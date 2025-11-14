Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

by

Often referred to as the “Queen of Pop”, Madonna Louise Ciccone better known as Madonna, is one of those celebrities whom you don’t need to introduce because everyone already knows her. The famous American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman has captured millions of hearts, pushed the boundaries of songwriting in mainstream popular music and released many successful albums such as Like a Virgin (1984), True Blue (1986) and Grammy Award winners Ray Of Light (1998) and Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005). Her songs like “Like a Virgin”, “La Isla Bonita”, “Vogue”, “Music”, “Like a Prayer”, “Take a Bow”, “Frozen”, “Music”, “4 Minutes” have reached the top of record charts worldwide.

Throughout her career, Madonna achieved so many things and her works have been praised by many music critics. She has also sparked controversy but still inspired and influenced many other artists. What’s even more impressive is that the now 61-year-old artist is present in the music industry more than ever, creating hit songs and surprising crowds with her amazing performances. But have you ever imagined what she was like before all the fame and before she was a pop music icon?

More info: richardcorman.com | Instagram

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

“Early in May of 1983, I got a call from my mother, Cis Corman. She was casting Martin Scorcese’s new film “The Last Temptation of Christ” and said she’d just auditioned a woman I really had to photograph. “She’s an original! I’ve never met anyone like her!” I was just beginning my career, and I was always looking for charismatic subjects so I agreed. The woman was Madonna, and the part she’d auditioned for was Mary Magdalene. She did not get the role, but my encounter with Madonna and the rhythmic surge of life in New York City’s Lower East Side in the early ’80s continues to inspire me” – said Richard Corman about his first encounter with Madonna to Bored Panda.

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

In 1983, professional photographer Richard Corman didn’t know how famous Madonna was about to become. Nor did Madonna (or at least how big she was going to be). Little did anyone know but when they met in New York, Corman found her to be a fascinating and worthwhile subject for his portraiture photography. “She was unlike anyone I had met prior and had a fearless sense of determination that I so respected!  She was amazing as she was trying to establish herself, and was very much a part of a movement of creativity where the more you pushed, the more it yielded – and there were so many young artists all pushing at once” – remembered the photographer.  At that time, Madonna was just a 24-year-old young woman who wanted to become successful and change the world with her art. In his later published photography book “Madonna NYC 83”, he shows the music icon at the beginning of her long musical journey, just months before she rose to fame with her eponymous album.

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Most of these photographs are black and white and feature an enigmatic, sexy, edgy and confident Madonna. On the old streets of New York, her gaze is fixed directly at the camera, almost seeing through it. Her charming and powerful energy beams brightly in Corman’s twin-lens Rolleiflex portraits. She’s wearing studded cuffs, double denim, her neck is wrapped in white pearls and her lips are painted red which later became her signature look.

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

The then 29-year-old Richard Corman later became a famous photographer whose subjects include musicians, actors, artists, athletes, writers, and others. He has taken portraits of Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Bill Clinton, Robert De Niro, Paul Newman, Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese, Ellie Wiesel and many more. But still, to this day, his most famous series is “Madonna NYC 83” which released 30 years after and is more relevant to this day than before. “The energy that pushed back then, that Madonna represented so well, is alive today with renewed vigor as this creative carnival that is NYC remains as exciting to me as ever!”

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Photographer Shows Madonna Before Her Fame In 1983 (29 Pics)

Image credits: Richard Corman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Times People Had No Idea What They Were Looking At, But The Internet Knew What It Was Right Away
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About PBS Show “We’ll Meet Again”
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2018
George Lucas and Ewoks Frolic In a field in Weird Old Japanese Commercials
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2017
Sarah Hyland Channels the Pussycat Dolls on Lip Sync Battle
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2017
What The Penguin Series Needs To Avoid
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2023
Couple Horrified As Infertile Stepmom Keeps Treating Their Baby As Her Own, Refuses To Meet Anymore
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.