My Dog Lola Is Also My Best Photo Model

by

This lovely lady’s name is Lola and she was found in Mexico; a lost puppy wandering in a Mexican village. She is supposed to be half coyote and dog, but one thing is for sure – she is a very smart girl. Today she is 4 years old and happily lives with me in Czech Republic. I fell in love with Lola during one of my trips and, thus, I decided to bring her with me to Europe. I love Lola very much and it seems she loves to participate in my art projects as well. For example, once Lola wore human skin-like fabric to fight against animal fur industry.

But this time is different – I took these photos for fun. They show how Lola and I love meditating together.

My Dog Lola Is Also My Best Photo Model
My Dog Lola Is Also My Best Photo Model
My Dog Lola Is Also My Best Photo Model
My Dog Lola Is Also My Best Photo Model
My Dog Lola Is Also My Best Photo Model
My Dog Lola Is Also My Best Photo Model

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Empirical Evidence on Why Sharknado Movies are So Much Fun to Watch
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2017
29 Celebrities Fans Believe Ruined Their Beauty With Buccal Fat Removal
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2025
“I Was Devastated”: Parents Expect Their ‘Disappointing’ Son To Step Up After ‘Golden Child’ Fails In Life
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
Mark Wahlberg Reality Show “Wahl Street” Coming to HBO Max
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2020
What We Learned from The Trailer for NBC’s “La Brea”
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2021
35 New And Funny ‘Wallace the Brave’ Comics This Artist Created To Brighten Your Day
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.