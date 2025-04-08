Why Danny Dyer’s Marching Powder Won’t Take Off Until It Hits Streaming

Marching Powder is the fifth film between actor Danny Dyer and writer/director Nick Love. The dynamic duo first made a stomp with their gritty 2004 movie, The Football Factory. Exploring the brutal world of football hooliganism, The Football Factory kickstarted a new sub-genre of crime movie in the UK, and is therefore now considered as a trailblazing movie in its realm.
Marching Powder pays homage to this sub-genre but stands on its own two feet with its blend of romcom elements. Made on a small budget of £1.3 million, the film has proven to be a success in the UK, making back its budget in box office sales. However, it was not released globally. Yet, when it reaches streaming, it will likely attract the attention of larger audiences. Here’s why the film won’t take off until then.
What Is the Plot of Marching Powder?
Marching Powder is a true slice of British cinema. While it may not be your typical exploration of the desirable side of British culture like many monarchy themed films, it represents the often forgotten working class culture. The plot follows Jack Jones (Danny Dyer), a 45-year-old husband and father who has neglected his family to engage in football matches, drugs, drinking, and fighting. When he is arrested for fighting and possession of drugs, he is given 6 weeks of probation, a chance to prove himself or be sent to prison for 5 years. As he strives to better himself, his plans are thwarted by his football hooligan friends, his love for drugs, and his brother-in-law’s release from prison. As the clock ticks and his life spirals out of control, Jack doesn’t just risk going to prison but also risks losing his family if he doesn’t sort his act out.
Marching Powder Is Unique But Comes with Glaring Issues
Nick Love emerged in cinema around the same time as Guy Ritchie, with both men exploring the gritty underworld of the UK. Ritchie’s films were broader while Love’s were much more niche, largely focusing on the sub-culture of football hooliganism. To that, they didn’t always translate with larger audiences, however, he developed a loyal fanbase in Britain. The Football Factory was dark, grim, and intensely gritty. It’s fight scenes were filmed with a shaky cam style and the sound effects were a far cry from typical action movies, opting for more raw and nasty sounds. When Marching Powder was announced in 2023, many expected a Football Factory 2 of sorts, yet what they got was much more commercial, with Love deciding to market the film as ‘a romcom with a kick’.
It’s easy to see why this film reportedly had a lot of walkouts. It is violent, packed full of foul language, and the character of Jack’s 10-year-old-son had some controversial moments that made casting impossible. To that, Dyer’s son Arty Dyer took on the role. However, Nick Love never tried to trick anyone. The trailer showcased just how daring this film was going to be, and the name itself should have been the biggest indicator, as marching powder is slang for cocaine.
While not exactly your classic romcom, Marching Powder feels like a maturing of Nick Love’s career as a storyteller, and Dyer’s growth as an actor. The hooligan violence is there, however, the raw sound effects are now more akin with a Hollywood action movie. The pacing is fast, echoing the style of a Danny Boyle movie. What’s more, the storyline is not glorifying drugs and violence in any way, something The Football Factory was heavily accused when it was released two decades ago. This story is much more an eye-opener to the effects of this lifestyle, giving the picture a well-rounded feel as it delves into dramatic territory outside of its comedy and carnage.
Why This Film Will Prosper on Streaming
British movies rarely land big with wider audiences. However, in today’s streaming world, almost any film can triumph across the globe. Seeing as Marching Powder did not land a worldwide release, the filmmakers will be keen to get the film onto streaming platforms as soon as possible. In the two weeks after its release, Marching Powder was still gathering wind, grossing £2,106,354 ($2,721,409). The next step will likely be for the movie to become available for home release and rental before eventually landing on a streaming site like Netflix or Prime Video. It is here where it will likely really succeed.
On Netflix in particular, overseas audiences have displayed a penchant for British content, with TV shows like The Gentlemen and movies like I Came By proving popular. Although Marching Powder is rather niche, Nick Love certainly succeeded in making such a unique sub-genre commercial. Also, Danny Dyer’s public image is on the rise thanks to his acclaimed role in Disney+’s Rivals, meaning his star power will likely bring a big crowd to Marching Powder when it eventually makes its way to streaming. Lastly, as word and mouth continues to prevail about the film (through praise or controversy), as it leaves the cinemas, streaming services will certainly be bidding over who gets the rights first.
