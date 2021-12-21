10 Things You Didn’t Know about Harriet Dyer

She comes from down under, but she’s made a name for herself across the globe. Harriet Dyer is the kind of actress who makes a big impression, and she has no problem doing so. She’s starred in a few television series, in a big 2020 movie called “The Invisible Man,” and it is clear to fans that she has a knack for choosing roles that allow her to shine. The only problem with Dyer is that no one knows too much about her. She’s a mystery who tends to keep her personal life out of the public eye, and that is not something the world is accustomed to with so much instant access to the most personal and intimate details of a person’s life.
1. She is an 80s Girl
Born and raised in Queensland, she was born in the 80s. She’s from a small town called Townsville in Queensland, Australia, and she lived there most of her life. She was born on October 17, 1988. She might not have many memories of the 80s being born that late into the decade, but she did get to spend her childhood growing up in a much quieter era.
2. She is a College Grad
Following her high school graduation, she enrolled in courses for dramatic arts. She knew. She knew what she wanted to do and how she wanted to do it. She enrolled in college courses at the National Institute of Dramatic Art, which is located in her home country in Sydney. She also enrolled in and finished the Actor’s Centre Australia’s full-time program back in 2011.
3. She Had a Quick Engagement
She is a married woman, and fans love to know that she is happy and that she is spending her life with the man she loves. What we love most, however, is that she knew. She and her husband, Patrick Brammall, began dating in August of 2017. They got engaged in 2021 and they got married five days later.
4. She is a New Mom
It turns out that 2021 was a big year in every manner of speaking for her. Not only did she get married earlier in the year, but she and her husband also became parents. They adopted a little girl. Their new daughter was born in September, and she’s been with them since the moment that she was born.
5. She is Very Thankful for her Husband
She is proud to be his wife, she is proud to have a baby with him, and she is proud of the man that he is. She said she was working in the few weeks after their new daughter was born, but that he’d stepped up and was keeping the household running and the parenting duties down to perfection, and that her daughter is so lucky to have a father like that.
6. She’s an Animal Lover
She loves an animal. She has always been an animal lover, and that makes her happy. She and her husband have a dog, and they are now a family of four with their new daughter in the picture. She’s shared photos of her family together with the dog, which tells us he is nowhere near being replaced now that they have a real-life baby in the house.
7. She’s a Classic Movie Buff
While there are some who prefer the new movies with the technology that makes them so amazing, there are always people who prefer the simple classics. She is one of them. She loves old movies, and she is always happy to sit down and binge one or two at a time.
8. She Was An Atheist
Interestingly enough, she called herself a one-time hardcore atheist. However, she’s since changed her opinion on the afterlife and things that are associated with that, and she is open to new beliefs and topics. It was a character she played that had her read into this more, and now she’s into some different beliefs.
9. She Loves Life
If there is one thing we can ascertain about this young woman, it’s that she loves her life and it loves her right back. She has a unique situation with her new marriage and her newly adopted baby all at one time, and she’s clearly living a wonderful time and enjoying every moment of it.
10. She Prefers Her Privacy
Harriet Dyer is a woman who prefers her privacy, and it makes her happy. She is someone who has a lot to offer, so much to give, and she is a woman who is happy to share her life, but only to an extent. She recognizes the value of privacy, and she holds on to that tightly.