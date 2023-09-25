Home
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Are They  Married?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Are They  Married?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Are They  Married?
Home
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Are They  Married?
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Are They  Married?

When it comes to celebrity relationships, there’s always speculation about who is dating or getting married. Lately, all eyes have been on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The rumor mill has been churning out information about the duo taking their relationship to the next level.

Fans of both artists are desperate to know if they’re planning to walk down the aisle, or if they’ve already secretly done so. The pair have been close for years, professionally and often appearing at events arm in arm. But recently, their connection is stronger than ever, sparking speculation that they might be ready to make it official. Either way, here is a deep dive into their relationship as a whole.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Relationship History

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship goes back several years. So, it’s safe to say that they knew each other for a while before getting together. They first collaborated on the remix of Rihanna’s hit song “Cockiness (Love It)” in 2012. Since then, they have worked together on multiple projects, including the music video for A$AP Rocky’s song “Fashion Killa.” Naturlly, their professional collaborations often sparked dating rumors seeing as there was an undeniable chemistry there.

However, in the beginning, both artists consistently maintained that they were just good friends and collaborators. But very few people were fooled thanks to their synergy and frequent public appearances together. Over the years, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted attending various events together, from award shows to fashion weeks. This peaked in 2020 when she had just gotten out of a relationship with Hassan Jameel.

After rounds of denial upon denial, it was confirmed that they were together in November 2020. Cementing the seriousness of their relationship, A$AP flew to Barbados to meet Rihanna’s family the very next month. But the true cherry on the top was the arrival of the couple’s first son on May 13, 2022, and more recently, their second son on August 1, 2023.

The Rumors And Speculation

Rihanna and A$Ap Rocky 2

While it was clear that the couple was together, their level of “togetherness” was still pretty much a mystery. They first triggered rumors that they secretly got hitched after his iconic proposal in his 2022 ‘D.M.B.’ music video. One scene features Rocky asking her to marry him using some pretty flashy grillz. Of course, the answer was ‘I do‘ and the pair made their way down the aisle.

Once that hype died down, their choice of outfit for the 2023 Met Gala reignited the rumors. Apparently, Rihanna donned a white Valentino gown and a rosette cape that screamed “bride”. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky put on a Gucci suit jacket and a kilt over a pair of bejeweled jeans. While this was pretty subtle, in June 2023, Rocky addressed her as his wife after a performance at the Cannes Lions Festival. Needless to say, these signs are pretty solid in any book.

Statements From Rihanna And A$AP Rocky

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky 1

It should come as no surprise that the couple has pretty much not confirmed or denied anything. Altogether, this decision only increased the curiosity and speculation surrounding their relationship. In the past, Rihanna has been notoriously private about her personal life. Overall, she prioritizes her career and maintains a level of privacy when it comes to her romantic relationships. The same pretty much goes for A$AP Rocky. Needless to say, they have been very vocal about their feelings for one another. She often refers to him as her “best friend” while Rocky has called her “the one”.

The Truth Revealed

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky 4

The truth of the matter is that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t married yet. However, a source close to the couple revealed to Heat Magazine that there is a wedding in their future. The source also said, “She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump – and they won’t be stopping at two children, either. Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience… she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May.”

However, it’s safe to say that the couple remains as unpredictable as ever. After welcoming their second bundle of joy, there is still no confirmation that wedding bells have been sounded. It’s safe to say that they are one couple to keep an eye on.

Related Posts
The Top 10 Best Fredo Bang Songs You Should Listen To
July 20, 2023
Unveiling the Truth: Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe’s Connection
August 30, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brie Bella
July 15, 2023
Luke Tennie: Biography, Career, and Net Worth
July 20, 2023
Whatever Happened to Samuel Monroe Jr.?
July 12, 2021
Who Is Amir Tyson? Everything To Know About Mike Tyson’s Son
July 18, 2023

About The Author

Ima Whyte
More from this Author

Ima Whyte is a lover of food, books, movies and anything that involves self expression. What can she write? She'd like to think the answer is everything. But movies and pop culture probably rank highest. She generally breezes through life, but here are some famous words she lives by: "I'm killing time while I wait for life to shower me with meaning and happiness."

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.