Neighbor Calls Police Because Of A Few Leaves, Regrets It After This Guy Gets Revenge

In a perfect world, everyone would follow the golden rule, encouraging people to treat others how they want to be treated. But in reality, there’s always someone petty ready to ruin one’s day.
Redditor u/joeyfine shared that his friend’s neighbor was one of such people. He called the police on the OP’s friend because of a few fallen leaves. But little did he know that his actions would come back to hurt him, as petty people often get petty revenge.
Some neighbors are needlessly petty
This person’s neighbor called the police on him because of a handful of fallen leaves
Nosy neighbors seem to be as annoying as those who don’t take proper care of their surroundings
Having an aggravating neighbor can make one’s life needlessly difficult; there’s no doubt about it. Whether they’re nosy or noisy, too talkative, or troublesome for other reasons, they’re the people a nearby dweller might have to deal with on a regular basis, which can become quite a test of their patience.
The neighbor in the OP’s story wasn’t too noisy or talkative, as he was reportedly located states away; however, he was nosy, even from a distance. According to a Lendingtree survey, being too interested in other people’s business is one of the top five most annoying things neighbors do.
But based on the survey’s results, the number of people annoyed with the nosiness of their neighbors is the same as those upset with them not maintaining the exterior of their house. And not maintaining the outside of the house was what the neighbor of the OP’s friend called the police for.
Even though that seems to be a common annoyance, the OP pointed out that the neighbor was just being petty, as he didn’t even live in the house next to the friend. That meant there was really no need for the police to get involved, as one of the redditors pointed out in the comments.
Some people tend to call the police even for the most minor of things
Similar situations that can arguably be solved among the involved parties are not the only events the police might be forced to waste their time on. Some people are even less understanding of what is worthy of disturbing law enforcement for.
The Guardian covered calls to the Metropolitan police, responsible for safety and order in the Greater London area, and revealed that quite a few of them were unnecessary at best. It pointed out that out of roughly two million calls the Met received in 2018, nearly 22,000 shouldn’t have been made.
The unnecessary calls covered everything from people complaining about their food expiring to someone asking for the time. “Although these calls can be perceived as amusing, they are actually a huge waste of the Met’s resources,” Chief Superintendent David Jackson pointed out. He explained that such calls block the number for people who are in actual danger, this way putting their lives at risk.
In the OP’s story, the police officer seemed visibly annoyed by the reason behind the call; however, at the end of the day, the leaves weren’t the only matter he helped to solve.
Fellow redditors shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP replied to some of them
