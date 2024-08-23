Rex Brady Returns: Kyle Lowder’s Salem Comeback Shakes Days of Our Lives

Kyle Lowder, a name synonymous with Days of Our Lives, is set to make a much-anticipated return to Salem as Rex Brady. His history with the show dates back to 2000, when he first appeared as Brady Black, a role that quickly endeared him to fans. After leaving the show in 2005, Kyle Lowder returned in 2018 as Rex Brady, a character that has since become a significant part of the series. His on-again, off-again appearances have kept fans on their toes, and now, with new episodes scheduled for 2025, viewers are eager to see what storyline will bring Rex back to the forefront.
The excitement surrounding Kyle Lowder’s return is palpable, especially after the actor teased his comeback on Instagram on August 12, 2024. In a video, Lowder hinted at his return, saying, “I’m back in a very familiar place today, and tomorrow, and the next day.” This cryptic message was later confirmed by a show spokesperson, who revealed that Rex Brady will indeed be back in Salem. As fans speculate about what brings Rex back, the anticipation continues to build for what promises to be an exciting chapter in Days of Our Lives.
A Shift From Hollywood To Broadcast Journalism
In recent years, Kyle Lowder has made a surprising shift from acting to broadcast journalism. Currently, he serves as the morning anchor for CBS affiliate KTVN in Reno, NV. This career change was motivated by a desire to be closer to his daughter, Isabella, born on December 7, 2009, whom he shares with ex-wife Arianne Zucker (ex-Nicole, Days of Our Lives). In a 2023 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Lowder explained, “I wanted to be more present in my daughter’s life, especially during her teenage years.” His move to Reno allowed him to fulfill this goal while still maintaining a connection to his acting roots.
Despite his shift to broadcast journalism, Kyle Lowder has not completely left the entertainment industry behind. He remains open to returning to his first love—acting in soap operas. As he put it, “The soap opera genre is the first job I ever had. I love that industry.” This love for the genre is evident in his willingness to reprise his role as Rex Brady, even as he balances his duties as a news anchor.
The Challenges of Balancing Dual Careers
Balancing a career in Hollywood with a demanding role in broadcast journalism is no small feat, but Kyle Lowder has managed to navigate these challenges with determination. His work as a morning anchor provides him with a stable routine, which is crucial for his family life, particularly in supporting his daughter through her high school years. At the same time, his occasional returns to Days of Our Lives allow him to stay connected to his passion for acting.
Lowder’s ability to juggle these two demanding careers is a testament to his versatility and commitment. He has spoken openly about the difficulties of managing both, but his dedication to his daughter and his love for acting have kept him motivated. As he continues to balance these two worlds, fans can look forward to more appearances from Rex Brady, adding depth to the ever-evolving storyline of Days of Our Lives.
Rex Brady’s Impact on Salem
Rex Brady’s return to Days of Our Lives is more than just a nostalgic nod to the past—it is a chance to explore new dynamics in the show’s storyline. Rex has always been a complex character, with ties to many of Salem’s key players. His return could shake up existing relationships and introduce fresh conflicts, adding new layers to the drama that fans love.
The character of Rex Brady has seen many ups and downs, from romantic entanglements to family drama. His return to Salem could reignite old flames or spark new rivalries. Whether Rex comes back as a hero, a villain, or something in between, his presence will undoubtedly leave a mark on the residents of Salem and the show’s dedicated viewers.
What the Future Holds for Rex Brady
As fans await Rex Brady’s return, speculation is rife about what the future holds for him. Will he be drawn into a new romance, or will old tensions resurface? Will Rex find himself at odds with the people he once trusted, or will he become a unifying force in Salem? These questions keep viewers engaged and eager to see how Rex’s story will unfold in 2025.
Kyle Lowder’s portrayal of Rex Brady has always been nuanced, bringing both strength and vulnerability to the character. As Rex re-enters the fray, fans can expect to see this complexity continue, making his return one of the most anticipated events in Days of Our Lives history. With so many possibilities on the horizon, Rex Brady’s journey is far from over, and Days of Our Lives viewers will be there every step of the way.
