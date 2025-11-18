152 Photos That Prove Sausage Dogs Are The Cutest

These small but mighty dogs, often called ‘wiener dogs’ or ‘sausage dogs’, originally were bred in Germany for hunting badgers, yet once they were introduced to England and eventually the United States in the 19th century, they instantly became the most adorable companions for many people all around the world.
The American Kennel Club officially confirmed the dachshund breed in 1885, and that only boosted the popularity of these irresistibly charming and undeniably cute dogs.
#1 My Dachshund Turned 15 Today, So Here She Is In Her Quinceañera Flower Crown
Image source: bentleyazure
#2 Cute Little Wiener Dog
Image source: dog_rates, dog_rates
#3 Cutie Named Thor
Image source: Relative_Media_2975
#4 My First Vet Visit Was Weird. This Guy Kept Interrupting My Complaining
Image source: cleodoxiepaws
#5 Dachshund Yoga
Image source: kuku.yoyo_boy
#6 Lovely Little Dachshund
Image source: aBabblingBook
#7 That Face
Image source: thewienersworld
#8 These Are Screenshots Of When My Dachshunds See A Wind-Up Rat
Image source: loulouminidachshund
#9 One Well-Deserving Boy
Image source: Anonymous110101
#10 Hello From Reese, Aka Camping Dog! She Is 18 Years Old. Here She Is, Wrapped Up Like A Toasted Sausage Burrito On Our Camp Trip
Image source: DerbleZerp
#11 When You’re Tired But You Had So Much Fun At The Park
Image source: roxannethedachshund
#12 Met The Cutest Dachshund
Image source: sheslyn
#13 I Lost My Dachshund For A Bit… I Just Found Her
Image source: tippytoesnmonkeyjoes
#14 So My Parents Had A Heating Engineer Over
Image source: oaoaoa2202
#15 Meet Cinnamon, The Newest Member Of Our Family. We’re So In Love With This Precious Baby Girl
Image source: karina_lamer
#16 17 Years Later, Dodger The Doxie Is On His Way To Outlive The Whole Family
Image source: AlabamaIceMan
#17 We Don’t Deserve Dogs
Image source: strawberryhichew
#18 Peek-A-Boo
Image source: nami_liketsunami
#19 The Perfect Spot
Image source: nelliethesausagepup
#20 Sprinting Dachshunds Dressed As Hot Dogs
Image source: UVdogastrophe
#21 This Is Terra, And She Was Born On Earth Day. She’s A Longhaired Dapple Miniature Dachshund
Image source: readingreddit7
#22 Brought This Little Nugget Home Last Week. Such A Good Boy
Image source: fordforlyfe
#23 Sleepover At The Weens Residence. Who Is Coming?
Image source: yunabugs
#24 This Poor Dachshund Having His Tongue Bitten By A Young Chick
Image source: loulouminidachshund
#25 “Throwback To My Attempt At Levitation. Sadly, It Didn’t Work… Louis And I Had To Dine On Kibble That Evening, While Everyone Else In The House Shoved Banana Bread Into Their Faces”
Image source: pippa_thesausage
#26 Puppy Baby Vienna
Image source: Gabymex26
#27 Show Off Your Best Teef
Image source: Hot_Nefariousness506
#28 Happy Love Day
Image source: the_daxie_trouble
#29 Gaming With My Dad
Image source: belonce
#30 Back When I Tried To Catch A Fly
Image source: honeydewthedachshund
#31 Reminiscing About Our Short But Sweet Trip To Paris… We Are Already Planning Our Return For Next Year
Image source: pacos.place
#32 Dudley Shoots Rainbows When He Barks
Image source: PoshSpiceBurger
#33 Just A Dachshund Shopping For Tools
Image source: manwith4names
#34 Short, Dark And Handsome
Image source: dachshund_usa21
#35 Meet Otto, The Chocolate Dachshund
Image source: y_ggdrasiL
#36 Today My Mom Gave Me A Mango And Strawberry Popsicle
Image source: ninaetostex
#37 From Now On, You’ll Have To Wear Socks With Holes
Image source: hooo_chuu_
#38 When I Go To Post About Being A Silly Little Sausage Banana-Loving Boy Who’s Reached 75k Followers And 7 People Unfollow Me
Image source: marcominiaturedachshund
#39 Somebody Did A Maternity Shoot For Their Dachshund
Image source: w0grammer
#40 My Dachshund Puppy Feeling Confident In Her Scarf And Fur Coat
Image source: lookglen
#41 “No, Minnie, This Is My Treat, Not Yours”
Image source: minnieandmabelsadventures
#42 Sunny’s First Birthday Is This Thursday And I Can’t Stop Going Through His Puppy Pictures
Image source: sunnythedachshund_
#43 I Had Been Keeping These Pictures All To Myself, Sorry
Image source: Tookie_the_Cookie
#44 Does Anyone Else Here Love Dachshunds?
Image source: raulleao
#45 My Dachshund Puppy Looks Like A Stuffed Dog
Image source: mmendozaf
#46 What Would You Call Her? We Pick Up This Little Sausage In Two Weeks
Image source: Armybag
#47 Is It Normal For Dachshunds To Sit Up? It’s Her Go To Pose When Being Nosey
Image source: pppinkmattter
#48 My Attempt At A Banana For Scale Picture Of My Mini Dachshund Rusty. It Seems Like He Had Other Plans
Image source: reddit.com
#49 I’ve Had A Long Day
Image source: davinci_the_dach
#50 This Beautiful Dachshund With Vitiligo
#51 Monday Mood. It’s Atrocious Weather Out Today, So This Is What We’ll Be Doing For The Foreseeable. Hope You All Have A Great Day
Image source: our_dachshunds_adventures
#52 My Sister Just Got A Wiener Dog
Image source: Frazzer951
#53 Dachshund Learnt The Hard Way That Bees Are Friends And Not Food
Image source: Marra88
#54 I’m Glad My Dachshund Loves Her Bed, But She’s Literally In It 20 Hours A Day
Image source: smugmisswoodhouse
#55 Say Cheese
Image source: harrythedaxen
#56 He Finished His Pup Cup Nearly 3 Hours Ago But Insists On Carrying The Cup Around
Image source: JosePawz
#57 So Cute
Image source: isounigram
#58 Ready For A Slumber Party
Image source: franklinweeni
#59 Spotted A White Dachshund
Image source: 12vie
#60 Dottie The Derpy Dachshund
Image source: amberh2l
#61 Photobombing Like A Boss
Image source: balou_theminisausage
#62 A Real Gentleman
Image source: cooper_the_dax
#63 I Was Taking A Picture Saying “Don’t Drop The Towel”
Image source: kuku.yoyo_boy
#64 Cute Little Dachshund
Image source: HookLove
#65 Can You Believe She’s 10 Months Old Already?
Image source: a_dachofmaple
#66 Does Anyone Else’s Doxie Do This For Attention? Frankie Does This All The Time, It’s So Cute. It’s Actually What I Wake Up To Every Morning
Image source: Aggravating_Ad_5054
#67 Sunday Is The Day To Eat Roast Chicken
Image source: ninaetostex
#68 Carried Through The Pumpkin Patch Like A King
Image source: pacos.place
#69 Lucienne Is Playing With Her Son Lapo
Image source: lucienne_la_parisienne
#70 “On My First Camping Trip, I Fought Off The Bears Don’t Worry”
Image source: loutheween
#71 My Dachshund Pawing Me To Share A Moment
Image source: am1729
#72 Once Upon A Time
Image source: schmitt.happenss
#73 My Brother And His Girlfriend Have A Distinguished Gentleman Named Doozy. He’s A Charming Mix Of Dachshund And Mini Poodle (A Doxie-Poo)
With a knack for snagging reachable socks and a flair for being vocal about any potential mischief, Doozy is always up to something fun.
#74 My Dad Said He Would Never Love A Tiny Dog. He Told My Mom Repeatedly She Could Not Bring This Dog Home. It Took Lots Of Begging And My Mom’s Tears To Change His Mind
Only a week later, he was in love. She competes in national wiener dog races with dad as her proud and competitive trainer.
Image source: beluga712
#75 This Is Your Sign To Take A Nap
Image source: fritzithesausage
#76 My Best Friend Marley
Image source: Christianhbk, cropfro
#77 My Dachshund Found A Way To Beat The Deep Snow
Image source: QueenShnoogleberry
#78 Who Else Is Ready For Autumn?
Image source: margotdapple
#79 That’s One Athletic Sausage
Image source: DroidBot1
#80 Cutest Sausage Dog Of The Year Award Goes To
Image source: XiKiilzziX
#81 This Is How They Sleep. Nugget (The Sausage Dog) Makes Sure Of It
Image source: donald1708
#82 Banana With Wiener Dog For Scale
Image source: xKalbee
#83 The Cutest Pumpkins
Image source: the_daxie_trouble
#84 My Baby Dachshund With A Little Dachshund
Image source: MrJaso3
#85 Just Brought These Two Home Yesterday. Say Hello To Our New Mini Doxies. I Think They Are Happy To Be Here
Image source: karma_made_me_do_eet
#86 Sausage Dog Doing What A Sausage Does Best
Image source: Nubert__
#87 Got A Sausage Dog Yesterday. Everyone, Meet Soda
Image source: wafflesofthesky
#88 Wanted To Share My Favorite Picture Of My Sausage
Image source: denise2610
#89 My Miniature Dachshund Was Crying From My Bedroom, So I Decided To See What The Issue Was. He Is Stuck In The Arm Of My Sweatshirt
Image source: mrbeezkneez
#90 Here’s A Picture Of My Dachshund Smiling
Image source: jaxrains
#91 Doxie Likes The Sun
Image source: bogartvenus
#92 Ripper, A Mini Doxie I Met At The Liquor Store
Image source: bogbunzhun
#93 Dachshund Parade At Edmonton Pride 2017
Image source: KhalilRavana
#94 Tell Me You Have A Little Brother, Without Telling Me You Have A Little Brother
Image source: arnold_minidachshund
#95 Sweater Weather
Image source: a_dachofmaple
#96 Perfect Angle
Image source: piper_the_dachshund_uk
#97 I Met A Lot Of Puppies At The Komazawa Dog Festival. It’s Been A Fun Day For Both Humans And Dogs
Image source: shion_dachshund
#98 It’s Too Much Cuteness To Fit Into A Picture
Image source: ninaetostex
#99 Moose, As A 4-Month Puppy
Image source: WallySue0803
#100 Happy 13th Birthday To My Dachshund Tequila
Image source: Catataumachado
#101 Birthday Boys
Image source: arnold_minidachshund
#102 Adorable
Image source: furrylops
#103 Driving After A Long Time
Image source: hooo_chuu_
#104 Every Dog Deserves A Beach Day! Treat Your Puppy To Some Sand, Surf, And Sniffs – They’ll Thank You For It
Image source: piper_the_dachshund_uk
#105 We Would Tell You Our Autumn Joke, But You Probably Wouldn’t Fall For It
Image source: littlemisspepperandpoppy
#106 Tiny Derp Face
Image source: daisysausageclarke
#107 Your Little Guy Is Adorable
Image source: dachshund_owner
#108 Someday I’ll Be Known As “Dexter The Smiling Dachshund”
Image source: dextythedachshund
#109 My Dachshund Sits Here Every Morning While I Sit On The Toilet
Image source: grogmarsh
#110 My Dachshund Buries New Toys In Mud, Then Brings Them Into House Once Found. This Is My Sister Negotiating For The Toy Back So We Can Clean It
Image source: DOM1NOR
#111 The Human Foot Is Just The Right Size For A Chin Rest
Image source: b_dachshund_ell
#112 So Cute
Image source: nellie_the_dachshundx
#113 Parker Genuinely Loves Traveling In Terms Of He Loves His Plane Bag, He Loves Hotels, And He Loves Sniffing New Places And Trying New Human Food
Image source: parker.dachshund
#114 Stepped Into The Netherlands In True Dutch Fashion, How Do You Like My Little Clogs?
Image source: mrcharliebrowne
#115 Sleepy Sisters
Image source: metalmonkey_7
#116 I’ve Looked Up The Characteristics Of A Dachshund. They Never Mentioned How Nosy They Are
Image source: chazzzzmak1972
#117 Freddy The Mini-Dachshund Volunteers At My University To Help Reduce Stress In Students
Image source: reddit.com
#118 She Does This When She’s Lazy And Wants You To Put Her On The Couch
Image source: BristolCameron
#119 Dachshund Derp
Image source: alihasadd25
#120 He’s Got A Long Tongue
Image source: kathrynandslinky
#121 Do All Dachshunds Like Gardening?
Image source: devilthais
#122 Now That Autumn Is Officially Here, I Can Start Wearing My Favorite Jumpers
Image source: theelliebigbelly
#123 Ivy Tried A Drink Today And She Loved It
Image source: ivy.doxxie
#124 Sausage Dog In Manhattan
Image source: navythemini
#125 Happy Birthday, Brownie
Image source: BrownietheDach1
#126 A Sausage In The Rain
Image source: withthatwood
#127 Our Little Coco Was Given Glasses To Wear During His Laser Treatment
Image source: stacy98mcd
#128 So Sweet… And Scary
Image source: Harlow and Sage
#129 The Wiener Dog Melted On My Bed
Image source: RudeSquash
#130 If You’re Having A Bad Day, Here’s My Sausage Judging Me
Image source: Charmed-wings
#131 Do You Think They All Want My Lap?
Image source: stanley_the_tiny_dachshund
#132 What Did The Beach Say To The Tide When It Came In?
Image source: tommy_teddy_cocktail_sausages
#133 This Is Anton. He’s A Wirehaired Dachshund. He’s A Gentle, Playful, And Goofy Spirit
Image source: KrillinYouSoftly
#134 I Know There Are Four Little Dachshund Legs Under There Somewhere
Image source: dbkraemer
#135 Our Dachshund Hurt His Back, So The Vet Gave Him Muscle Relaxers. High As A Kite
Image source: WhateverGreg
#136 People Say My Wiener Dog Looks Like Dobby
Image source: cptassistant
#137 Pizza With Extra Sausage
Image source: angelicmaiden
#138 Wiener Dog Sitting This Weekend, I Didn’t Believe Her Owner When She Said She Likes To Lay Like Humans. I Was Wrong
Image source: PMbumbumpics
#139 Anyone Else’s Dachshund Go Absolutely Crazy For Sand?
Image source: No-Mixture140, noriandnoodle
#140 Sometimes You’ve Just Got To Get Your Whole Snout Into Those Treats When Your Human Backs Are Turned
Image source: piglet_thesausagedog
#141 My Derpy Dachshund Puppy Drutten Has Some Dry Teeth
Image source: lottenw
#142 Will You Face An Angry Dog Like This?
Image source: alfredo_luizsalsichinha
#143 This Is My Mom’s Dachshund, Zoey
Image source: Crundlegush
#144 My Dachshund Lilly Trying Too Hard To Be Snoop Dogg
Image source: Portera11
#145 My Friend’s Dachshund Puppy Managed To Get Herself Wedged Between The Screen And Glass Door
Image source: MemaLove
#146 My Dachshund Knows What’s Comfortable
Image source: SK_Baska
#147 Looking So Squeaky Clean
Image source: piper_the_dachshund_uk
#148 This Mildly Disconcerted Beagle-Dachshund Leaning Against A Couch
Image source: reddit.com
#149 Ask Me About My Wiener
Image source: EvelMunkie
#150 The Derp Is Strong With My Sister’s Dachshund, Oliver
Image source: reddit.com
#151 My Son, Luda. Even Though He’s 100% Dachshund, He Identifies As A Land Seal
Image source: Fanjolin
#152 I Ruined The Spelling Of “Wiener” On A Color-Changing Mug I Made Of My Mom’s Dog
Image source: Keith_Ape
