Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

French art director and illustrator David Troquier, who goes by Troqman, has an impressive sense of humor. He creates scrapbook doodles and places them strategically among their surroundings to create an augmented reality. You can check him out on Instagram, where you can see the Amsterdam-based creative have a riot with his brilliantly funny cartoons.
“Cartoonbombing was born in June 2013, during a holiday in the Greek islands. I brought a sketchbook and was hoping to do some travel sketches but got bored with pencil sketches of landscapes or people at the beach,” Troquier told Bored Panda.
“I started doing cartoon drawings who were interacting with the environment. Other people and I thought it was cool because what I love more than drawing is making stories. I write some comic book stories (for myself so far).“
“I realized that those creative ideas could bring so much more stories to a daily/boring environment.“
“Everybody can see this garbage along the road but nobody really sees it. But with my pencil and sketchbook, I can decide this garbage is a toxic plant, or draw a mutant coming out of it, or I can imagine it is a spaceship and I draw spacemen boarding it.“
“Since then, I always look around for drawing ideas when I’m riding my bicycle or walking in Amsterdam or during a trip. I have my bag with several sketchbooks and black pencils, and my iPhone. I don’t force myself to find an idea – things come up into my head when I see something inspiring.“
“That’s why I named it cartoon bombing – cause I really feel the characters were hiding there and just waited until I came by and took the picture.“
“There is no purpose to these funny drawings. I think the word that leads me in my life, advertising or illustrations, is ‘Entertainment.’ I just have fun creating them and drawing those characters. It’s good to see that people like it and that it makes them smile because that’s the only purpose.“
“I try to create one cartoon bombing per day, but it is not that easy because of my advertising work, which comes first. Sometimes I get my ideas first so I write them down in a notebook for later, like ‘if I see some leaves turning red in autumn, I can draw a painter next to them, painting them.’”
