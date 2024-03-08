Who Is Elliott Fullam? Dissecting the Meteoric Rise to Fame of the Musician and Actor

Elliott Fullam is the definition of young and getting it. Before his 20th birthday, Fullam has recorded significant success as a musician, songwriter, actor, artist, and all-around entertainer. He gained initial fame for interviewing numerous stars like Norman Reedus and Gaten Matarazzo on the Little Punk People YouTube channel, Fullam became an interviewer at the tender age of nine but exuded so much confidence in front of the camera. He has also appeared in commercials for high-profile brands.
Growing up, Elliott Fullam aspired to get his debut album ready before he turned 18 and he achieved it. Before that, he launched his acting career in 2018, appearing as the younger version of Alan Cumming‘s character, Dylan in one episode of Instinct. Fullam gained prominence with his co-lead role in Terrifier 2 (2022) and is set to reprise his role in the next installment of the cult classic slasher film franchise. The actor also gained recognition for lending his voice to Sal the Rooster in Get Rolling with Otis (2021-2022). From music to acting and other endeavors, here’s what you need to know about the Terrifier star.
How Old Is Elliott Fullam?
Named after the late alternative/indie musician Elliott Smith, his biggest musical influence, Elliott Fullam was born on September 2, 2004, in the United States. The New Jersey native has not shared much about his parents but his mom is known as Daniela Fullam. He often posts his parents on social media and loves spending time with his family. His parents are very supportive of his career, providing the needed guidance for him to thrive from an early age. During an interview, the singer revealed that his parents, especially his dad introduced him to different kinds of music as a child.
His Educational Background
While he is naturally talented, Elliott Fullam doesn’t underestimate the importance of education. He has accomplished numerous training sessions in art, acting, guitar, singing, and songwriting. He is being tutored by acting coach Christina Wright in Midtown. The actor has completed some classes, including a scene study acting class at Katie Cappiello Studio in New York City and a drama class at The Growing Stage Theatre in New Jersey. Beyond acting, Fullam is also interested in martial arts which he studied at Evolutionary Martial Arts School in Hackettstown, New Jersey.
Elliott Fullam Is an Accomplished Musician
Elliott Fullam has accomplished so much as an alternative/indie musician at a young age. He released his debut album “What’s Wrong” on September 2, 2022, his 18th birthday, The 11-track album contains songs such as Dolonia, Half and Half, What’s Wrong, and Won’t Go My Way. On September 1, 2023, he released his sophomore album “End of Ways” which has 13 tracks, including Mistake, Let’s Go Somewhere and Is This It? His debut effort as a musician garnered over three million streams on Spotify within its first month on the streaming platform.
Elliott Fullam’s style of music is heavily influenced by his biggest icon Elliott Smith and other artists such as Duster and Nick Drake. He is signed to Kill Rock Stars through which he released his two albums. The youngster is still working on releasing new music while performing at concerts to promote his songs.
He Began Acting Professionally in 2018
Elliott Fullam was 14 when he appeared in his debut acting role as young Dylan Reinhart in Instinct. His role was seen in flashback scenes of the main character played by Cumming. In 2019, Fullam appeared in another minor role in The Other Two before hitting the jackpot in 2022 with a co-lead role as Jonathan in Terrifier 2, a sequel to Terrifier (2016). Joining the cast of a cult classic horror film shot Fullam to mainstream fame. He also gained recognition for his voice role in Get Rolling with Otis from 2021 to 2022.
Other notable credits under his belt include The Calling as Benjamin Lafferty (2022) and upcoming films The Pitchfork Retreat and Terrifier 3 the latter of which will see him reprise his role as Jonathan Shaw. Fullam was a guest on What’s Under the Bed? with Dax podcast in 2024. Fullam has been in commercials for brands such as GIANT Foods and Spectrum.
Aside from acting, Fullam is also active on social media platforms. His YouTube channel boasts over 100k followers and 13 million views. Videos of interviews with celebrities such as James Hetfield, Gaten Matarazzo, Tom Araya, and many others can be found on his YouTube channel. Fullam is also popular on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms.
Elliott Fullam Has a Girlfriend
Elliott Fullam is dating Josie DuBree and their relationship is Instagram official. There is no information about how and when they met but they reportedly began dating in 2023. DuBree frequently appears on Fullam’s social media pages, sometimes with his family. Get the latest update on the Terrifier franchise.
