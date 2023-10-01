Rihanna is a Grammy award-winning singer, founder of the billion-dollar makeup company Fenty Beauty, and a fashion icon. Still, one of her major accomplishments is also being a mother — the singer and business mogul shares two children with rapper ASAP Rocky, often stylized as A$ap Rocky. The couple has been dating for years after rekindling their romance and seems happier than ever now that their family unit is complete. Rocky and Rihanna are from Barbados and share a lot of cultural and parenting values.
Their first son, RZA Athelstan Meyers, was born on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, while their second son, Riot Rose, was born in August 2023. While Rihanna said she thought she would get married first before having children, she has no problem with how things turned out. The new parents seem to be having the time of their life raising their boys. Below is everything fans need to know about their parenting journey.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s relationship started way back in 2012. They were spotted together several times, with Rocky joining Rihanna’s tour in North America. He was part of her opening act, and that seemed to be where their romance began. Although they didn’t stay together too long, the two rekindled their friendship in 2018. The pair was spotted attending a Louis Vuitton show together. It seemed that they had remained friends despite their hectic lives over the years.
It wasn’t until they attended the 2019 Fashion Awards in London that rumors of a relationship started to go around. Rihanna had broken up with Hassan Jameel, her boyfriend of three years. Reports close to the couple said that the two were on casual terms at the moment and hadn’t decided where the future would take them. In December 2020, the couple made their relationship official while collaborating on Fenty Skin and being spotted on walks in New York together.
Things seemed to get serious when ASAP Rocky joined Rihanna’s family in Barbados for Christmas celebrations. With Rocky also having roots in the country, the two seemed to bond over their love for their culture and helping their communities thrive. The following year, they would support each other’s projects and businesses while spending time together in New York. In August 2021, the pair confirmed that they were in the relationship for the long haul.
Rihanna’s First Pregnancy and Birth
In January 2022, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky shared with the world that they were expecting their first child together through a series of beautiful pictures in Harlem, New York. Rihanna never wanted to rush the process of being a parent. During an interview years ago, the star mentioned that she wanted to have a thriving business before she settled down and had kids. And that’s what she did. Although she was never focused on the idea of having children this soon, being with the love of her life made her want to have kids. She was as excited as anyone else planning for their first child.
Rihanna gave birth to her first son on May 13, 2022. The boy is named RZA. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are amazing parents to their young boy and were initially focused on enjoying this first-time experience. ASAP Rocky stepped up and helped a lot with the child while Rihanna prepared for her Super Bowl performance. Her Instagram post announcement garnered over 7 million likes. Being that this was one of her first performances in a long time, Rihanna took charge and went into the studio and meetings to ensure the performance went on without a hitch. ASAP Rocky was cheering on Rihanna from the sidelines during her iconic Super Bowl performance.
Rihanna’s Second Pregnancy and Birth
During the Super Bowl, Rihanna confirmed that she was expecting a second child at the beginning of the performance. To her fans’ delight, she announced that she would be the mother of two. Rihanna shared with British Vogue that she is still excited about parenthood and how she is best friends with her baby. She gushed about ASAP Rocky’s close bond with their son and how obsessed he is as a father.
The couple sparked marriage rumors throughout 2023, making fans speculate whether they will tie the knot anytime soon. In August 2023, Rihanna gave birth to baby number two, Riot. A source revealed that Rihanna feels like her family is now complete with the addition of the two children. It’s what she has always wanted, and she couldn’t be happier. It isn’t surprising because Rihanna has always loved children, comes from a big family, and has all the experience to take care of them.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s families are also a huge support system for them. They travel to Barbados as much as they can to be closer to them and get help when necessary. With how happy RZA always looks in pictures, it’s clear that the kids are getting all the love and attention they need.