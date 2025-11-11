The Fusion Of Colors In Leonid Afremov’s Nostalgic Oil Paintings

The elegance of the vibrant colors playing together on Russian-Israeli artist Leonid Afremov’s nostalgic oil paintings gives us the opportunity to spend some time in luxurious autumnal cities. His pictures seem to slow down time, letting us enjoy the precious details of these brisk closed cities.
The painter is famous for his unusual, yet advantageous technique: all he uses for his paintings are oils, canvas, and the palette-knife. The brush-free colorful paintings give an astounding edginess to the luminous cities and landscapes.
Leonid Afremov is one of the greatest and best-known modern art impressionists of our time. He is highly respected among art critics and collectors. His beautiful paintings have made their way to private houses and galleries in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Israel, France, Spain, and many other countries. This is even more admirable knowing that the artist is self-representing and all of his promoting and selling processes are only held on the Internet.
It’s unlikely you’ll see Afremov’s colorful art in live shows, exhibitions, and galleries. However, all the canvas oil paintings are available for viewing and purchasing via eBay and his website.
Source: afremov.com | Facebook | deviantart.com
“Art is my life and I paint every single day. It makes me happy to see people enjoying my art.” says Leonid Afremov.
“Every artwork is the result of long painting process; every canvas is born during the creative search; every painting is full of my inner world. Each of my paintings brings different moods, colors, and emotions. I love to express the beauty, harmony, and spirit of this world in my paintings. “
“My heart is completely open to art. Thus, I enjoy creating inspired and beautiful paintings from the bottom of my soul. Each of my artworks reflects my feelings, sensitivity, passion, and music from my soul.“
“True art is alive and inspired by humanity. I believe that art helps us to be free from aggression and depression.“
