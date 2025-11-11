Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

by

French art director and illustrator David Troquier, who goes by Troqman, has an impressive sense of humor. He creates scrapbook doodles and places them strategically among their surroundings to create an augmented reality. You can check him out on Instagram, where you can see the Amsterdam-based creative have a riot with his brilliantly funny cartoons.

If you like his creative drawings, scroll down for more, and be sure to read the exclusive interview he gave to Bored Panda!

More info: troqman.com | Instagram (h/t: ufunk.net)

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

Cartoonbombing was born in June 2013, during a holiday in the Greek islands. I brought a sketchbook and was hoping to do some travel sketches but got bored with pencil sketches of landscapes or people at the beach,” Troquier told Bored Panda.

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

I started doing cartoon drawings who were interacting with the environment. Other people and I thought it was cool because what I love more than drawing is making stories. I write some comic book stories (for myself so far).

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

I realized that those creative ideas could bring so much more stories to a daily/boring environment.

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

Everybody can see this garbage along the road but nobody really sees it. But with my pencil and sketchbook, I can decide this garbage is a toxic plant, or draw a mutant coming out of it, or I can imagine it is a spaceship and I draw spacemen boarding it.

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

Since then, I always look around for drawing ideas when I’m riding my bicycle or walking in Amsterdam or during a trip. I have my bag with several sketchbooks and black pencils, and my iPhone. I don’t force myself to find an idea – things come up into my head when I see something inspiring.

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

That’s why I named it cartoon bombing – cause I really feel the characters were hiding there and just waited until I came by and took the picture.

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

There is no purpose to these funny drawings. I think the word that leads me in my life, advertising or illustrations, is ‘Entertainment.’ I just have fun creating them and drawing those characters. It’s good to see that people like it and that it makes them smile because that’s the only purpose.

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

I try to create one cartoon bombing per day, but it is not that easy because of my advertising work, which comes first. Sometimes I get my ideas first so I write them down in a notebook for later, like ‘if I see some leaves turning red in autumn, I can draw a painter next to them, painting them.’

Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings
Illustrator Creates Doodles That Interact With Their Surroundings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Qui-Gon Jinn Should Make An Appearance In The Obi-Wan Series
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2021
Is Margot Robbie the New Tank Girl?
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2019
MIL’s B-Day Party Ends In Drama Over SIL’s ‘Personal’ Invite, DIL Sets Permanent Boundaries
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
What’s on TV Tonight? Counting Cars: Supercharged and Tiny House Nation Lead the Pack
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2017
When Identical Twins Grow Up
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Guy Thinks He’s Stealing From Convenience Store Until His “Scam” Backfires In The Funniest Way
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.