In This Online Group, People Post Stories Of People Doing Whatever They Want Despite Their Unfortunate Circumstances

Welcome to the unofficial warm blanket of the internet where pandemic stress is put on hold for as long as you’re there and everything looks just a little bit better. The subreddit called r/GetMotivated welcomes you with a soul-soothing “We’re glad you made it.” Because they know how hard it is to escape the harrowing reality of sad, fake, and plain ‘can’t take it no more’ news.
But here, a whopping 17 million members are sharing all things motivation that promise to “help you finally get up and do what you *know* you need to do.” And sometimes it’s all that you need.
So sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight to the land of pure wholesomeness where strangers who share these motivational posts suddenly become your only support group.
#1 Absolute Motivation
Image source: iBleeedorange
#2 It Always Gets Better. Just Keep Pressing Forward
Image source: 90059bethezip
#3 Doing Things Poorly Is More Than Worth It
Image source: redheadhatchet
#4 Sometimes Ya Just Have To Ask
Image source: Advil
#5 You Will Either Find A Way, Or An Excuse
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Set Goals And Reach Them
Image source: larryfeltonj
#7 The Last Two Runners In The Pittsburgh Marathon Not Letting Each Other Quit. Obtain Your Goal No Matter What
Image source: hootersbutwithcats
#8 Recovery Is Possible And It’s Worth It
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#9 He Lets Nothing Get In His Way
Image source: its_LeahS
#10 Arnie Says Take It One Step At A Time
Image source: NBLSS
#11 Never Let Your Circumstances Define You
Image source: Sumit316
#12 If You Change The Way You Look At Things, The Things You Look At Change
Image source: Sumit316
#13 Keep Going
Image source: Ibrahim Muhammad
#14 Just Believe
Image source: aexley27
#15 I Think Talking To Ourselves Like How The Babysitter Did With The Girl, And Having Fun Would Be Good For All Ages!
Image source: reddit.com, inkskinned
#16 Never Give Up
Image source: YT_RonakRaja
#17 Being Human
Image source: Lowcrbnaman
#18 Broken But Not Useless
Image source: Sharx515
#19 This Could Be You. Never Let A “Disability” Or Anyone Else Hold You Back. Achieve
Image source: Skinheads_Nightmare
#20 Apparently I Don’t Need To Pay Money For A Therapist Because Random Instagram Posts Are Calling My Ass Out For Free
Image source: seriphae
#21 Never Forgotten
Image source: raghavsurana
#22 Everybody Deserves A Second Chance
Image source: WhatTheF**kKanye
#23 On This Day In 1943. Give Yourself To A Cause
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#24 Thank You, Getmotivated!
Image source: SoDakZak
#25 It’s Never Too Late To Find What You Want
Image source: hootersbutwithcats
#26 No Matter How Tough Your Life Is, There Is Always Time For Change
Image source: lol62056
#27 Sometimes You Just Have To Open The Cabinet
Image source: curlicuecal
#28 Never Give Up On Your Dream
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#29 Helping Those Around You Will Benefit You Greatly
Image source: reddit.com
#30 True Teacher
A science teacher from rural Kenya who donates most of his salary to help poorer students has been crowned the world’s best teacher and awarded a $1 million prize, beating 10,000 nominations from 179 countries.
Image source: jim_par
#31 Please Live By This, No Matter What
Image source: reddit.com
#32 My Recovery From Addiction – My Name Is Hunter Michael Shepard And I Am An Addict In Long Term Recovery. If You’re Struggling Today Just Know There Is Hope. Put The Dope Down And F**king Crush Life. You’re Worth It
Image source: huntervsaddiction
#33 We All Have To Start Somewhere
Image source: leaderxyz
#34 Rebirth
Image source: alfaguara27
#35 Guiding Your Way Out
Image source: Rytikalmuzic, twitter.com
#36 In 2006 My Boyfriend Asked Me An Epic Painting For His Birthday. 10 Years Later I Decided It Was Time To Finally Do What I Really Wanted. I Quit My Old Job And Started To Learn How Tho Paint. I Never Stoped Since Then! And I Painted Him Updated Versions Over The Years
Image source: AsurM
#37 Time Flies – Do What You Love
Image source: Laurenaaah_
#38 You Can Do It
Image source: therap321
#39 Never Give Up On Healthy Habits
Image source: weberhed
#40 Be Your Own Hero
Image source: Sumit316
#41 There Is No Rush
Image source: wesleysnipes
#42 Be Intentional With What You Think About
Image source: cryptoseneca
#43 Measuring Success
Image source: shanillerose
#44 Live Your Life
Image source: saraboulos
#45 Love Yourself
Image source: therap321, twitter.com
#46 Be Happy Alone First
Image source: El_CM
#47 Found In A Small Hostel In Albania
Image source: kickuarse
#48 This Trucker Who Takes His Weight Rack With Him To Work Out At Truck Stops Makes No Excuses!
Image source: actionjj
#49 For All The “Failures, Disappointments, And Screwups” Out There
Image source: HussDelRio
#50 How Bad Do You Want It
Image source: Sumit316
