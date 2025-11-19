Hey Pandas, What Has Been The Scariest Moment Of Your Life? (Closed)

What’s the most terrifying moment in your life? You can share your experiences and anything you want!
#1
Childbirth. Thought I was going to die.
#2
January 20, 2025
#3
As a person with severe anxiety, ‘scariest moment’ is a daily thing and a feature of your self. So much so that it’s difficult to chose one, as one stands out than the other. May sound silly, but it’s true.
#4
So many but the one that always stands out to me is when I was sitting with my nephew eating lunch and he choked. He was about 3 years old, tucked into my side (so I couldn’t see his face) and eating small, cut up pieces of food. I was talking to my sister (not his mom) and only for her screaming, I wouldn’t have known a thing! It was so silent. He made no movement, no sound. There was no struggle, no indication anything was wrong. When I saw his little face all red and panicked, I just jumped into action. I had to physically reach down his throat and pull the food out. He was completely fine, just shaken up, but I couldn’t relax for weeks. Ended up having a panic attack in the bathroom once he was settled and safe. Still the most scariest moment of my life
#5
Oh another one was walking up a busy street in the town center, middle of the day, and being approached by a stranger. I was about 17, I think, and this strange man just appeared in front of me and groped me. So many witnesses, so many people able to help me, and they either didn’t see or didn’t care. I managed to fend him off myself and get out of the situation largely unscathed but it’s been 11 years and I can still feel his hands.
#6
On a collective level, i think the most scary thing has to be global fires. Sweepig countries and continents, and us being unable to stop them. This is a posibility that has been put forth by David Attenborough, and that stuck in my brain since i was a child.
This is why we should all take care of our local wilderness, securing watersources, find and use old wisdom of our aeria, and clear the forest for dead trees and bramble, making it as if it had a natural, healthy ecosystem.
This will not only make it more resilient against fire, but make its habitat more suited to its inhabitants and keep the new growth and decay at an even kiel. Because our larger animals are mostly gode or elsewhere, there are noone left to break the bigger and smaller trees, and decay is spreading, every day. And with decay, there is heat. It also leaves the forest dark brown, where it should be green, and it trappes the water before it even reaches the soil. Starting a deadly heat and drought circle that can end in fire or habitat death.
I am out doing my bit, feeling stronger, healthier and better every time I pay it forest. Its easy to do, and you should do the same.
https://www.youtube.com/@Payingitforest-n8b
#7
Can I have two?
My earliest scary memory is when I was 8, sitting in the hospital and hearing from the doctor that my dad was about to die from colon cancer.
A more recent one was when I was 18 and got sexually assaulted.
#8
Okay, so one night when I was 9 or 10, I was talking with my brother while eating dinner, he was 5 years old, and I don’t remember what I did, but I made him mad somehow. And so walked away from him, and he came after me, picking up a knife off of the counter, almost stabbing me with it, but luckily my sister got my dad in time. Now I’m afraid of knives and being stabbed.
#9
The first time I held my son, a actually realised I was responsible for another person.
#10
this living moment since the new president was elected. the fear doesn’t end, ever. trump is going to do awful, awful things to people like me. one of my friends fled to Canada already because he (he’s trans btw) knows he won’t be safe here anymore. I won’t be safe here anymore. this world people put us into won’t accept us for who we are. people decided that money was more important than the general welfare of others so they voted for him. they didn’t understand what was going to happen when they did that. I don’t want to have to hide like I did for the majority of my life, scared of what others thought of me. this is a dying nation.
Follow Us