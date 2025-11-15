30 Comics About Mental Health That You Might Relate To By Holly Chisholm (New Pics)

Depression and anxiety can affect anyone, and you deserve help to feel better regardless of who you are. Now more than ever people (especially in their youth) are experiencing mental health difficulties which makes the current statistics pretty alarming, and it doesn’t help that the current pandemic is also adding to the troubles most of us face day-to-day.

Artist Holly Chisholm deals with such topics in her comics. Holly was diagnosed with mental disorders such as depression and ADHD about 5 years ago. Her therapist suggested that she should try keeping a journal to help her cope with her trauma and mental issues. Since she hated writing, she came up with the idea of making comics based on her experiences.

In a previous post she made on Bored Panda a few years ago, she wrote a couple of things about herself.

My comics cover a variety of topics, like love, depression, self-reflection, and anxiety.

After about 6 months of making comics, I decided to quit my job and freelance part-time so that I could dedicate more time to making and promoting Just Peachy. In the future, I hope to make a book and raise awareness about mental illnesses and my personal struggle with depression.”

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

