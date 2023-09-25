Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Are They  Married?

When it comes to celebrity relationships, there’s always speculation about who is dating or getting married. Lately, all eyes have been on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The rumor mill has been churning out information about the duo taking their relationship to the next level.
Fans of both artists are desperate to know if they’re planning to walk down the aisle, or if they’ve already secretly done so. The pair have been close for years, professionally and often appearing at events arm in arm. But recently, their connection is stronger than ever, sparking speculation that they might be ready to make it official. Either way, here is a deep dive into their relationship as a whole.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Relationship History
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship goes back several years. So, it’s safe to say that they knew each other for a while before getting together. They first collaborated on the remix of Rihanna’s hit song “Cockiness (Love It)” in 2012. Since then, they have worked together on multiple projects, including the music video for A$AP Rocky’s song “Fashion Killa.” Naturlly, their professional collaborations often sparked dating rumors seeing as there was an undeniable chemistry there.
However, in the beginning, both artists consistently maintained that they were just good friends and collaborators. But very few people were fooled thanks to their synergy and frequent public appearances together. Over the years, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted attending various events together, from award shows to fashion weeks. This peaked in 2020 when she had just gotten out of a relationship with Hassan Jameel.
After rounds of denial upon denial, it was confirmed that they were together in November 2020. Cementing the seriousness of their relationship, A$AP flew to Barbados to meet Rihanna’s family the very next month. But the true cherry on the top was the arrival of the couple’s first son on May 13, 2022, and more recently, their second son on August 1, 2023.
The Rumors And Speculation
While it was clear that the couple was together, their level of “togetherness” was still pretty much a mystery. They first triggered rumors that they secretly got hitched after his iconic proposal in his 2022 ‘D.M.B.’ music video. One scene features Rocky asking her to marry him using some pretty flashy grillz. Of course, the answer was ‘I do‘ and the pair made their way down the aisle.
Once that hype died down, their choice of outfit for the 2023 Met Gala reignited the rumors. Apparently, Rihanna donned a white Valentino gown and a rosette cape that screamed “bride”. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky put on a Gucci suit jacket and a kilt over a pair of bejeweled jeans. While this was pretty subtle, in June 2023, Rocky addressed her as his wife after a performance at the Cannes Lions Festival. Needless to say, these signs are pretty solid in any book.
Statements From Rihanna And A$AP Rocky
It should come as no surprise that the couple has pretty much not confirmed or denied anything. Altogether, this decision only increased the curiosity and speculation surrounding their relationship. In the past, Rihanna has been notoriously private about her personal life. Overall, she prioritizes her career and maintains a level of privacy when it comes to her romantic relationships. The same pretty much goes for A$AP Rocky. Needless to say, they have been very vocal about their feelings for one another. She often refers to him as her “best friend” while Rocky has called her “the one”.
The Truth Revealed
The truth of the matter is that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t married yet. However, a source close to the couple revealed to Heat Magazine that there is a wedding in their future. The source also said, “She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump – and they won’t be stopping at two children, either. Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience… she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May.”
However, it’s safe to say that the couple remains as unpredictable as ever. After welcoming their second bundle of joy, there is still no confirmation that wedding bells have been sounded. It’s safe to say that they are one couple to keep an eye on.