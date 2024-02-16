Jamie Durie: 5 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About the HGTV Host

Having hosted at least 52 primetime design shows, Jamie Durie is probably best known for HGTV’s The Outdoor Room with Jamie Durie, which has been on air since 2010. Beyond his television career, the Australian designer and horticulturalist has many things going for him. He began his design practice in the late 90s and has since grown into an internationally acclaimed brand. With studios based in Sydney and Los Angeles, the Durie Design founder has worked with several renowned hotels and resorts across the globe, bagging dozens of coveted awards in the process. He is also a published author and environmentalist.
Jamie Durie has demonstrated environmental concern through his design practice rooted in landscape architecture. He has actively worked with various organizations involved in environmental advocacy. His efforts won him the Centenary Medal in 2004, which recognizes his services to the environment and contributions to the television industry. Seven years later, he was honored with the Medal of the Order of Australia for his design, environmental, and charity works. Durie will participate in the 2024 Tour de Cure Signature Tour Ride to support cancer patients. The following are more fun facts to know about the HGTV host.
1. Jamie Durie’s Maternal Grandmother Is From Sri Lanka
The famous HGTV host is of Asian descent. His maternal grandmother, Daphne De Silva, is originally from Sir Lanka, where she met Jamie Durie’s English grandfather during the Second World War. The couple welcomed Durie’s mother in Galle, a city on the southwest coast of Sri Lanka, before relocating to Australia in the 50s. “Moving to Australia as a colored woman meant she copped a lot of flak, with people calling her names. …It took her a while to transition to life here, but she rose above the racism to become quite the social lady,” Durie told The Sydney Morning Herald in an August 2018 interview. Earlier in December 2016, he disclosed to the publication that he visited Sir Lanka to explore his heritage.
2. He Dropped Out Of School At Age 15
Jamie Durie came from a broken home as his parents parted ways when he was 10. Following his parents’ divorce, Durie and his mom moved in with his maternal grandparents, alongside his older brother, Chris Durie. Roughly five years later, the famous designer dropped out of school and left home without his mother’s consent. He returned to school a decade later, attending Ryde Horticultural College, where he obtained an Associate Diploma in Horticulture and Landscape Design in 2000. While the HGTV host isn’t academically inclined, he has multiple best-selling books to his name.
3. Jamie Durie Worked As A Stripper In The 90s
The HGTV host moved in with his gymnastics coach after he abandoned his education and left home. To fend for himself, he became an exotic dancer with Manpower Australia, an Australian all-male dance troupe. His background in gymnastics saw him become the group’s lead performer. The troupe toured internationally, with Jamie Durie designing the sets and costumes of the group he eventually left at age 26. Recalling his time with the troupe, the horticulturalist told SMH he left Manpower when he “decided to study horticulture in Sydney for four years…” Two years into his studies, Durie founded his company, Durie Design.
4. His Fiancée Ameka Jane Is A Singer
Jamie Durie’s partner, Ameka Jane, isn’t as famous as the HGTV host, but she also works in showbiz — as a singer-songwriter. The couple started dating after they met in Los Angeles sometime in 2019 and has been engaged since February 2021. They both shared news of their engagement on Instagram, proclaiming their love for each other. “She said YES! …Thank you to my beautiful @amekajane for turning my life upside down. I couldn’t be happier,” reads Durie’s caption on a series of pictures from their engagement. Jane shared the same photos with a caption that reads: “That’s a BIG YES! My beautiful man @jamiedurie, my heart is full. Thank you for coming into my life and loving me just as I am. Let’s do this.”
5. Jamie Durie First Became A Dad At Age 23 And Is A Father of Three
The Outdoor Room star has sired three kids with two women. He first became a dad at age 23 when his ex-girlfriend Michelle Glennock gave birth to Taylor Durie. The HGTV host has admitted several times that he wasn’t the best dad for Durie during her early life. However, they now share a close bond, with the famous host inspiring Taylor to become a floral designer. Jamie Durie has two children with his current partner, Ameka Jane: a daughter named Beau Durie and her younger brother Nash David Durie. While Beau was born in July 2021, Nash joined the family in February 2023. Check out fun facts about HGTV host Anthony Carrino.
