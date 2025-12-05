54 Times People Received Texts They Still Think About Because They Were That Hilarious (New Pics)

Texting has been the new way of communication for almost two decades now. Even with video calls being the easiest they’ve ever been, most people still prefer messaging. In fact, 40% of the respondents in an international survey by YouGov claimed they prefer texting over other communication methods such as calls, video calls, audio messages, and even face-to-face communication.
Texting also allows us to communicate through memes, videos, and photos, which pretty often results in hilarious interactions. We’ve compiled the funniest and strangest instances of people texting each other, courtesy of the r/texts subreddit that collects “funny, weird, or random conversations” for the entertainment of others.
#1 Found Out How My BF Likes To Talk To My Cat When I’m Not Around
#2 My Dad Is Getting Confident In His AI Detection Skills
#3 The Text My Dad (The Anti-Boomer) Sent To Me And My Sisters After The Election
#4 Woke Up To This Text From My Boyfriend. I’ve Been Talking/Moving In My Sleep Lately. I Am Thoroughly Embarrassed😂
#5 My Mom Found My V*pe :’( (I Am 26 Years Old)
#6 My GF Texting Her Friend 💀
#7 My Daughter And I
#8 My Best Friend Passed Away A Few Weeks Ago, But This Roast Is Absolutely Eternal. God, I Miss Her
#9 My Friend Admitted Something
#10 I Asked My Brother To Send Me Pics Of Our Mom
She was cremated 10yrs ago..
#11 Guy I’m Seeing Hates That I Don’t Fart In Front Of Him
#12 My Daughter .. Cont
#13 My Boss Is So Done
#14 So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me So I Texted Them
#15 Let’s Go?? I Guess??
#16 My Mother Asking Me To Get A Message To Elon…
#17 Finally Got To Join My Boyfriend’s Family Groupchat
#18 I Present To You, My Youngest Sister
#19 Average Interaction With My Dad
#20 My Girlfriend From High School 20 Years Ago Is A Really Sweet Girl. But This Was Ruthless
#21 A Message From What I Would Assume To Be A Hairy Man…
#22 Good Night Text To My GF
I didn’t see him, why is he so small??
#23 It’s My Dad’s Birthday So Here’s My Favorite Text He’s Ever Sent
#24 My Mom Has A Suspicion About My Cat
#25 Hehe
#26 How Dead Am I?
#27 Boyfriend Fell Asleep On His Flight And Didn’t Know His Plane Diverted To Another State
#28 Sent An “Email-Like” Message To Confirm A Date With A Sweet Girl I’m Seeing, Needless To Say Her Reaction Made Her Even More Endearing !
#29 My 11 Year Old Sends Me This An Hour After He Went To Bed… 😅
#30 My Brother’s 19-Year-Old Wisdom
#31 My Boyfriend Ladies And Gentlemen
#32 Got A Random Text From My Brother 😂
Got a random text from my brother, asking if a jibbit was mine. I know he knew it was mine, so i thought it was weird he was asking me… until I saw his girlfriend in the reflection of his shifter 😂 She has quite the history of getting jealous, so now the text makes more sense hahaha
Image source: alanafalletti
#33 My Mother Met My Boyfriend Yesterday, And This Was Her Review. 🥹💓
#34 My Dad Has Never Once Questioned The Way I Text Him
#35 My 13 Year Old
#36 My Daughter Is At Her Dad’s House This Weekend. She Uses Talk To Text. I Texted Her Dad To Make Sure She Hadn’t Had A Stroke
#37 I Think That’s My Queue To Give Up On Dating😭
#38 Been Married 9 Years, I Understand Her
Been married to my wonderful wife for 9 years. She tends to prefer voice to text, despite the many typos that come along with it. Can any one decipher this text exchange without any context? I’ll give a hint in the comments if necessary. Good luck!
Image source: ThanosA**Clap
#39 Do You Think My Mom Needed Glue?
#40 My Husband Wakes Up Thinking About Dinner
#41 My Thoughtful 13 Year Old
#42 Texts With My Wife While She’s On The Way Home To Me And The Kids After A Night Of Karaoke
#43 If You’re Gonna Message A Girl On Reddit. Maybe Make Sure She’s Actually A Girl
#44 90% Of The Reason My 14 Year Old Texts Me
#45 I Don’t Play LOL
#46 Cat Girl
#47 Can’t Believe He Did This On Valentines Day, Of All Days
Due to time difference it was like 5AM and he accidentally clicked a suggested auto reply that sent immediately. He called me a second later in a blind panic trying to apologize for the “okay” and explain what happened 😂 love this boy but definitely gonna hang it over his head for a while!!
Image source: Madcat6679
#48 Why Are Men Like This? 😭
#49 My 8 Year Old Niece
#50 I Love Dating
#51 Texting With My 7 Year Old Son
Kiddos dodgy android tablet carked it, and so he got a hand me down from his Nana that happens to be a pretty decent iPad. His mum and I both have iPhones so I showed him how he can message us. Got a wake-up message from him the next morning, he makes me laugh.
Image source: HadToCrackThat
#52 I Think My Wife Has Had Enough Of Me
#53 Posting This. Divorce Here We Come
#54 Texts With My Dad Haha
