ZhouLe

#12 These Guys Thought They Met Ed Sheeran

#12 These Guys Thought They Met Ed Sheeran

Image source: sussurrando

Image source: sussurrando

#13 Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine On The Street

#13 Hugh Jackman's Wolverine On The Street

Image source: jamibark_au

Image source: jamibark_au

#14 Peter Dinklage Bought Us Drinks!!

#14 Peter Dinklage Bought Us Drinks!!

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Told You Tupac Was Still Alive. Just Saw Him At The Barbershop

#15 Told You Tupac Was Still Alive. Just Saw Him At The Barbershop

Image source: mynameisnotjacob

Image source: mynameisnotjacob

#16 Danny Devito Works A Shift At The Airport Now

#16 Danny Devito Works A Shift At The Airport Now

Image source: qdhcjv

Image source: qdhcjv

#17 “Me And Criss Angel. He Keep Sayin His Name Was Dave But I Know It Was You Criss”

#17 "Me And Criss Angel. He Keep Sayin His Name Was Dave But I Know It Was You Criss"

Image source: iceeee

Image source: iceeee

#18 You’re Not Convincing Me That I Didn’t Get Day Drunk With George Clooney

#18 You're Not Convincing Me That I Didn't Get Day Drunk With George Clooney

Image source: knomesayin

Image source: knomesayin

#19 During The Filming Of Anchorman 2 In Atlanta This Bar Got Overrun Due To A Rumored “Will Ferrell” Sighting

50 Hilarious Times People Took Pics With Regular Folks Thinking They Were Famous

Image source: tsuto

#20 My Friend Met Chuck Norris In Switzerland!

#20 My Friend Met Chuck Norris In Switzerland!

Image source: DiceGames

Image source: DiceGames

#21 She Jay-Z

#21 She Jay-Z

Image source: guitartech18

Image source: guitartech18

#22 This Girl Thought She Met Drake

#22 This Girl Thought She Met Drake

Image source: yoeyz

Image source: yoeyz

#23 Ran Into “Stan Lee” Yesterday In Miami

#23 Ran Into "Stan Lee" Yesterday In Miami

Image source: _OUCHMYPENIS_

Image source: _OUCHMYPENIS_

#24 /U/Sorentius Meets “Jake Gyllenhaal”

#24 /U/Sorentius Meets "Jake Gyllenhaal"

Image source: ghoti_fry

Image source: ghoti_fry

#25 Walked Into Class And Thought Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) Was My Teacher

#25 Walked Into Class And Thought Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) Was My Teacher

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#26 “Last Night, I Met Lorde, In Spain!”

#26 "Last Night, I Met Lorde, In Spain!"

Image source: I_Burned_The_Lasagna

Image source: I_Burned_The_Lasagna

#27 Just Chatting It Up With Rod Stewart Himself!

#27 Just Chatting It Up With Rod Stewart Himself!

Image source: RepletesMaryJane

Image source: RepletesMaryJane

#28 Dwight Howard

#28 Dwight Howard

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Its Either Common Or A Cool Black Guy

#29 Its Either Common Or A Cool Black Guy

Image source: shrimcentral

Image source: shrimcentral

#30 Obama Visiting Paraguay

#30 Obama Visiting Paraguay

Image source: auron_py

Image source: auron_py

#31 I Thought They Were Friends With Matt Leblanc (Joey)

#31 I Thought They Were Friends With Matt Leblanc (Joey)

Image source: Lacagada

Image source: Lacagada

#32 Tupac Is Alive!!!!

#32 Tupac Is Alive!!!!

Image source: grims4ever

Image source: grims4ever

#33 Girl From My Facebook Feed Swore She Met Macklemore

#33 Girl From My Facebook Feed Swore She Met Macklemore

Image source: Blue_Thing

Image source: Blue_Thing

#34 That’s Not Iron Man Mate

#34 That's Not Iron Man Mate

Image source: amithdd

Image source: amithdd

#35 Marilyn Manson

#35 Marilyn Manson

Image source: BoredAtWork221b

Image source: BoredAtWork221b

#36 Buddy Was Stoked To Meet Vin Diesel

#36 Buddy Was Stoked To Meet Vin Diesel

Image source: Sofa_King_Chubby

Image source: Sofa_King_Chubby

#37 Spielberg Is A Big Sushi Fan

#37 Spielberg Is A Big Sushi Fan

Image source: backporchpoet89

Image source: backporchpoet89

#38 That Time I Totally Didn’t Drink With Gandalf At A Russian Bar

#38 That Time I Totally Didn't Drink With Gandalf At A Russian Bar

Image source: solocupknupp

Image source: solocupknupp

#39 Not Samuel L. Jackson At A Bus Station

#39 Not Samuel L. Jackson At A Bus Station

Image source: le_banana_1101

Image source: le_banana_1101

#40 Tom Cruise Out For A Stroll Between Takes!

#40 Tom Cruise Out For A Stroll Between Takes!

Image source: fuckboystrikesagain

Image source: fuckboystrikesagain

#41 My Cousin Thought He Met Christian Bale And Orlando Bloom

#41 My Cousin Thought He Met Christian Bale And Orlando Bloom

Image source: Derf13

Image source: Derf13

#42 He Is A Superhero Though

#42 He Is A Superhero Though

Image source: adr0ck89

Image source: adr0ck89

#43 It Makes Sense Zach Galifinakis Would Wear A Shirt From His Own Movie, Right?

#43 It Makes Sense Zach Galifinakis Would Wear A Shirt From His Own Movie, Right?

Image source: Dennis_Feinstein_

Image source: Dennis_Feinstein_

#44 Met Shia At A Kebab Shop In Edmonton, Alberta

#44 Met Shia At A Kebab Shop In Edmonton, Alberta

Image source: candyycamm

Image source: candyycamm

#45 Met Peter Dinklage In Vegas!

#45 Met Peter Dinklage In Vegas!

Image source: orchid_breeder

Image source: orchid_breeder

#46 She Thought She Met Usher

#46 She Thought She Met Usher

Image source: Brizin

Image source: Brizin

#47 My Boyfriend Gets Stopped All The Time Because People Think He’s Spike Lee

#47 My Boyfriend Gets Stopped All The Time Because People Think He's Spike Lee

Image source: aliceandro

Image source: aliceandro

#48 My Dad Tagged Me And My Sister On Facebook In This, His Friend Sent Him This From Hawaii. He’d Thought He Met Kristen Stewart

50 Hilarious Times People Took Pics With Regular Folks Thinking They Were Famous

Image source: Scrody_Cody

#49 “Met An Idol Tonight. Maisie Williams”

#49 "Met An Idol Tonight. Maisie Williams"

Image source: CJ105

Image source: CJ105

#50 Bruno Mars

#50 Bruno Mars

Image source: panda_nectar

Image source: panda_nectar

