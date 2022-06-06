Michael “Lil Magic” Barney Jr. is the kind of person who loves to have a good time. This is part of what makes him a good fit for MTV’s upcoming reality TV series, Buckhead Shore. The show, which is a spin-off of Jersey Shore, centers around a group of 20something in the Atlanta area. Although this location isn’t technically near the shore, the series still plans on offering all of the fun, drama, and excitement that the original is known for. Buckhead Shore is set to premiere on June 23, and it will likely prove to be a life-changing opportunity for Lil Magic. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Michael “Lil Magic” Barney Jr.
1. His Father Founded Magic City
If you were wondering where the nickname Lil Magic came from, the answer may not be what you think. Lil Magic’s father, Michael Sr. is the founder of one of the most well-known strip clubs in the United States, Magic City. Lil Magic now handles many of the club’s day-to-day operations. Thanks to Magic City, Lil Magic has gotten the chance to rub elbows with some of the biggest names in hip hop.
2. He Loves Fashion
Not everyone can say they have style, but Lil Magic can. He has a great eye for fashion and he loves being able to express himself through his outfits. Whether he is dressing up for a formal event or just hanging out with friends, you can trust that he’s always going to show up looking his best.
3. His Uncle Was A Police Officer
Lil Magic has had lots of great moments in his life, but he has also had to deal with his fair share of tragedy. His uncle, Major Greg Barney, was an Atlanta area police officer who was shot and killed in 2016. According to an article from Rolling Out, Major Barney was murdered while assisting another officer.
4. He Is A Proud Uncle
Lil Magic comes from a close-knit family and that is something that has stayed with him in adulthood. While he doesn’t have any children of his own, he is a devoted uncle who takes his role very seriously. Unfortunately, it looks like his nephew is a little too young to watch Buckhead Shore.
5. He Is A Sports Fan
We weren’t able to find any information to determine whether Lil Magic has ever played any competitive sports, but his Instagram profile shows that he is a sports fan. He especially enjoys basketball and soccer and it goes without saying that he’s a fan of Atlanta teams. In fact, when the Atlanta United soccer team won the championship in 2018, they went to Magic City to celebrate.
6. He Likes to Travel
Traveling is arguably one of the best experiences a person can have. Lil Magic has been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling over the years to places in and out of the United States. Now that he’s on the brink of reality TV stardom, he will probably get the opportunity to visit even more places.
7. He Is A Pretty Private Person
Just because Lil Magic agreed to be part of a reality TV show doesn’t mean that he is the kind of person who likes putting all of his business on front street. He has shared very little information about his personal life to the point that there are almost no details about him floating around on the internet.
8. Buckhead Shore Isn’t His First TV Experience
Buckhead Shore is going to be Lil Magic’s first reality TV experience, but it’s not his first time being in front of a camera. According to his page on IMDB, he appeared in a documentary in 2018 titled Generation Wealth. Now that he’s getting into the entertainment industry, he may decide to pursue more on-screen opportunities.
9. He Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
There are a few cast members from Buckhead Shore who already have large followings on social media. Lil Magic isn’t quite there yet, though. He currently has just over 5,300 followers on Instagram. However, it goes without saying that his following will grow once Buckhead Shore premieres.
10. He Is A Georgia Native
As mentioned earlier, there isn’t a lot of personal information out there about Lil Magic. From what we can tell, though, he was born and raised in the Atlanta area. His father, however, is originally from New Jersey. As part of the Magic City legacy, Lil Magic and his family hold a special place in the history of Atlanta.