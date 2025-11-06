Panoramic Views Of The World: The Best Shots From The 2025 Epson International Pano Awards (50 Pics)

by

The breathtaking winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano Awards have just been announced — and they’re a feast for the eyes. Now in its 16th year, the competition celebrates the art of panoramic photography, showcasing some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, cityscapes, and creative visions captured in ultra-wide format. From fiery sunsets over deserts to the magical glow of the Northern Lights, this year’s entries push the boundaries of what’s possible with a camera and an artistic eye.

Italian photographer Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) won Open Photographer of the Year for his stunning panoramas Last Fireworks, Jackpot, and Mann. His work shows incredible skill and patience, giving viewers a chance to experience these landscapes in all their beauty.

More info: thepanoawards.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook

#1 Open Nature/Landscape: “Lofoten Sunrise” By Stefan Liebermann, Germany

Lofoten, Norway

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#2 Open Nature/Landscape: “Smoking Skull” By Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain

Fagradalsfjall Volcano, Iceland

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#3 Open Nature/Landscape: “Entstehung” By Lukas Moesch, Switzerland

Iceland

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#4 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Tea Hills” By Florian Kriechbaumer, United Arab Emirates

Vietnam

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#5 Open Nature/Landscape: “Last Fireworks” By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy

Algeria

First-place category winner and Open competition overall winner

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#6 Open Nature/Landscape: “Descend” By Daniel Vaughan, Australia

Cenote Maravilla, Mexico

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#7 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Svolvær By Night” By Yuan Li, China

Svolvær, Lofoten, Norway

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#8 Open Nature/Landscape: “The Whales Welcome” By Matthew Smith, Australia

The Kingdom of Tonga

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#9 Open Nature/Landscape: “Quiver Tree Under The Red Flame Of Orion” By Egor Goryachev, Germany

Quiver Tree Forest, Namibia

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#10 Open Southeast Asia: “Golden Season In Trung Khanh” By Phuc Minh Le, Vietnam

Trung Khanh, Cao Bang, Vietnam

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#11 Open Southeast Asia: “At The Bar” By Ranjan Ramchandani, Singapore

Tanzania

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#12 Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: “Cinderella’s Castle” By Judith Kuhn, Germany

Neuschwanstein castle, Schwangau, Ostallgäu, Bavaria, Germany

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#13 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Drooling” By Xuejun Long, China

Kenya

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#14 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Remnants” By Kevin Nyun, United States

Altiplano, Bolivia

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#15 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “St Michel And The Hole” By Juan Pablo Dentone, Spain

Mount Saint Michel, France

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#16 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Rainbow Bay” By Siyuan Cao, USA

San Francisco Bay Area

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#17 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Northern Lights Over Reine Fishing Village” By Wei Lian, United States

Norway

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#18 Open Nature/Landscape: “First Step” By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy

Dolomites, Italy

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#19 Open Nature/Landscape: “Snail Kiss” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Tai po, Hong Kong

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#20 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Morning Chapel” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Slovenia

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#21 Open Nature/Landscape: “Cathedral Of Shadows” By Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain

Hanksville, Utah, United States

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#22 Open Nature/Landscape: “Peaceful Neighbours” By Rolf Gemperle, Switzerland

Saudi Arabia

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#23 Open Southeast Asia: “Wildebeest Migration In Kenya” By William Chua

Kenya

Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#24 Open Built Environment/Architecture And Open Southeast Asia: “Silk Of The Sea” By Cao Thi Ngoc Diem, Vietnam

Phu Yen, Vietnam

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#25 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “The Wave” By Luis Cajete, Spain

Arizona, USA

Second-place category winner

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#26 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Foggy City” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Shanghai, China

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#27 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Seattle In Fog” By David Swindler, Us

Seattle, USA

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#28 Open Nature/Landscape: “Sacred Nature” By Marina Cano, Spain

Lake Nakuru, Kenya

Second-place category winner

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#29 Open Nature/Landscape: “Morning-Dream” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Slovenia

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#30 Open Southeast Asia: “Cultivating Bougainvillea In Preparation For Tet Holiday” By Phuc Minh Le, Vietnam

Vietnam

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#31 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Alien Throne” By Julio Castro Pardo, Spain

Valley of Dreams, New Mexico, USA

Third-place category winner

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#32 Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: “Great Wall” By Agnes Anna Sadowski, Germany

China

Second-place category winner

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#33 Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: “Red City” By Anto Camacho, Spain

Valencia

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#34 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Dancing Fireflies” By Shirley Wung, Taiwan

Japan

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#35 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Vertical City, Silent Peak” By Shuchuan Liu, China

Tokyo, Japan

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#36 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Neuschwanstein Castle” By Xuejun Bian, USA

Fussen, Germany

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#37 Open Nature/Landscape: “Dawn On The Glacier Peak” By Yihsun Chou, Taiwan

Switzerland

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#38 Open Built Environment/Architecture And Open Southeast Asia: “Salt Harvesting” By Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam

Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#39 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Gannets Fight” By Arun Mohanraj, Great Britain

Shetland, Scotland

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#40 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Ambisnaena” By Peter Li, Great Britain

Musei Vaticani, Vatican City

Second-place category winner

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#41 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Skyscraper” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Shanghai, China

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#42 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Stranded” By Andy Wong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#43 Open Nature/Landscape: “Unchained” By Nicolò Taborra, Italy

Dolomites

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#44 Open Nature/Landscape: “Jackpot” By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy

Rago National Park, Norway

Third-place category winner

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#45 Open Nature/Landscape: “Neolucanus Maximus” By Ji Yuan, China

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#46 Open Nature/Landscape: “Glowworm Cave” By Shang Yao-Yuan, Taiwan

Lugu, Nantou, Taiwan

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#47 Open Nature/Landscape: “Endless” By Li Hon Mak, Hong Kong

Inner Mongolia, China

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#48 Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: “City And Sea Of Clouds” By Benny Chan, Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#49 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Firework Over Victoria Harbor” By Kwong Lung Philip Wong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

#50 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Morning Glory” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Shanghai, China

Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

Patrick Penrose
