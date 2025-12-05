54 Times People Received Texts They Still Think About Because They Were That Hilarious (New Pics)

Texting has been the new way of communication for almost two decades now. Even with video calls being the easiest they’ve ever been, most people still prefer messaging. In fact, 40% of the respondents in an international survey by YouGov claimed they prefer texting over other communication methods such as calls, video calls, audio messages, and even face-to-face communication.

Texting also allows us to communicate through memes, videos, and photos, which pretty often results in hilarious interactions. We’ve compiled the funniest and strangest instances of people texting each other, courtesy of the r/texts subreddit that collects “funny, weird, or random conversations” for the entertainment of others.

More info: Reddit

#1 Found Out How My BF Likes To Talk To My Cat When I’m Not Around

Image source: mooshinformation

#2 My Dad Is Getting Confident In His AI Detection Skills

Image source: Ok_Responsibility844

#3 The Text My Dad (The Anti-Boomer) Sent To Me And My Sisters After The Election

Image source: dalee90

#4 Woke Up To This Text From My Boyfriend. I’ve Been Talking/Moving In My Sleep Lately. I Am Thoroughly Embarrassed😂

Image source: MrsCyanide

#5 My Mom Found My V*pe :’( (I Am 26 Years Old)

Image source: LeastAnomicRedditor

#6 My GF Texting Her Friend 💀

Image source: TriggersTiger

#7 My Daughter And I

Image source: KarateandPopTarts

#8 My Best Friend Passed Away A Few Weeks Ago, But This Roast Is Absolutely Eternal. God, I Miss Her

Image source: Even-Persimmon-5299

#9 My Friend Admitted Something

Image source: saskatchewanchrome

#10 I Asked My Brother To Send Me Pics Of Our Mom

She was cremated 10yrs ago..

Image source: Melodic_Chicken_2299

#11 Guy I’m Seeing Hates That I Don’t Fart In Front Of Him

Image source: unsuresea

#12 My Daughter .. Cont

Image source: DishsUp

#13 My Boss Is So Done

Image source: swarrypop

#14 So Pretty Much A Random Number Texted Me So I Texted Them

Image source: scriptica

#15 Let’s Go?? I Guess??

Image source: jahmah

#16 My Mother Asking Me To Get A Message To Elon…

Image source: FlowerNo5207

#17 Finally Got To Join My Boyfriend’s Family Groupchat

Image source: lanabeee

#18 I Present To You, My Youngest Sister

Image source: Br0kenpenis

#19 Average Interaction With My Dad

Image source: Macca3568

#20 My Girlfriend From High School 20 Years Ago Is A Really Sweet Girl. But This Was Ruthless

Image source: wakinupdrunk

#21 A Message From What I Would Assume To Be A Hairy Man…

Image source: Fun_Thing_3947

#22 Good Night Text To My GF

I didn’t see him, why is he so small??

Image source: Squeaky-shoppingcart

#23 It’s My Dad’s Birthday So Here’s My Favorite Text He’s Ever Sent

Image source: Caro__Grace

#24 My Mom Has A Suspicion About My Cat

Image source: Specialist-Ad2937

#25 Hehe

Image source: BoeingPerson

#26 How Dead Am I?

Image source: 4dafryguy

#27 Boyfriend Fell Asleep On His Flight And Didn’t Know His Plane Diverted To Another State

Image source: koolhaam

#28 Sent An “Email-Like” Message To Confirm A Date With A Sweet Girl I’m Seeing, Needless To Say Her Reaction Made Her Even More Endearing !

Image source: RogueLeaderArt

#29 My 11 Year Old Sends Me This An Hour After He Went To Bed… 😅

Image source: rhikachuuu

#30 My Brother’s 19-Year-Old Wisdom

Image source: alittleuneven

#31 My Boyfriend Ladies And Gentlemen

Image source: OldOil1007

#32 Got A Random Text From My Brother 😂

Got a random text from my brother, asking if a jibbit was mine. I know he knew it was mine, so i thought it was weird he was asking me… until I saw his girlfriend in the reflection of his shifter 😂 She has quite the history of getting jealous, so now the text makes more sense hahaha

Image source: alanafalletti

#33 My Mother Met My Boyfriend Yesterday, And This Was Her Review. 🥹💓

Image source: Entire_Bumblebee_207

#34 My Dad Has Never Once Questioned The Way I Text Him

Image source: anon

#35 My 13 Year Old

Image source: SarahKaiaKumzin

#36 My Daughter Is At Her Dad’s House This Weekend. She Uses Talk To Text. I Texted Her Dad To Make Sure She Hadn’t Had A Stroke

Image source: easterbunny04

#37 I Think That’s My Queue To Give Up On Dating😭

Image source: Interesting-Sleep354

#38 Been Married 9 Years, I Understand Her

Been married to my wonderful wife for 9 years. She tends to prefer voice to text, despite the many typos that come along with it. Can any one decipher this text exchange without any context? I’ll give a hint in the comments if necessary. Good luck!

Image source: ThanosA**Clap

#39 Do You Think My Mom Needed Glue?

Image source: Ecstatic_Slice_8456

#40 My Husband Wakes Up Thinking About Dinner

Image source: bratney35

#41 My Thoughtful 13 Year Old

Image source: soill_berry41

#42 Texts With My Wife While She’s On The Way Home To Me And The Kids After A Night Of Karaoke

Image source: MsCardeno

#43 If You’re Gonna Message A Girl On Reddit. Maybe Make Sure She’s Actually A Girl

Image source: witcharithmetic

#44 90% Of The Reason My 14 Year Old Texts Me

Image source: Victor_Krum

#45 I Don’t Play LOL

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Cat Girl

Image source: lizard-teef

#47 Can’t Believe He Did This On Valentines Day, Of All Days

Due to time difference it was like 5AM and he accidentally clicked a suggested auto reply that sent immediately. He called me a second later in a blind panic trying to apologize for the “okay” and explain what happened 😂 love this boy but definitely gonna hang it over his head for a while!!

Image source: Madcat6679

#48 Why Are Men Like This? 😭

Image source: aquariusprincessxo

#49 My 8 Year Old Niece

Image source: RAVMisery1

#50 I Love Dating

Image source: Berdsherman

#51 Texting With My 7 Year Old Son

Kiddos dodgy android tablet carked it, and so he got a hand me down from his Nana that happens to be a pretty decent iPad. His mum and I both have iPhones so I showed him how he can message us. Got a wake-up message from him the next morning, he makes me laugh.

Image source: HadToCrackThat

#52 I Think My Wife Has Had Enough Of Me

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Posting This. Divorce Here We Come

Image source: Oztravels

#54 Texts With My Dad Haha

Image source: MyJokesAreOffensive

