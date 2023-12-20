Terrifier 3: Everything You Need to Know About The Slasher Sequel

Terrifier 3 is the much-anticipated continuation of the horror franchise – Terrifier which raised the bar many inches higher in the horror genre with the release of the second installment. The first installment was released to widespread acclaim in 2016, quickly garnering a cult following. Subsequently, Terrifier 2 solidified the franchise’s horror classic status upon its release in 2022. Over seven years after Terrifier slashed its way to the cinemas for the first time, fans of the horror franchise can’t wait to welcome yet another masterpiece.
The last memory fans have of the Terrifier franchise boasts the most shockingly intense and brutal moments ever seen in a horror film. The controversial gory and extremely violent bedroom scene in Terrifier 2 reportedly had viewers going into shock, vomiting, and even fainting. The horrifying scene which courted both good and bad media is one of the reasons the franchise is held in high esteem in the horror genre. Notwithstanding the controversy around it, the franchise has had fans yearning for another sequel, and Terrifier 3 promises to unleash further extreme gore and sadism. Here’s what to expect from the next Terrifier piece.
What Is Terrifier 3 About?
Horror aficionados who are familiar with the level of gore and abject violence depicted in the Terrifier franchise already have a hint of what to expect in Terrifier 3. Written and directed by Damien Leone, the highly-anticipated third installment of the Terrifier films revolves around the bloodthirsty Art the Clown as he targets the residents of Miles County on Christmas Eve. This means the film is set around the Christmas season. Aside from the foregoing, little is known about the new slasher film’s plot. However, Leone promises to go all out on this one.
Leone conceived the idea of Terrifier 3 while he was still writing Terrifier 2. Thus, he began working on the complete trilogy shortly after completing the second installment. One thing is for sure, Leone is cooking up something more cringe-worthy than what he did in the previous Terrifier films. Interestingly, Leone is finally ready to reveal the motive behind Art the Clown‘s thirst for blood by unraveling details about the character’s background and origin. The story is getting so big that a potential Terrifier 4 appears to be very much obtainable.
Before the Terrifier franchise took the character to an all-time level of prominence, Art the Clown appeared in other films. The character’s first official appearance was in Leone’s 2008 short film The 9th Circle. It later appeared in the short film Terrifier (2013) before making a feature-length film debut in All Hallows’ Eve (2013). The character later appeared in the first and second films in the Terrifier franchise released in 2016 and 2022 respectively. As such, Terrifier 3 is the fourth feature-length film to feature Art the Clown. The media attention he’s getting has been on the rise.
Terrifier 3 Cast and Characters
Terrifier 3 full cast list is yet to be unveiled but some familiar faces have been confirmed to reprise their previous roles. David Howard Thornton is returning to play Art the Clown while Lauren LaVera will reprise her role as teenage protagonist Sienna Shaw. Elliot Fullam is also one of the returning stars and will reprise his role as Jonathan Shaw while Samantha Scaffidi is coming back as Victoria Heyes. Also, pro wrestler, Chris Jericho who made a cameo appearance in Terrifier 2 post-credits scene as psychiatric hospital attendant Burke will reprise the role in the third film.
Meanwhile, Terrifier 3 will give the character of Victoria Heyes more spotlight. Leone has expressed regret over the little attention he gave the character and wishes to make things right in the third film. Thus, he deliberately kept Victoria alive to further develop her arc in the story.
When Will Terrifier 3 Be Released?
Christmas will come early for Terrifier fans in 2024 as Terrifier 3 is scheduled to be theatrically released on October 25, 2024, just in time for Halloween. The Christmas slasher film will be exclusively shown in theaters before streaming services will gain access to it. Cineverse acquired the North American distribution rights to the film with plans in motion to give it a wide reach. Cineverse’s streaming service Screambox will take over after the film’s run at the theaters.
Producers are making the most of different channels to allow Terrifier 3 to replicate the commercial success Terrifier 2 brought to the franchise. Terrifier 2 was a hit at the theaters with mindblowing earnings against a modest budget. The film grossed over $15 million against a $250,000 budget. With all the hype before its release, Terrifier 3 is likely to surpass the milestone.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!