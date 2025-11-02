8 Famous Actors Whose Voices You’ll Hear in the GTA Video Game Franchise

With the long-delayed but still heavily anticipated GTA 6 heading our way in 2026, many are wondering what the scale of this game will look like. It has been over a decade since GTA 5 was released, and the technological advancements seen in games since then has been nothing short of amazing. The storyline has been announced but voice actor details remain sparse.
As of yet, the only confirmed actor to be lending his voice to GTA 6 is Stephen Root, a versatile thespian known his roles in hit TV shows like Barry, and critically acclaimed movies like No Country for Old Men, and Office Space. However, the GTA game universe has been known to wrangle together an impressive array of talent over the years, so there will likely be more names to drop soon. In the meantime, here are 8 famous actors who have previously lent their voices to the popular series.
8. Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais boarded GTA IV as himself. While he wasn’t central to the storyline, his part in the franchise has become just as iconic. Instead of voicing a character involved in the plot or any missions, Gervais lent his voice to a distinct part of the game that would set the groundwork for more of an open world. In the game, you can have a break from missions and go to the Split Sides Comedy Club and watch a 10-minute stand up routine from the controversial comic himself.
At the time, Gervais was a big name in comedy but he wasn’t quite the superstar he is now. Since then, his stand up routines have gotten more and more close to the bone and risky, making his performance in GTA IV relatively safe in comparison. However, it is still worth a watch. If you’re intrigued, you can actually find the full routine on YouTube.
7. J.B. Smoove
Perhaps best known for his role as Larry David‘s eccentric, womanizing sidekick in Curb Your Enthusiasm, J.B. Smoove also has a distinctive voice that oozes hilarity. To that, he voiced the radio personality Dr. Ray De Angelo Harris on the Chakra Attack radio show in GTA V. When driving around the map, you can listen to Harris bring his “out there” approach to the topics of spirituality and relaxation. Smoove clearly had a blast working on the game as he took part in a GTA Online session in 2015 for Rockstar Games, bringing his charisma and charm whilst playing the game and interacting with other players.
6. Ray Liotta
If you close your eyes while playing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, you may think you have stumbled into a Goodfellas video game. The late great Ray Liotta joined the voice cast as lead protagonist Tommy Vercetti, the first ever lead character who could speak – until then they had been mysteriously silent. The game’s visuals and soundtrack already felt like a gangster movie, and casting legendary movie mafioso Liotta made it all the more cinematic.
5. Burt Reynolds
It’s fair to say that Burt Reynolds‘ character in Vice City was heavily influenced by his iconic rendition in 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit. The Oscar-nominee starred as Avery Carrington, a successful property magnate and real estate mogul with a shady dark side. Although it wasn’t ever officially announced that his character was based on Reynolds’ 60s to 70s era, it’s pretty clear that it was. And for a bonus GTA voice actor fact, Dennis Hopper also lent his voice to Vice City, making it the only collaboration between these two powerhouse actors.
4. Danny Dyer
Danny Dyer may not be so well-known with American GTA players, but in the UK, he’s a big name. The actor cut his teeth starring in a string gritty football hooliganism films in the early 2000s before becoming a regular on the popular soap opera, Eastenders. After departing the show, he made a comeback with Marching Powder, and then won a BAFTA for his leading role in the comedy series Mr. Bigstuff.
While enjoying his resurgence in popularity, Dyer sat down with British GC to discuss his most iconic characters and mentioned his voice work in Vice City and San Andreas, referring to it as “the highlight” of his career. Dyer played Kent Paul, an information broker, former music manager, and pathological liar. Interestingly, Dyer explained how he loves to play the games in his downtime, but got stuck on his own mission segment.
3. Danny Trejo
Reformed criminal Danny Trejo is one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood. After discovering his love for acting, he left his life of crime behind him and became one of cinema’s most enduring character actors, starring in iconic movies like Heat, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Machete. To date, he has over 450 credits to his name, and a great deal of them are voice acting roles. In Vice City, and Vice City Stories, Trejo played Umberto, the Cuban leader of the Los Cabrones gang. Out of all of the famous actors who have boarded GTA, Trejo’s character is easily the one that resembles the real-life person the most, equipped with an iconic handlebar moustache, bulky frame, and long swept-back hair.
2. Michael Madsen
Frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Michael Madsen left an eclectic portfolio of work behind when he passed away on July 3, 2025. While he was a versatile actor through-and-through, he was best known for playing brutal criminals. In GTA III, Madsen kept this persona alive by playing Toni Cipriani, a key figure in the Leone crime family, known for his explosive temper, extreme loyalty to Salvatore Leone, and a complex relationship with his overbearing mother.
1. Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson is arguably the biggest Hollywood name to board the GTA game franchise. However, his part isn’t so shocking considering that the Oscar-nominated actor is known to dabble in smaller projects as well as blockbusters. So, chances are his salary demand may not have been too far out of reach. Jackson portrayed Frank Tenpenny in San Andreas, a fast-talking cop who swears nearly as much as his iconic character Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction. While it most likely a coincidence, Jackson’s menacing policeman character in Lakeview Terrace (2008) is oddly similar to Tenpenny.
