50 Hilariously Bad Album Covers That Deserved To Be Shamed On This FB Group

An iconic album cover can evoke intrigue while giving listeners an idea of what to expect. Some top-of-mind examples include “Led Zeppelin I” and the Hindenburg disaster, The Velvet Underground and Nico with the banana and Andy Warhol’s name, and the afro baby on The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut record “Ready to Die.”

On the other side of the spectrum is album art that induces head scratches and awkward laughs. It involves images and texts that make no sense, which, unfortunately, gives a shaky first impression of the record. 

Describing them won’t do enough justice, so go ahead and see them for yourself. You’ll mostly see artwork from unknown artists, but one of these is from the world’s most famous band.

These images are from the Bad Album Cover Collective Facebook page, and we’ve compiled some of the standouts for you.

#1 Wild Thing (1969) So Much Product In Their Hair They Couldn’t Stand Closer Than 20 Feet From A Naked Flame

#2

#3 I Would’ve Gone With A Different Album Title

#4 Here’s A Woman Who Wants To Be Split Open

#5 Stop Granny, I Think It’s Too Late!

#6 Small Dolphin

#7 Um, No Thanks

#8 No, Staying Away From You

#9 No, I Don’t Think We Will

#10 “Squirt Does Its Thing”

#11 When Nobody Else Is Competing?

#12 Just A Reminder That Someone, Somewhere, At Sometime Thought This Was A Good Idea

#13 I’m Gonna Bet The Answer Is No

#14 I Should Hope Not

#15 All Together Now! ”yes I Found Jesus At A Walmart While Pushing On A Shopping Cart By The Fruit Loops And The Sweet-Tarts I Found Forgiveness And A Brand New Start About The Cheetos And The Mountain Dew That’s Where I Break Through I Got Low Prices And A Brand New Heart And Now I’ve Found Jesus At A Walmart”

#16 Bad Album Cover! “Stoop Down Baby … Let Your Daddy See”

#17 I’m Glad We’re Not Friends

#18 Hmm John.. Not Sure If That’s Legal In Most States?

#19 I Have Questions

#20 Nice Haircut Style

#21 Found In Narva

#22 Badiscs! “Smack My Crack”

#23 I’d Be Careful To Shake His Hand…

#24 No……….just No

#25 Something Tells Me Payback Is Coming

#26 Someone Doesn’t Count

#27 Turns Out They Do Make Size Massive Diapers

#28 From My Home Country Italy, I Now Present Cicciolina. Being Bored With Releasing Albums, She Later Became An Italian Politician. Released In Italy – 1981

#29 Um, No Thanks

#30 Cerrone 3…as The Singer Descended Into Madness, He Hired An All Swine Backup Band. The Tour Was A Mess

#31 The Eggs-Traordinary Edith Massey

#32

#33 What We Have Here Are Costume Experts. Released In Sweden – 1975

#34 Mrs. Mills!

#35 Hypnotized By Corndog

#36 Woman Needs Her Beef

#37 If These Two Are Husband & Wife I Feel Sorry For Both Of Them……and Their Children

#38 Found In Narva, Estonia

#39 Ummm

#40

#41 I Never Heard This Guy Music And Judging By This Cover I Never Will Do

#42 This Is A Portuguese Misprint, It Meant To Say English Boys, Not Bogs

#43 No, You Dont

#44 Karate Guy Snuck Into The Photo? Hammer Guy Is About To Take Him Out!

#45

#46 A Giant Baguette Wearing A Beret And Smoking A Cigarette?

#47 Here’s A Trio That Were Into Bondage. Released In America – 1967

#48 Check Out This Bad Boy! “Plays For Youth”

#49 No, That’s Actually All Wrong

#50 I Am Pretty Damn Sure There Was A Third Brother

