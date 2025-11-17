Hey Pandas, What Does Your Dream Life Look Like? (Closed)

Imagine a world where anything is possible, and the wildest fantasies come to life. What yours look like?
#1
I graduate Harvard Law and become a very successful defence attorney with my own prestigious international firm. I live in a huge modern swanky mansion with my kind, caring, tall, witty husband, two dogs and two daughters named Francesca and Karina. I buy my parents another huge mansion right next door, and one for my sister, too. I live close to my relatives, who also have nice mansions. I dye my black hair a light orange colour and straighten it. I drive a fancy roofless red or orange Jaguar.
#2
I don’t have to exist, but people will finally be able to respect each other beliefs and just coexist.
#3
I have a well paying job and am happily engaged to the woman for whom I have been saving everything.
#4
Hopefully living on a largish property with dogs. With a few friends and a girlfriend/wife, and I job that makes me happy
#5
Being married to my boyfriend and living comfortably together for many wonderful years, and we write graphic novels together and live a really happy life together.
#6
I’d have a nice house, not a mansion but a really nice house on the beach. All my family would have high quality stuff too. I’d have a ton of money and I’d be a graduate from an ivy league college. I’d be absolutely fudging gorgeous. And I’d married to my beloved Satoru Gojo (It’s an actual tragedy that he doesn’t exist). and most importantly me and all the people I love would be happy :D
#7
something happens in politics to where i can move back to St. Petersburg. the war is over, with nobody else getting hurt. i’ve got a small apartment with a few cats and i can just practice my music all day and act at night, and i can hang out with my russian and ukrainian friends again. i’d get my Lada repaired and repainted, and i’d go out to dinner every saturday with a friend or maybe a partner. i don’t want much, but my dream life is quite unachievable at this moment.
#8
i will have passed all my exams and have a nice steady job and not have to worry about money. i will have an electric car and know how to make bread that actually tastes nice :))
#9
Live in a cozy apartment with a cat and a sweet partner. Plenty of books. Be a neurologist and be rich. What else? I don’t think I want kids. I just want to be happy.
