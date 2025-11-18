32 Random Facts That Seem Too Weird To Be True, Yet They Are, According To Folks Online

It doesn’t matter whether you or I believe in God or are atheists – the world around us is so bizarre, unusual and beautiful that we can only admire the grandeur of the Creator’s plan – or the extravagance of evolution.
Something interesting, beautiful or funny can be found in literally any pebble, any animal or the simplest phenomenon around us. Don’t believe it? Then this viral thread in the AskReddit community, from which Bored Panda made a selection of the most interesting facts, will probably be of interest to you.
More info: Reddit
#1
Words that are spelled the same but pronounced with emphasis on different syllables is actually indicative of the part of speech it is. Stress on the first syllable is a noun. Stress on the last syllable is a verb. Examples: CON-tract and con-TRACT. The former is a noun ( sign this contract) whereas the latter is a verb (the muscles contract). Same with record, address, impact, object, and a few others.
Image source: Glittering-Cat4009, Nothing Ahead
#2
Poison dart froggis obtain their toxin by eating poisonous bugs, like fire ants. When you feed them crickets and such they are perfectly safe to handle 💚.
Image source: FroggiJoy87, Travis Leery
#3
Uppercase letters are called that because they could be found in the upper drawer of a printing press, lowercase could be found in the lower case of the printing press.
Image source: BaronPorg, Benjamin Molineaux
#4
You think your skeleton is inside you, but you’re a brain so you’re inside your skeleton.
Image source: Volatile-Fox, Natasha Connell
#5
The component parts of the word “helicopter” are not “heli” and “copter”. It’s “helico”, meaning “spiral-shaped” like the word “helix” and “pter” meaning “wing” as in “pterodactyl”.
Image source: Victim_Of_Fate, Cristian Grecu
#6
Etymology fact!
In arabic, when it comes to war, you’d have military ranks like Amir al-Bahr, which would roughly translate to “ruler of the sea”. The term was taken by latin, shortened to “Amir al”, and made its way to western languages, as *admiral*.
Which means that admiral essentially means “Lord of the-“.
Image source: Naturage, Brett Jordan
#7
Hyphenated is non-hyphenated; non-hyphenated is hyphenated.
Image source: mawkword, Sergi Kabrera
#8
A caterpillar doesn’t just grow wings on its wiggly body. Inside its cocoon, it breaks down into a gooey substance, keeping only a few key parts. From this “goo,” its body is rebuilt into a butterfly, complete with wings.
Image source: Katswift, Krysten Merriman
#9
The term “bug” in computing has been around a long time. The term was not commonly used until an actual bug landed on an electrical switch causing the computer to malfunction.(Returning a zero when it was supposed to be a 1). The term bug grew in popularity afterwards and landed us where we are today.
When we find a bug in software we apply a “patch”…
This comes from old cardex/punch card systems. If a punch card was punched in the wrong spot, you could fix it by applying a patch to the hole.
Image source: afristralian, James Wainscoat
#10
Rollercoasters are built to shake! I’ve seen so many people decide to not get on because of the sway, but it’s important! If the support beams and tracks didn’t shake, they’d simply snap with all the force from the coaster cars roaring over them.
Image source: Twelve_Shadows_, Dan Gold
#11
German chocolate was made by an American named Samuel German. Not an actual German.
Image source: Writer_feetlover, stu_spivack
#12
The word “set” holds the record for having the most definitions of any single word.
Image source: santyare, KAL VISUALS
#13
The word “queue” is just a “Q” followed by four silent letters.
Image source: IvyWhisper83, Dan Counsell
#14
The color blue is extremely rare in nature We only think it’s common because the sky and ocean is blue but other than that it’s actually pretty rare.
Image source: Brilliant-Shallot951, Kellie Churchman
#15
The human body glows in the dark. No, seriously. It emits visible light at all times, but our eyes are too weak to see it. So yeah, you’re glowing right now, but no one can appreciate it.
Image source: Embarrassed_Honey711, Timothy Dykes
#16
Your skin doesn’t have a particular sense organ to let you know if it’s wet or not.
Image source: ZorroMeansFox, Fran Jacquier
#17
A little-known but obvious fact: the division symbol “÷” is just a simplified fraction, with the dots representing the numerator and denominator.
Image source: IndividualLonely9296, FIN
#18
The thing between hard and soft is firm. The thing between hardware and software is called…
Image source: See_Bee10, Evie S.
#19
Well all know the dinosaurs died out a long time ago (~64 million years ago). But what’s even longer: they roamed the Earth for over 120 million years.
The Stegosaurus went extinct 80 million years before the T-Rex even existed.
Image source: despenser412, Lucas George Wendt
#20
Rabies was first described as a cause of death in 2300 BC in ancient Babylon.
Image source: study-in-scarlet, Osama Sarm
#21
Plumbing comes from the root Latin word of Plumbum which means lead and is the reason it’s Pb on the Periodic table, because the Romans made water pipes out of lead—as an aside they knew it was a problem for brains, but they just didn’t care as it mostly affected the poors.
Image source: Stormygeddon, Samuel Sianipar
#22
Trees get the vast majority of their mass from the air. All that wood? That was once air and sunlight.
Image source: parttimepicker, Mel
#23
You can open difficult or stubborn pistachio shells with another half pistachio shell. Save your fingernails!
Image source: Blitzer046, engin akyurt
#24
In the US, even-numbered highways go east-west and odd-numbered highways go north-south.
Image source: HideFromMyMind, Eric Prouzet
#25
Your car keys have travelled further than your car.
Image source: 21stCenturyGW, Kashif Afridi
#26
The fax machine was invented in the 1800s, well before the telephone.
Image source: Exciting-Half3577, Karl Baron
#27
Ecuador is called that because it’s on the equator. .
Image source: PortlandWilliam, Douglas Fernandes
#28
You never stop clapping. The time between claps just gets longer.
Image source: hotdoghelmet, Guillermo Latorre
#29
Hair replacement therapy is gender affirming health care.
Image source: limbodog, Tamara Bellis
#30
Rabbits don’t have paw pads like cats or dogs. They’ve got nothing but fluffy feet.
You see a cartoon rabbit with paw pads, it’s all lies.
Image source: FOTBWN, Oleg Tarasenko
#31
Your heart has been beating non stop since you were appx 6 weeks in utero.
Image source: zztop610, jesse orrico
#32
Current flows from positive to negative in a circuit, but the particles that constitute the current (i.e., electrons) are negatively charged so they are actually moving in the opposite direction.
