7 Things You Didn’t Know About Jake T. Austin

Jake T. Austin — otherwise known as Jake Toranzo Austin Szymanski — was born on December 3, 1994. He is a talented young actor who has left a distinctive mark in the world of entertainment. Originating from New York City, Austin entered the industry as a child and has since matured into a highly sought-after actor. He’s known for his varied roles in film, television, and animated movies.
His robust portfolio is a testament to his exceptional acting skills and passion for the craft. However, Austin is more than just an accomplished actor, and there’s more to the life of this young heart-throb. This article will explore six lesser-known facts about Jake T. Austin that paint a fuller picture of this multifaceted individual.
1. Jake T. Austin Has Voiced Multiple Popular Animated Characters
Jake T. Austin’s versatility as an actor is spread all over the world of animated movies. His voice has brought life to a multitude of beloved characters. Most notably, he voiced Diego, the animal-rescuing hero of Nickelodeon‘s Go, Diego, Go! and it doesn’t end there. He’s also Max Russo in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie. His dynamic vocal performances have delighted audiences of all ages and added a unique dimension to his professional portfolio. Austin has the voiceover credits for about 8 animated characters under his belt.
2. He is a Devoted Brother and Son
Away from his professional life — Austin is a loving son to his parents, Giny Szymanski and Joey Szymanski. He’s also a protective brother to his younger sister. His Instagram is frequently adorned with snapshots of family gatherings and tender moments. Austin’s deep bond with his family and his commitment to them paints another lovable side of Austin that many are not aware of.
3. Jake T. Austin Devotes Time to Various Charitable Causes
Jake T. Austin’s compassion extends beyond his family and friends. He’s a generous philanthropist who dedicates significant time and resources to numerous charitable causes. From participating in campaigns, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to supporting local food banks — Austin’s commitment and sincere desire to make a positive impact exemplifies his compassionate nature.
4. He Has Earned an Impressive List of Nominations and Awards
Jake T. Austin’s exceptional talent has not gone unnoticed by the industry and has earned him a string of accolades over the years. His performance in Wizards of Waverly Place garnered him the Hollywood Teen TV Award for Favorite Television Actor in 2010. That further established him as a rising star. His work on The Fosters was also acknowledged with the Teen Choice Award’s nomination for Choice TV Actor. While the actor has only won one award, he does over two dozen nominations under his belt. This is a testament to his captivating on-screen presence and commitment to his craft.
5. Jake T. Austin Once Played a Behind-The-Scenes Role as a Producer
Venturing into a different sphere of the entertainment world — Austin has also dabbled in the production side of things. He played a significant role behind the camera in the movie Grantham & Rose. Austin did not only serve as an executive producer but also starred in the movie. This endeavor showcases his curiosity for understanding the creative process from a different vantage point — demonstrating his multifaceted skills in the film industry.
6. He Has Been a Part of DC Comics for Years
Austin’s career has also been closely tied to DC Comics. Many may not realize his connection to the superhero realm, but he has actually voiced the character ‘Blue Beetle’ in the animated series Justice League vs. Teen Titans and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. Austin’s involvement with DC Comics illustrates his versatility as a performer. In addition to conventional acting, the young actor is adept at traversing the realms of live-action and animation.
7. His Middle Initial “T” Has a Story Behind It
Austin’s mother’s maiden name is Giny Rodriquez Toranzo. As such, the distinctive “T” as his middle initial derives from his mother’s maiden name. His maternal lineage includes Puerto Rican, Argentine, and Spanish roots, while his father contributes Polish, Irish, and English ancestry. Jake T. Austin has always cherished his Puerto Rican heritage — even though he acknowledges his Spanish proficiency isn’t fluent.