Baby Elephant Cries Uncontrollably After His Mother Rejects Him

This is a heart-breaking story! A baby elephant calf named Zhuang-zhuang wept uncontrollably for five hours after he had to be separated from his mother at the Shendiaoshan wildlife reserve in Rong-cheng, China.
After his mother was seen trying to kick and crush the poor calf, Zhuang-zhuang was isolated and treated for his injuries. Zoo keepers hoped that the attack was an accident, and released him to be with his mother, only to be attacked again. He had to be separated again in order to save his life, and has since been adopted by one of the zoo keepers.
The mother’s reaction to her calf is probably an effect of life in captivity, as animals’ protective instincts can be altered when they live outside of their traditional social structures.
Pictures: CEN
He was crying for five hours non-stop after his mother rejected him.
“He couldn’t bear to be parted from his mother and it was his mother who was trying to kill him.”
The zookeepers treated his injuries and, with the hope that it was just an accident, released him back to his mother.
Unfortunately his mother tried to stamp him again, so he had to be separated permanently.
Luckily, Zhuang-zhuang is fine now after he was adopted by the zookeeper who had saved his life at the Shendiaoshan wild animal reserve in Rong-cheng.
