Brassic: The Hit UK Series You Need to Watch

It is rare for a British TV show to make its way across the pond and find success. However, Brassic is a shining example of a series that has done just that. Hitting UK TV sets in 2019, Brassic has ran for 5 seasons and will enter its sixth in September 2024.
The crime comedy series has found glaring success since landing on Netflix after originally being limited to Sky Max. As its cast members all reach new levels of fame and the show continues to grow in popularity, Brassic is gearing up to be one of the UK’s most succesful series of the last few decades. So, here’s everything you need to know about the show, including where you can watch it.
What Is Brassic About?
Brassic is set in the fictional British town of Hawley and follows a small but tight-knit group of semi-professional thieves (or so they say). At the forefront of the gang is Vinnie O’Neill (Joseph Gilgun), a 30-something year-old man who battles his thrill for theft, drugs and partying with his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, ADHD, and dyslexia. However, his mental health struggles never stop him from cooking up illegal schemes on a regular basis. At his side are a team of criminals with whom he has grown up with, and they are just as hap-hazardous as he is.
Season 1 of Brassic kicks off with Vinnie facing the realization that his best friend Dylan is about to leave the town of Hawley with his girlfriend Erin (Michelle Keegan) and her son, Tyler. However, things become complicated when Vinnie discovers he is the father of Tyler. Simultaneously, the gang land themselves in hot water when they steal from a ruthless local gangster who sets out for revenge.
Brassic is a crime series with tremendous heart and a constant undertone of comedy. Although the show revels in its exploration of a bunch of thieves, their moral compasses are never so unsavoury that they become unlikeable. The group avoid violence and typically steal from those who they believe to be bad people. To that, every member of the gang is extremely likeable, with every character trait covered – from the ladies man to the wildcard to the class dunce – Brassic has all areas covered. Yet, amidst the wacky humour lies poignant drama – covering themes of trauma, mental health issues, addiction, and the nuances that come with small-town living in the United Kingdom.
Who Stars in the Hit Show?
Joseph Gilgun shines as the lead star in Brassic, bringing a frenetic contrast of comedy and drama to his rendition. He also co-created the series with Daniel Brocklehurst (Accused, Safe). With Brocklehurst known for his writing of darker material and Gilgun bringing his comedic flair and real-life experiences to the table (including his own battles with bipolar disorder and ADHD), Brassic manages to seamlessly blend together crime and comedy in a unique way. Prior to Brassic, Gilgun became known to mainstream audiences with his role as Cassidy in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s Preacher. Alongside Gilgun are a host of some of Britain’s finest actors, including Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, Dominic West (The Wire, Chicago), Ryan Sampson (Plebs), and Ramon Tikaram (Jupiter Ascending).
Where Can You Watch Brassic?
After landing on British TV as a Sky Original in 2019, Brassic quickly became a smash hit show. With each year, a new season has been green lit as soon the last one ended. Season 5 ended in November 2023 and was closely followed by a Christmas Special on December 21, 2023. Since then, fans have been vying for news around Season 6. Michelle Keegan finally cut the tension when she took to her official Instagram page to confirm the release date. She wrote: “We’re back baby! #Brassic returns to Sky Max on Thursday 26th September at 9:00pm. Let the madness begin…” It has also been confirmed that a seventh season is already in-development, as reported by Radio Times.
As mentioned, Brassic got a second wind of fandom when the first four seasons landed on UK’s Netflix in August 2024. UK viewers can watch Season 5 on Sky Max or Now TV. US viewers can buy or rent the first four seasons on Prime Video. Additionally, seasons 1-4 are available for streaming on Hulu with a valid subscription. Want to read about more iconic British TV shows? Here’s why Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant no longer work together following the success of The Office.
