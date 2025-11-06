Panoramic Views Of The World: The Best Shots From The 2025 Epson International Pano Awards (50 Pics)

The breathtaking winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano Awards have just been announced — and they’re a feast for the eyes. Now in its 16th year, the competition celebrates the art of panoramic photography, showcasing some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, cityscapes, and creative visions captured in ultra-wide format. From fiery sunsets over deserts to the magical glow of the Northern Lights, this year’s entries push the boundaries of what’s possible with a camera and an artistic eye.
Italian photographer Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) won Open Photographer of the Year for his stunning panoramas Last Fireworks, Jackpot, and Mann. His work shows incredible skill and patience, giving viewers a chance to experience these landscapes in all their beauty.
#1 Open Nature/Landscape: “Lofoten Sunrise” By Stefan Liebermann, Germany
Lofoten, Norway
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#2 Open Nature/Landscape: “Smoking Skull” By Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain
Fagradalsfjall Volcano, Iceland
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#3 Open Nature/Landscape: “Entstehung” By Lukas Moesch, Switzerland
Iceland
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#4 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Tea Hills” By Florian Kriechbaumer, United Arab Emirates
Vietnam
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#5 Open Nature/Landscape: “Last Fireworks” By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Algeria
First-place category winner and Open competition overall winner
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#6 Open Nature/Landscape: “Descend” By Daniel Vaughan, Australia
Cenote Maravilla, Mexico
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#7 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Svolvær By Night” By Yuan Li, China
Svolvær, Lofoten, Norway
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#8 Open Nature/Landscape: “The Whales Welcome” By Matthew Smith, Australia
The Kingdom of Tonga
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#9 Open Nature/Landscape: “Quiver Tree Under The Red Flame Of Orion” By Egor Goryachev, Germany
Quiver Tree Forest, Namibia
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#10 Open Southeast Asia: “Golden Season In Trung Khanh” By Phuc Minh Le, Vietnam
Trung Khanh, Cao Bang, Vietnam
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#11 Open Southeast Asia: “At The Bar” By Ranjan Ramchandani, Singapore
Tanzania
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#12 Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: “Cinderella’s Castle” By Judith Kuhn, Germany
Neuschwanstein castle, Schwangau, Ostallgäu, Bavaria, Germany
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#13 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Drooling” By Xuejun Long, China
Kenya
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#14 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Remnants” By Kevin Nyun, United States
Altiplano, Bolivia
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#15 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “St Michel And The Hole” By Juan Pablo Dentone, Spain
Mount Saint Michel, France
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#16 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Rainbow Bay” By Siyuan Cao, USA
San Francisco Bay Area
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#17 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Northern Lights Over Reine Fishing Village” By Wei Lian, United States
Norway
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#18 Open Nature/Landscape: “First Step” By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Dolomites, Italy
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#19 Open Nature/Landscape: “Snail Kiss” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Tai po, Hong Kong
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#20 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Morning Chapel” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Slovenia
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#21 Open Nature/Landscape: “Cathedral Of Shadows” By Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain
Hanksville, Utah, United States
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#22 Open Nature/Landscape: “Peaceful Neighbours” By Rolf Gemperle, Switzerland
Saudi Arabia
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#23 Open Southeast Asia: “Wildebeest Migration In Kenya” By William Chua
Kenya
Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#24 Open Built Environment/Architecture And Open Southeast Asia: “Silk Of The Sea” By Cao Thi Ngoc Diem, Vietnam
Phu Yen, Vietnam
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#25 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “The Wave” By Luis Cajete, Spain
Arizona, USA
Second-place category winner
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#26 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Foggy City” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Shanghai, China
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#27 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Seattle In Fog” By David Swindler, Us
Seattle, USA
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#28 Open Nature/Landscape: “Sacred Nature” By Marina Cano, Spain
Lake Nakuru, Kenya
Second-place category winner
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#29 Open Nature/Landscape: “Morning-Dream” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Slovenia
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#30 Open Southeast Asia: “Cultivating Bougainvillea In Preparation For Tet Holiday” By Phuc Minh Le, Vietnam
Vietnam
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#31 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Alien Throne” By Julio Castro Pardo, Spain
Valley of Dreams, New Mexico, USA
Third-place category winner
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#32 Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: “Great Wall” By Agnes Anna Sadowski, Germany
China
Second-place category winner
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#33 Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: “Red City” By Anto Camacho, Spain
Valencia
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#34 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Dancing Fireflies” By Shirley Wung, Taiwan
Japan
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#35 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Vertical City, Silent Peak” By Shuchuan Liu, China
Tokyo, Japan
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#36 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Neuschwanstein Castle” By Xuejun Bian, USA
Fussen, Germany
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#37 Open Nature/Landscape: “Dawn On The Glacier Peak” By Yihsun Chou, Taiwan
Switzerland
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#38 Open Built Environment/Architecture And Open Southeast Asia: “Salt Harvesting” By Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam
Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#39 Amateur Nature/Landscape: “Gannets Fight” By Arun Mohanraj, Great Britain
Shetland, Scotland
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#40 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Ambisnaena” By Peter Li, Great Britain
Musei Vaticani, Vatican City
Second-place category winner
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#41 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Skyscraper” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Shanghai, China
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#42 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Stranded” By Andy Wong, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#43 Open Nature/Landscape: “Unchained” By Nicolò Taborra, Italy
Dolomites
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#44 Open Nature/Landscape: “Jackpot” By Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli), Italy
Rago National Park, Norway
Third-place category winner
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#45 Open Nature/Landscape: “Neolucanus Maximus” By Ji Yuan, China
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#46 Open Nature/Landscape: “Glowworm Cave” By Shang Yao-Yuan, Taiwan
Lugu, Nantou, Taiwan
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#47 Open Nature/Landscape: “Endless” By Li Hon Mak, Hong Kong
Inner Mongolia, China
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#48 Amateur Built Environment/Architecture: “City And Sea Of Clouds” By Benny Chan, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#49 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Firework Over Victoria Harbor” By Kwong Lung Philip Wong, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
#50 Open Built Environment/Architecture: “Morning Glory” By Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Shanghai, China
Image source: The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
