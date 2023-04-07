Mark Wahlberg is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He’s a successful actor with a rich portfolio of legendary TV shows and hit movies. Comedy, drama, action, you name it, Walhberg has done it all. Some of his most significant work includes Ted, The Departed, The Fighter, and of course, Boogie Nights.
But Wahlberg is much more than just a Hollywood actor. While no one can deny that his career is impressive, it’s also quite turbulent and controversial. There’s so much more to him than his acting talent, that’s for sure. So here are eight facts you probably didn’t know about Mark Wahlberg.
8. Mark Wahlberg Has Famous Relatives
One of the lesser-known facts about Wahlberg is that he’s not the only celebrity in his family. In fact, his brothers are also in the entertainment industry. Robert Wahlberg is also an actor with projects like Southie, Mystic River, and The Departed. Additionally, Donnie Wahlberg is a talented singer. Other than his closest family, Wahlberg also has famous distant relatives such as Nathaniel Hawthorne, the author of The Scarlet Letter, and his co-workers Madonna, Raquel Welch, Celine Dion, and Ben Affleck.
7. He Had a Long Beef With Eminem
Not many people know about Wahlberg’s decade-long beef with the legendary rapper Eminem. It all started back in 1999 in MTV’s Total Request when Eminem mentioned Wahlberg’s rapping history in the show, even though the actor didn’t want it to be referenced. This entire segment was incredibly awkward, and it marked the beginning of a long beef between the two stars. Fast forward to the present day, they are no longer enemies, and Eminem even appeared on one of Wahlberg’s hit shows, Entourage.
6. Mark Wahlberg is a Renowned Producer
One of the most interesting facts about him is his talent for executive production. It’s safe to say that Mark Wahlberg is a household name in Hollywood, and it’s mostly because of the shows and movies he’s produced. He’s a talented and well-respected producer with legendary shows like Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, and In Treatment.
5. He Owns a Chain of Burger Restaurants Called “Wahlburgers”
Mark Wahlberg opened a chain of burger restaurants with his brothers Donnie, Robert, and Paul Wahlberg (who’s also a professional chef). They named it, of course, “Wahlburgers.” This casual dining restaurant has become a global success, with more than 90 locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. They even have a reality show about the restaurant chain.
4. Mark Wahlberg Has a Troubled Past
Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to controversy. It all started during his early life when he committed several crimes, such as brutal assault, racially-motivated harassment, and violence. He was also a drug addict and a troubled young man. There were many criminal charges in Wahlberg’s life, and he even served time for one of them. However, he is also known as one of the rare people who has seemingly turned his life around. According to Wahlberg, it was during his jail time that he finally decided to reevaluate his past decisions and try to redeem himself. In one interview, he said, “I also prided myself on doing the right thing and turning my life around. Whether I found myself venturing off into Hollywood and a music career, or working a 9-to-5 job as a construction worker, whatever path I was going to take, I was going to do the right thing.”
3. He Had a Rapping Bad-Boy Persona, Marky Mark
Another fact you probably didn’t know about Mark Wahlberg is that he was once a member of a music group. It was called Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch, with whom he released two rap albums. Other members included dancers and rappers Hector Barros, Scott Ross, Anthony Thomas, and Terry Yancey. Marky Mark was his alter ego, bad-boy persona, for several years before deciding to drop it completely and focus on his acting career.
2. Mark Wahlberg Has an Intense Daily Routine
Mark Wahlberg instantly went viral on social media when he posted his intense daily routine. His strict schedule includes several workouts, prayer time, family time, emails, calls, and even cryo chamber recovery time. He wakes up at 3:30 in the morning and goes to sleep at 7:30 p.m. Even though this routine looks unattainable to some, it shows that Wahlberg is a man of discipline.
1. Spirituality Plays a Vital Role in Mark Wahlberg’s Life
Mark Wahlberg is known for his transformation from the ultimate bad boy to a committed family man. According to him, he wouldn’t have been able to do it without religion. He’s famously become a devout Catholic, and spirituality plays a vital role in his life right now. In fact, he even schedules prayer time into his tight daily schedule as he wants to start every day by giving thanks and praying.
