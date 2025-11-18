50 Hilariously Bad Album Covers That Deserved To Be Shamed On This FB Group

An iconic album cover can evoke intrigue while giving listeners an idea of what to expect. Some top-of-mind examples include “Led Zeppelin I” and the Hindenburg disaster, The Velvet Underground and Nico with the banana and Andy Warhol’s name, and the afro baby on The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut record “Ready to Die.”
On the other side of the spectrum is album art that induces head scratches and awkward laughs. It involves images and texts that make no sense, which, unfortunately, gives a shaky first impression of the record.
Describing them won’t do enough justice, so go ahead and see them for yourself. You’ll mostly see artwork from unknown artists, but one of these is from the world’s most famous band.
These images are from the Bad Album Cover Collective Facebook page, and we’ve compiled some of the standouts for you.
#1 Wild Thing (1969) So Much Product In Their Hair They Couldn’t Stand Closer Than 20 Feet From A Naked Flame
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#2
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#3 I Would’ve Gone With A Different Album Title
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#4 Here’s A Woman Who Wants To Be Split Open
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#5 Stop Granny, I Think It’s Too Late!
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#6 Small Dolphin
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#7 Um, No Thanks
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#8 No, Staying Away From You
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#9 No, I Don’t Think We Will
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#10 “Squirt Does Its Thing”
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#11 When Nobody Else Is Competing?
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#12 Just A Reminder That Someone, Somewhere, At Sometime Thought This Was A Good Idea
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#13 I’m Gonna Bet The Answer Is No
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#14 I Should Hope Not
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#15 All Together Now! ”yes I Found Jesus At A Walmart While Pushing On A Shopping Cart By The Fruit Loops And The Sweet-Tarts I Found Forgiveness And A Brand New Start About The Cheetos And The Mountain Dew That’s Where I Break Through I Got Low Prices And A Brand New Heart And Now I’ve Found Jesus At A Walmart”
”Yes I found Jesus at a Walmart while pushing on a shopping cart by the fruit loops and the sweet-tarts I found forgiveness and a brand new start about the cheetos and the mountain dew that’s where I break through I got low prices and a brand new heart and now I’ve found Jesus at a Walmart”
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#16 Bad Album Cover! “Stoop Down Baby … Let Your Daddy See”
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#17 I’m Glad We’re Not Friends
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#18 Hmm John.. Not Sure If That’s Legal In Most States?
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#19 I Have Questions
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#20 Nice Haircut Style
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#21 Found In Narva
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#22 Badiscs! “Smack My Crack”
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#23 I’d Be Careful To Shake His Hand…
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#24 No……….just No
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#25 Something Tells Me Payback Is Coming
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#26 Someone Doesn’t Count
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#27 Turns Out They Do Make Size Massive Diapers
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#28 From My Home Country Italy, I Now Present Cicciolina. Being Bored With Releasing Albums, She Later Became An Italian Politician. Released In Italy – 1981
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#29 Um, No Thanks
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#30 Cerrone 3…as The Singer Descended Into Madness, He Hired An All Swine Backup Band. The Tour Was A Mess
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#31 The Eggs-Traordinary Edith Massey
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#32
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#33 What We Have Here Are Costume Experts. Released In Sweden – 1975
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#34 Mrs. Mills!
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#35 Hypnotized By Corndog
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#36 Woman Needs Her Beef
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#37 If These Two Are Husband & Wife I Feel Sorry For Both Of Them……and Their Children
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#38 Found In Narva, Estonia
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#39 Ummm
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#40
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#41 I Never Heard This Guy Music And Judging By This Cover I Never Will Do
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#42 This Is A Portuguese Misprint, It Meant To Say English Boys, Not Bogs
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#43 No, You Dont
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#44 Karate Guy Snuck Into The Photo? Hammer Guy Is About To Take Him Out!
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#45
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#46 A Giant Baguette Wearing A Beret And Smoking A Cigarette?
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#47 Here’s A Trio That Were Into Bondage. Released In America – 1967
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#48 Check Out This Bad Boy! “Plays For Youth”
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#49 No, That’s Actually All Wrong
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
#50 I Am Pretty Damn Sure There Was A Third Brother
Image source: Bad Album Cover Collective
Follow Us