I Hand-Carved This Plain Zippo Into A Work Of Art

I’ve been teaching myself how to do engraving for a while and have really been enjoying trying out different styles. This concept, of the cat skull and the geometric background, was really daunting. I didn’t know if I could pull off that background to be completely honest. I did it though and I’m super happy with the result.
Details finer than a human hair
My view through the microscope. The fat lines are about as wide as a human hair
It’s stressful work. each cut is irreversable
Carving out that background was a daunting task
I’m quite proud of the final result
