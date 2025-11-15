Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Lie You Were Told As A Kid Or Teenager? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
Any grade below 95 is failing. I found out she was lying this year when i was scared cuz all my grades besides one was below 95 and my friend had to come over and explain to me that i got amazing grades and didnt fail any of my classes
#2
When you eat a watermelon seed a watermelon will grow inside you. Have no idea why I believed that. but when I was little I DID eat a watermelon seed, and I literally had a heart attack trying to get it out.
#3
If I picked my nose it would grow into a pig snout, my parents don’t smoke weed in the garage, stuff like that…
#4
The same thing as the top post happened to me I was told if I ate a watermelon seed it would grow inside me
#5
My friend told me if i ever touched a wild animal,i would get rabies.
#6
Someone told me that Australia was a continent.
#7
The dog did it
#8
That I would get leprosy and my face would fall off if i touched an armadillo
#9
When I was six, we took a family trip to Canada. Since five year olds got in for free at all of the things, my mom told me that everyone loses a year in Canada and that I was going to be five again until we got back to the U.S.
#10
My mom told me she would never lie to me
#11
i have a long birth mark on my neck. so one day in grade 5, somebody asked me what it was. i told them a bullet grazed me. i was the most popular kid at school until they learned the truth
Follow Us