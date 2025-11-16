I Hand-Carved This Plain Zippo Into A Work Of Art

by

I’ve been teaching myself how to do engraving for a while and have really been enjoying trying out different styles. This concept, of the cat skull and the geometric background, was really daunting. I didn’t know if I could pull off that background to be completely honest. I did it though and I’m super happy with the result.

More info: youtu.be

Details finer than a human hair

I Hand-Carved This Plain Zippo Into A Work Of Art

My view through the microscope. The fat lines are about as wide as a human hair

I Hand-Carved This Plain Zippo Into A Work Of Art

It’s stressful work. each cut is irreversable

I Hand-Carved This Plain Zippo Into A Work Of Art

Carving out that background was a daunting task

I Hand-Carved This Plain Zippo Into A Work Of Art

I’m quite proud of the final result

I Hand-Carved This Plain Zippo Into A Work Of Art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
