Man Protects His Son’s Savings From His Late Wife At All Costs Against Current Wife

Losing a parent can be one of the most traumatic things a child experiences. Shockingly, one in 12 children in the U.S. loses a parent before they’re 18, according to Judi’s House. If the parents are terminally ill, they might set up a trust fund or other types of savings to ensure the child gets the best future possible.
This man’s deceased wife did exactly that. However, when he remarried, his wife suddenly felt like all of their children were entitled to the savings. After the father refused, a huge fight broke out. So, he was left wondering: should he disclose to his wife how much money his teenage son has in savings?
A teenage son had savings that his deceased mother and his dad had pooled together before his second marriage
Yet, his new wife demanded to know how much there was in the account so that all the kids would get the money
When stepparents don’t contribute to stepchildren’s lives financially, it can strain the couple’s relationship
The stepmother might press her husband to know how much her stepson has inherited because she thinks it’s unfair to her children. By that logic, why should she contribute to his future at all? However, such a mindset can negatively affect the parents’ relationship.
In a previous interview for Bored Panda, Associate Marriage and Family Therapist Christopher Underwood explained that there is no one-size-fits-all answer to whether or not a stepparent should contribute to a stepchild’s financial well-being because every situation is unique.
“The question of whether a stepparent is morally obligated to support their stepchildren financially is complex and depends on various factors, including cultural, religious, economic, and personal considerations.”
“When a stepparent is contemplating providing financial support to their stepchildren, it is crucial to engage in open and honest discussions with their partner,” Underwood added. “This not only ensures alignment on financial goals but also strengthens the relationship by fostering a collaborative approach.”
Money topics, especially concerning stepchildren, can really put a strain on a couple’s relationship. “By maintaining open communication, stepparents and their partners can reach a decision that is both ethically sound and beneficial for the family,” Underwood said.
A new wife should never aim to replace the deceased mother
Entering into a marriage with a widowed person comes with many challenges. The biggest one could be that the deceased spouse might never really go away. That’s especially true when there are children in the picture. The stepson and the dad might perceive what the stepmom in this story is doing as disrespectful to the memory of the mother.
In most cases, a woman marrying a widower should never aim to replace the deceased wife. In turn, the husband, family, and friends shouldn’t expect the new wife to be a substitute for the late wife. That’s why the healthiest way to deal with it is to avoid comparing and competing with the deceased spouse.
Of course, hearing about what a great mother and wife she was might not be that pleasant. However, it’s important to remember that the new wife knows what she signed up for and should accept her spouse’s past.
Experts advise educating yourself on grief in these cases. Just because the dad got married doesn’t mean he forgot his deceased wife. It’s important to understand the stages of grief and the fact that a person can grieve for a deceased spouse while simultaneously falling in love with someone else.
That doesn’t mean that the widower is not committed or is not all in on the marriage. “Many other widows and widowers still grieve a deceased spouse, even when they are very happily and successfully remarried,” grief coach Iris Arenson-Fuller writes.
Moving forward should be about creating new memories together. For example, if the husband and his late wife used to vacation in Hawaii, suggest going to Italy. Creating new traditions can be a great way to move forward appropriately. “You must accept each other and forge a new path together that doesn’t dwell on the past but that recognizes and even honors it,” Arenson-Fuller claims.
The husband believed the wife didn’t yet know exactly how much his teenage son had in savings
But most people urged him not to tell her: “Whatever money his mother left to him is only for him”
