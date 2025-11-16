Hey Pandas, Rant About Your Day (Closed)

That’s it, just vent your anger here.
#1
I’m pretty sure I’m being bullied by my friend. He used to be nice- or nicer to me and only made rude jokes occasionally but now he likes spreading rumors and making me feel like a freak. I just realized it was bullying and that he didn’t just have a different sense of humor today and it’s making me quite sad :
#2
My day has been horrible.
First I needed to clean the upper floor but my useless cripple body makes it everything super difficult and painful. I had surgery a few weeks ago so the house hadn’t been cleaned since mid January and its a mess. I managed to clean the bedroom and bathroom and my entire body was shaking like if I was going to just collapse. Obviously being a woman I am expected to do all housechores alone even while being ill (and recovering from surgery).
Then I thought to take my disabilities scooter for a ride to try to cheer me up. I went for a coffee but it was hard because my hands were shaking and I felt extremely ashamed, but i guess nobody saw. The waitress asked me about my scooter (it folds, which is awesome, so it often gets attention); I explained her what it is and she told me ‘but you are not disabled’. Well… good to know that I am miraculously healed. I kept my smile because I know that she did not mean bad but it hurts so much when people does that. So I told her that I am in fact disabled and she insisted ‘but you do not look sick’. Because everybody knows that healthy people like the humiliation of needing a disability aid to get around…
Anyway then it started raining and I thought to get the bus back home. To my surprise (I haven’t had the scooter for long) I have learned that belgian buses do not allow disability scooters inside, only wheel chairs. Because why not making life for disabled people even more difficult? So I am hiding in a library and I am waiting for the rain to be less intense to go home.
I hate my body, society, everything and everybody right now. All I want is to crawl in the sofa and cuddle with my dogs, only they love me.
#3
I started meds yesterday. Today is my first full day with all doses. I’m tired. You know how when you’re really tired your eyes feel swollen and heavy? And you’re really unmotivated? That’s how I’ve been all day. I’m used to being manic and then down and back again. This sucks. And I can’t even feel mad about it because of the meds. I just wanna do stuff. Video games. Movies. Projects. But I am just SO tired. Doc says it’ll take 2 weeks to even me out though. So I’ll keep going. It’s because of Bored Panda users that I finally went to the doc for help and now I’ve got meds to fix my brain. My very broken, very sleepy brain. Newly crazy here so I’m sure I’ll have more bad days coming but hopefully they’ll be balanced out by good ones.
#4
I had to wake up early and I had algebra class, which usually sucks, but I had a quiz today too, so it sucked even more. I also had a quiz in science class and yesterday I had a quiz in English. Also, I have to take a midyear algebra test next Tuesday and I really don’t feel like it.
#5
My day has been decent, I went thrift shopping and help a 7 year old girl look for “kitty stuffies” (stuffed animals) and she would put them in her mother’s cart. Whenever she wasn’t looking, the mother would put the stuffed animals back on the shelf and the girl would be mind blown when she saw them on the shelf, she would keep saying “there are 2 of them!?” After that I went to Costco and smiled at a kid who frowned at me then held up his ring finger, like he was flipping me off. His mother saw the whole thing and frowned at me as well. So far today was okay.
#6
My relationship with my family has gotten worse and worse over the past five years. I’m in high school and still live with my parents, and they don’t respect me, don’t listen to me, yet they expect me to be perfect in my schoolwork. I don’t trust them and I’m often scared of them and I don’t know why, I don’t remember ever being abused but my memory of my childhood is really spotty. I get guilt tripped, scolded for making sarcastic comments, and they don’t treat me like they treat everyone else, they think I need protection. They kept me in a bubble for the first ten years of my life and so I didn’t discover until fifth grade the reason why I was so uncomfortable with being a girl. Because I wasn’t. I am just a person. That is all. I can’t wait to move as far away from our home state as possible. I hate where I live.
#7
Things are pretty frustrating- it’s one thing, but spread over… well, the past year. I’m a trans guy, in my teens, still living with my parents. I’ve known for a long time my parents are homophobic and transphobic. It’s nothing new, so naturally, when I realized I was actually a boy, I wasn’t going to tell them.
Well, they decided to go through my emails. I’d recently ordered a binder off of amazon and had it shipped to a friend’s house, and I’d emailed them for their address and to thank them (I don’t have a phone, so I had to email them). My mom read the emails, and, long story short, I was forced to tell my mom that I’m trans. Naturally, she doesn’t accept me and says I can’t “trans” under her roof. I’m dealing with lots of dysphoria, and to top it off, she recently found out I have a girlfriend, which of course I’m now forbidden to be with. Even though really, since I’m a guy, it’s a straight relationship (she does keep encouraging me every time I say a guy is cute. Newsflash, mom, I’m bi.) So yeah, basically my parents don’t accept any part of me and it’s hard to deal with.
#8
I spent about two and a half hours digging down to find our septic tank lid before I finally decided to pay extra for the service to dig it I hurt all over and I felt like I was digging my own grave also my father is an alcoholic and possibly has Parkinson’s and needs more help but refuses to go to a doctor and I really want to scream
#9
I’m really insecure about my body. Everyone bullies me at school because I’m fat and i feel stupid and nobody likes me and I’m so fat.
#10
I’m in love with someone who’s straight and it makes me sad. I’ve also been super lonely recently because I don’t have any close friends who really understand me and I feel depressed. Sorry that’s all I want to share for now
#11
ACK SCHOOL!
#12
I had a pair of pants thrown at me by an angry customer after I told him about our return policy and that we could not take back his 2+ year old [self inflicted] damaged pants. He literally THREW them across the desk at me and stormed out.
Came back about an hour later trying to bull his way through to getting his money back.
I hate retail.
#13
I have tests all next week any my pencil case is gone (potentially stolen) I’m not sure what to do
#14
Well my austic daughter has just started residential school ( min-Fri) and is struggling to get use to the change which means she’s even more aggressive than usual I’m covered in bite and scram marks bruises and missing quite a bit of hair she’s also throwing everything she can get her hands on snapped multiple cds and pulled her tv off the wall. As much as I know this is the best thing for her her confusion over getting use to it is really hard my other daughter have spent all weekend hiding in their rooms or in their grandparents I really hope this gets better soon 😞😢
