Robert Blake’s Best Movies and TV Shows

Robert Blake may have taken his final bow but the former child actor left a screen legacy for the ages. Born on September 18, 1933, to Giacomo (James) Gubitosi and Elizabeth Cafone, Blake began his career in the performing arts with his family’s song-and-dance act. However, he switched to full-time acting in the 1930s and gained recognition as a member of the Little Rascals. He often played Indian or Latino characters.
Credited as Mickey Gubitosi and Bobby Blake in his early career, Robert Blake played Mickey in several Our Gang (Little Rascals) short films and Little Beaver in the Red Ryder film series, including Joy Scouts (1939), The Big Premiere (1940), Marshal of Reno (1944), and Phantom of the Plains (1945). His career continued into adulthood with Blake appearing in some of his best-known roles in the films In Cold Blood (1967) and Lost Highway (1997). Blake’s name goes down in history as one of the first child actors to transition into mature roles. Explore some of Robert Blake’s top movies and TV shows.
Baretta (1975–1978)
Robert Blake portrayed Detective Anthony Vincenzo “Tony” Baretta across 82 episodes of Baretta. The ABC show was inspired by the network’s crime television series Toma headlined by Tony Musante. Baretta follows the title character as he performs his detective duties. The show also starred Tom Ewell as Billy Truman, Michael D. Roberts as Rooster, and Dana Elcar as Inspector Shiller. The series was canceled after season 4 following Blake’s refusal to renew his contract.
In Cold Blood (1967)
As the title suggests, In Cold Blood is about a real-life murderous duo – Perry Smith and Richard “Dick” Hickock convicted of the killing of the four members of the Clutter family in 1959. The film is based on Truman Capote‘s 1966 nonfiction novel of the same title with Robert Blake portraying Perry Smith while American actor Scott Wilson played the other convict. In Cold Blood was shot in the same house where the murders occurred and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.
Lost Highway (1997)
Appearing in David Lynch‘s 1997 film Lost Highway marked the end of Robert Blake’s film career. He was never seen in any film role until his death on March 9, 2023, at 89. In his last film role, Blake played The Mystery Man in the 1997 surrealist neo-noir film about Fred Madison (Bill Pullman) who is sent to prison for the murder of his wife Renee Madison (Patricia Arquette) after receiving videos of his home amid a mysterious turn of events. The film initially received mixed reactions before becoming a cult classic.
Hell Town (1985)
Hell Town features Robert Blake as Father Noah “Hardstep” Rivers, a Catholic priest in a crime-infested neighborhood. Being a former criminal, Father Rivers proved to be the best choice for the neighborhood. Blake starred alongside Whitman Mayo as One Ball and Jeff Corey as Lawyer Sam.
Electra Glide in Blue (1973)
Starring Robert Blake as Officer John Wintergreen, Electra Glide in Blue is named after the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide brand of motorcycles used by traffic cops. Blake gained recognition for playing an Arizona motorcycle cop who patrols the highways with his partner Officer Zipper Davis portrayed by Billy “Green” Bush. Blake scored a Golden Globe nomination for his unforgettable performance in the film.
Money Train (1995)
One of the last films to feature Robert Blake before his final bow, Money Train revolves around transit cops John (Wesley Snipes) and Charlie Robinson (Woody Harrelson) who are also foster brothers. The action comedy film also stars Jennifer Lopez as Officer Grace Santiago and Chris Cooper as Terry “The Torch” Edwards. Despite its ensemble cast and performances, Money Train grossed a modest $77.2 million against its $68 million budget and received poor reviews from critics and viewers.
Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here (1969)
Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here is one of the films that helped Robert Blake‘s transition to more mature roles following a busy career as a child actor. He played the titular Native American fugitive in the American Western film. Adapted from Harry Lawton‘s 1960 book Willie Boy: A Desert Manhunt, the film is based on the true tragic love story of Willie Boy, a Chemehuevi–Paiute Native American, and his lover Lola (played by Katharine Ross). Ross and Robert Redford (Cooper) won two British Academy Film Awards for their performances. Meet the actor who played Froggy in The Little Rascals.
