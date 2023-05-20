Kevin Alves is an artistic and creative performer who is steadfastly climbing to the top of the different career fields he has ventured into. The Canadian-Brazilian star has competed in different championships as a skater, taking commendable positions among other professionals. He is also drawn to music and has made efforts to launch a career as a singer.
Another big career hat Kevin Alves wears is acting. He started as a teenager and has continued to rake in movie and TV roles in stellar projects such as Warehouse 13, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Shadowhunters to mention a few. One of his latest offerings, Yellowjackets, is making a statement with multiple award nominations. Here are more fascinating facts you didn’t know about Kevin Alves and his blossoming career pursuits.
1. Kevin Alves Is A Professional Figure Skater
Most of the fans Kevin Alves has made as an actor are unaware of his figure skating prowess. Before he started acting, Alves was already a skating champion. He set a record as the first male skater from Brazil to compete at the senior World level, a feat he attained when he competed at the 2008 Four Continents Championships. He started his skating journey quite early and competed in the Canadian domestic arena before switching to represent his mom’s country, Brazil. He placed 26th at the 2008 Four Continents Championships and barely a month later, he became the first skater to represent Brazil at the 2008 World Junior Championships where he placed 36th. He has participated in several other tournaments such as the ISU Junior Grand Prix, the 2009 Four Continents Championships, and the 2009 World Championships.
2. He Has Multiple Nationalities
Kevin Alves has three nationalities. The Brazilian figure skater was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to parents from different countries. While his father is from Portugal, Alves’ mother is from Brazil. The actor & skater spent his budding years in Newmarket, Ontario but when he took his skating career to a professional level, he chose to compete for his mother’s country, Brazil.
3. The Entertainer Began Modelling At Age 12
Kevin Alves is a man of many talents and he began exploring his multipotentiality from a young age. Alves was 12 when he ventured into modeling but the details of his modeling portfolio have not been made public. During his budding days as a model, he continued to hone his skills as a skater. Both career pursuits keep him fit while his height of 5 feet 10 inches aided his success.
4. Kevin Alves Was 19 When He Began Acting
At the age of 19, Kevin Alves joined Armstrong Acting Studios where he began his foray into the acting business. The Canadian-born film and television actor made his acting debut in Kayaks Adventures of Gabe and Allie, a made-for-TV film. He has since played significant roles in shows like Warehouse 13, What’s Up Warthogs, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Shadowhunters, and Locke & Key. He joined the cast of Degrassi: The Next Generation as Fab Juarez in 2012 and appeared in four episodes while he played a longer recurring role as Bat Velasquez in Shadowhunters for two seasons.
5. He Is An Aspiring Musician
In addition to figure skating and acting, Kevin Alves is also a talented singer. After setting a standard as a 3 time Brazilian National Figure Skating Champion and building an acting career, Alves surprised fans when he indicated his interest in music. The actor’s older sister reportedly inspired him to do music. Alves is currently working on his first original song – Before The Screen Reads Fin. If his penchant for success in his past career ventures is anything to go by, there is no doubt he will make a good musician.
6. Kevin Alves Plays Travis Martinez In Showtime’s Original Series Yellowjackets
Currently his most recognized role as an actor, Kevin Alves landed a starring role as Travis Martinez in the Showtime drama series Yellowjackets in 2021. His character began as a recurring character on Yellowjackets season 1 but was promoted to the main cast in season two. Alves’ character, Martinez ended up committing suicide in the second season but there are claims he may have been murdered. Yellowjackets is popular among small-screen lovers and have been renewed for a third season. The American thriller drama television series has also attracted many award honors with seven Primetime Emmys, multiple Critics Choice, and Writers Guild Awards nominations.
