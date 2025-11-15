Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Lie You Were Told As A Kid Or Teenager? (Closed)

#1

Any grade below 95 is failing. I found out she was lying this year when i was scared cuz all my grades besides one was below 95 and my friend had to come over and explain to me that i got amazing grades and didnt fail any of my classes

#2

When you eat a watermelon seed a watermelon will grow inside you. Have no idea why I believed that. but when I was little I DID eat a watermelon seed, and I literally had a heart attack trying to get it out.

#3

If I picked my nose it would grow into a pig snout, my parents don’t smoke weed in the garage, stuff like that…

#4

The same thing as the top post happened to me I was told if I ate a watermelon seed it would grow inside me

#5

My friend told me if i ever touched a wild animal,i would get rabies.

#6

Someone told me that Australia was a continent.

#7

The dog did it

#8

That I would get leprosy and my face would fall off if i touched an armadillo

#9

When I was six, we took a family trip to Canada. Since five year olds got in for free at all of the things, my mom told me that everyone loses a year in Canada and that I was going to be five again until we got back to the U.S.

#10

My mom told me she would never lie to me

#11

i have a long birth mark on my neck. so one day in grade 5, somebody asked me what it was. i told them a bullet grazed me. i was the most popular kid at school until they learned the truth

