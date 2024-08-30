‘Days of Our Lives’ Stars Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Tie the Knot

After many years of dating and being engaged, Days of Our Lives stars Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian are officially married. Zucker shared news of their impending wedding in May with pictures of the lovely couple and the caption: “We discovered a wedding DESTINATION and DATE! So grateful to everyone who has helped us make this exploration an eye-opening awe-inspiring adventure!” The post received positive comments from the couple’s fans who have been waiting for this moment.
The wedding came a few weeks after Zucker exited Days of Our Lives following over 25 years of playing Nicole Walker on the iconic soap. Christian left the show in 2017 after over 10 years of portraying Dr. Daniel Jonas. Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian have been dating for several years and are excited about this new phase in their relationship. They are also no strangers to marriage but seem to have found happiness with each other.
Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Announced Their Engagement In June 2021
Zucker and Christian began dating in 2014. Their love blossomed for about seven years before he surprised her with a marriage proposal on Father’s Day in June 2021 while they were boating together. In 2023, an excited Zucker took to social media to reveal that preparations were underway for their wedding. “This is it! The year we have all been waiting for!!!! We are finally planning our wedding! Ha! It’s our turn!,” she wrote in her post.
She also gushed over her man, counting herself lucky to call him her husband. “There are no words to explain how incredibly kind, honest, honorable, giving, heartfelt oh and sexy this man is! Can’t wait to OFFICIALLY call you my husband…in another year…but still. Even though we’ve been together for 10 years…still can’t wait to call you my OFFICIAL husband! I love you @shawnchristian.”
They Got Married In a Western-themed Wedding In Nevada
After dating for 1o years, Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian tied the knot on August 17, 2024. Complete with a Western theme and a historic event venue dating back to the 1890s, their wedding was held at Jacobs Berry Farm in Gardenerville, Nevada. Zucker pulled off a stunning cowgirl look in her bedazzled white boots under a floor-length beige dress and brown belt. Christian donned a beige coat with a white shirt and black pants. He completed his steez with a cowboy hat.
In matching Instagram posts, the Days of Our Lives stars shared their new status on Instagram: “It’s official! Mr & Mrs Christian! This is how we wedding! Action shot right in the middle of our entrance dance! 🤠 8/17/24 was filled with so much love with all our guests. We hope everyone felt like they were part of our wedding, not just invited! 💍 Our guests met new friends, families came together and love was everywhere in the air!”
This Is The Second Marriage For Both Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian
Before they fell in love with each other, Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian were married to different people. Zucker married her Days of Our Lives co-star Kyle Lowder in 2002. Their marriage became rocky in 2007, leading to a brief separation in August which was resolved in March 2008. However, Zucker and Lowder confirmed their divorce in March 2014 and moved on to other relationships. The marriage produced one child. Lowder played Brady Black on the Days of Our Lives but Eric Martsolf has been playing the role since 2008.
On the other hand, Christian was previously married to Deborah Quinn. They married on May 18, 1996, after meeting in 1991 during an audition for a print ad in Chicago. The marriage ended in a 2013 divorce but they share a son Kameron who was born in 2000. Through his marriage to Quinn, Christian has a stepdaughter, actress Taylor Cole with whom he co-starred in the television series Summerland and the TV film Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness.
After going through failed marriages, Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian pulled all the stops to make their union stand the test of time, including nurturing a longtime courtship. Christian hinted at this in May 2024, while sharing an update on their wedding. "I already hear many of you saying "finally Shawn!" Just remember ya'll…. THERE IS GREAT VALUE IN LONG COURTSHIPS," he wrote. The actor extended his gratitude to everyone who contributed to their amazing adventure.
