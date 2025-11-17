50 Hilarious Times People Took Pics With Regular Folks Thinking They Were Famous

Seeing a famous person in the flesh can be exciting, particularly if you are a huge fan. Besides the good, old autograph, most of us now also want to get a quick selfie in, proof that we really came face to face with a star.
The "Not Really Famous" internet group gathers examples of misguided people taking selfies with what they think are celebrities. Instead, a random person on the street got to feel what it's like to be famous just for a few moments.
#1 Omg Matt Damon
Image source: Binnni
#2 “Hulk Hogan”
Image source: BigTallCanUke
#3 Bond, James Bond
Image source: tametraveler
#4 Who Indeed
Image source: insmek
#5 Steve Jobs Hiding In Egypt After Faking His Death
Image source: pikameta
#6 George Clooney – Perfect Similarity
Image source: Lets_Flyy
#7 Johnny Derp
Image source: Vpicone
#8 My Friend’s Special Bachelorette Party Guest: Morgan Freeman
Image source: Bragadash
#9 Plumber Can’t Leave House! (I Know, I’m Ashamed Of That Title Also..)
Image source: El_Iconico
#10 Wow, What Are The Odds Of Finding Robert Downy Jr. In A Small Texas Mall?
Image source: ClassyRedneck
#11 Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever
Image source: ZhouLe
#12 These Guys Thought They Met Ed Sheeran
Image source: sussurrando
#13 Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine On The Street
Image source: jamibark_au
#14 Peter Dinklage Bought Us Drinks!!
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Told You Tupac Was Still Alive. Just Saw Him At The Barbershop
Image source: mynameisnotjacob
#16 Danny Devito Works A Shift At The Airport Now
Image source: qdhcjv
#17 “Me And Criss Angel. He Keep Sayin His Name Was Dave But I Know It Was You Criss”
Image source: iceeee
#18 You’re Not Convincing Me That I Didn’t Get Day Drunk With George Clooney
Image source: knomesayin
#19 During The Filming Of Anchorman 2 In Atlanta This Bar Got Overrun Due To A Rumored “Will Ferrell” Sighting
Image source: tsuto
#20 My Friend Met Chuck Norris In Switzerland!
Image source: DiceGames
#21 She Jay-Z
Image source: guitartech18
#22 This Girl Thought She Met Drake
Image source: yoeyz
#23 Ran Into “Stan Lee” Yesterday In Miami
Image source: _OUCHMYPENIS_
#24 /U/Sorentius Meets “Jake Gyllenhaal”
Image source: ghoti_fry
#25 Walked Into Class And Thought Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) Was My Teacher
Image source: reddit.com
#26 “Last Night, I Met Lorde, In Spain!”
Image source: I_Burned_The_Lasagna
#27 Just Chatting It Up With Rod Stewart Himself!
Image source: RepletesMaryJane
#28 Dwight Howard
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Its Either Common Or A Cool Black Guy
Image source: shrimcentral
#30 Obama Visiting Paraguay
Image source: auron_py
#31 I Thought They Were Friends With Matt Leblanc (Joey)
Image source: Lacagada
#32 Tupac Is Alive!!!!
Image source: grims4ever
#33 Girl From My Facebook Feed Swore She Met Macklemore
Image source: Blue_Thing
#34 That’s Not Iron Man Mate
Image source: amithdd
#35 Marilyn Manson
Image source: BoredAtWork221b
#36 Buddy Was Stoked To Meet Vin Diesel
Image source: Sofa_King_Chubby
#37 Spielberg Is A Big Sushi Fan
Image source: backporchpoet89
#38 That Time I Totally Didn’t Drink With Gandalf At A Russian Bar
Image source: solocupknupp
#39 Not Samuel L. Jackson At A Bus Station
Image source: le_banana_1101
#40 Tom Cruise Out For A Stroll Between Takes!
Image source: fuckboystrikesagain
#41 My Cousin Thought He Met Christian Bale And Orlando Bloom
Image source: Derf13
#42 He Is A Superhero Though
Image source: adr0ck89
#43 It Makes Sense Zach Galifinakis Would Wear A Shirt From His Own Movie, Right?
Image source: Dennis_Feinstein_
#44 Met Shia At A Kebab Shop In Edmonton, Alberta
Image source: candyycamm
#45 Met Peter Dinklage In Vegas!
Image source: orchid_breeder
#46 She Thought She Met Usher
Image source: Brizin
#47 My Boyfriend Gets Stopped All The Time Because People Think He’s Spike Lee
Image source: aliceandro
#48 My Dad Tagged Me And My Sister On Facebook In This, His Friend Sent Him This From Hawaii. He’d Thought He Met Kristen Stewart
Image source: Scrody_Cody
#49 “Met An Idol Tonight. Maisie Williams”
Image source: CJ105
#50 Bruno Mars
Image source: panda_nectar
