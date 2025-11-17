By Using An Excess Of LEGO Bricks, I Made Back To The Future Tribute Builds (6 Pics)

by

This is one of my lifelong projects. Using an excess of Lego bricks, a few dismantled from my dusty old playsets, I set a series of BTTF-related builds. Since Lego not going to release them, why not I build them instead? Took me some time. Have fun viewing.

More info: youtu.be

#1 Right… A Pepsi Free

#2 If You Smell This, There Is A Delorean Nearby

#3 “Doc, You Don’t Just Walk Into A Store And-And Buy Plutonium! Did You Rip That Off?”

#4 A Portable Television Set

#5 A Self Lacing Nike Shoes

#6 Finally LEGO Released Its Long Awaited Official Delorean

Patrick Penrose
