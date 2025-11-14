In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Welcome to the unofficial warm blanket of the internet where pandemic stress is put on hold for as long as you’re there and everything looks just a little bit better. The subreddit called r/GetMotivated welcomes you with a soul-soothing “We’re glad you made it.” Because they know how hard it is to escape the harrowing reality of sad, fake, and plain ‘can’t take it no more’ news.

But here, a whopping 17 million members are sharing all things motivation that promise to “help you finally get up and do what you *know* you need to do.” And sometimes it’s all that you need.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight to the land of pure wholesomeness where strangers who share these motivational posts suddenly become your only support group.

#1 Absolute Motivation

Image source: iBleeedorange

#2 It Always Gets Better. Just Keep Pressing Forward

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: 90059bethezip

#3 Doing Things Poorly Is More Than Worth It

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: redheadhatchet

#4 Sometimes Ya Just Have To Ask

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Advil

#5 You Will Either Find A Way, Or An Excuse

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Set Goals And Reach Them

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: larryfeltonj

#7 The Last Two Runners In The Pittsburgh Marathon Not Letting Each Other Quit. Obtain Your Goal No Matter What

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: hootersbutwithcats

#8 Recovery Is Possible And It’s Worth It

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#9 He Lets Nothing Get In His Way

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: its_LeahS

#10 Arnie Says Take It One Step At A Time

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: NBLSS

#11 Never Let Your Circumstances Define You

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Sumit316

#12 If You Change The Way You Look At Things, The Things You Look At Change

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Sumit316

#13 Keep Going

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Ibrahim Muhammad

#14 Just Believe

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: aexley27

#15 I Think Talking To Ourselves Like How The Babysitter Did With The Girl, And Having Fun Would Be Good For All Ages!

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: reddit.com, inkskinned

#16 Never Give Up

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: YT_RonakRaja

#17 Being Human

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Lowcrbnaman

#18 Broken But Not Useless

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Sharx515

#19 This Could Be You. Never Let A “Disability” Or Anyone Else Hold You Back. Achieve

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Skinheads_Nightmare

#20 Apparently I Don’t Need To Pay Money For A Therapist Because Random Instagram Posts Are Calling My Ass Out For Free

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: seriphae

#21 Never Forgotten

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: raghavsurana

#22 Everybody Deserves A Second Chance

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: WhatTheF**kKanye

#23 On This Day In 1943. Give Yourself To A Cause

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: dickfromaccounting

#24 Thank You, Getmotivated!

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: SoDakZak

#25 It’s Never Too Late To Find What You Want

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: hootersbutwithcats

#26 No Matter How Tough Your Life Is, There Is Always Time For Change

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: lol62056

#27 Sometimes You Just Have To Open The Cabinet

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: curlicuecal

#28 Never Give Up On Your Dream

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#29 Helping Those Around You Will Benefit You Greatly

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: reddit.com

#30 True Teacher

A science teacher from rural Kenya who donates most of his salary to help poorer students has been crowned the world’s best teacher and awarded a $1 million prize, beating 10,000 nominations from 179 countries.

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: jim_par

#31 Please Live By This, No Matter What

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: reddit.com

#32 My Recovery From Addiction – My Name Is Hunter Michael Shepard And I Am An Addict In Long Term Recovery. If You’re Struggling Today Just Know There Is Hope. Put The Dope Down And F**king Crush Life. You’re Worth It

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: huntervsaddiction

#33 We All Have To Start Somewhere

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: leaderxyz

#34 Rebirth

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: alfaguara27

#35 Guiding Your Way Out

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Rytikalmuzic, twitter.com

#36 In 2006 My Boyfriend Asked Me An Epic Painting For His Birthday. 10 Years Later I Decided It Was Time To Finally Do What I Really Wanted. I Quit My Old Job And Started To Learn How Tho Paint. I Never Stoped Since Then! And I Painted Him Updated Versions Over The Years

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: AsurM

#37 Time Flies – Do What You Love

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Laurenaaah_

#38 You Can Do It

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: therap321

#39 Never Give Up On Healthy Habits

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: weberhed

#40 Be Your Own Hero

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Sumit316

#41 There Is No Rush

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: wesleysnipes

#42 Be Intentional With What You Think About

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: cryptoseneca

#43 Measuring Success

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: shanillerose

#44 Live Your Life

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: saraboulos

#45 Love Yourself

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: therap321, twitter.com

#46 Be Happy Alone First

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: El_CM

#47 Found In A Small Hostel In Albania

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: kickuarse

#48 This Trucker Who Takes His Weight Rack With Him To Work Out At Truck Stops Makes No Excuses!

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: actionjj

#49 For All The “Failures, Disappointments, And Screwups” Out There

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: HussDelRio

#50 How Bad Do You Want It

In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Image source: Sumit316

