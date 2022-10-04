Rihanna’s Big Comeback at the SuperBowl

Our wait is finally over! Multi-Grammy Award winner Rihanna recently revealed that she would perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023. After days of speculations with diehard fans on the edge of their seats in wait, Rihanna posted her hand with a football on Instagram – the perfect confirmation. Her post was followed by a tweet from NFL confirming her contribution to TMZ.
It has been too long since we were graced by Rihanna’s performances, with the last show being at the 2018 Grammy Awards. To add to our reasons for excitement, the last time the star released an album was in 2016, and it has been a whole two years since she released any general music. This musical silence, however, does not mean she completely disappeared from the face of the earth. She has in no way let her fans down because she has put all her effort into her beauty and fashion brand Fenty. It might be a shocker why the Artist would be a choice for the coveted show of the year, but here are reasons that make Rihanna the best option.
1. She’s One of the Biggest Female Artists
For this, I will go straight to the chase because all the glory speaks for itself. The musical sensation Rihanna has won 9 Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 13 American Music Awards, and 7 MTV Video Music Awards, and I’m only mentioning those because the list would be too long. She even finds herself in Billboard’s new Greatest Of All-Time Hot 100 Artist chart with other brilliant artists like Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston. There are simply no other achievements that could surpass what Rihanna has accomplished.
2. Excellent Reviews from other Stars
Rihanna, over the years, has not only made an impact on us as humble fans. She has gained the respect of many other huge names in the industry through hard work, passion, and talent. This became evident after her announcement to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. We all know Dr. Dre and how brilliant he is in terms of production and rap in the music industry. How humbling can it be to have such a sensation not only applaud you but also take his time to advise you? On September 25th, he showed his excitement for Rihanna, saying how much of a fan he is. We also had Jay-Z, another revolutionary artist who came forward to praise the generational talent.
3. She Has Always Killed It in Past Performances
Over the years, Rihanna has created music for when we’re high, low, heartbroken, in love, and anything in between. The sensation brought all these tracks to life and undoubtedly commanded the stage during her shows. Any live performance would solidify any adoration you may have for her. With each, she surpasses expectations, drawing in the audience with the strength of her voice. You become invested in the energy that never falters. Hits like Needed Me, Work, Rude Boy, and even Love on the Brain, to name a few add all the elements of soul, soft rock, and hip hop.
4. Rihanna’s Teasers for New Music
It has honestly been too long since we got new music from the star. Yes, I know all her songs will pass the test of time but still, I feel like we still have so much to hear from her. The music sensation has not released any music for over two years; her last album was released in 2016. I’m not complaining though, because she already exceeded any bars or expectations that were ever set for her, but it sure would be a huge bonus. For the past year, Rihanna has been teasing and dropping hints that she will release new songs saying, “Whatever you know of Rihanna won’t be what we hear.” The Super Bowl will be the best platform for her to blow us away in.
5. She Has All Her Fans at Heart through Fenty
No words can describe the admiration millions of women worldwide have for Rihanna. She is simply breathtaking, and she poured her heart and soul into creating a brand that made all women feel confident and look fantastic. To put it lightly, she completely redefined inclusivity when we look at the make-up world. Fenty suits all skin tones, even the ones we used to term hard-to-match, and the lingerie glorifies all body types. The whole concept of fun and no pressure gives us all a liberating feeling when it comes to make-up and taking risks. Now, who wouldn’t love a woman who not only shines but uses her light to let others shine too?