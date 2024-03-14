4 Coronation Street Legends with Jaw-Dropping Storylines

Oh, the cobbled streets of Weatherfield, where the drama never ceases and the storylines are as thick as Betty’s hotpot. Coronation Street has been keeping us on our toes since before your gran’s first perm, and today we’re tipping our hats to four legends whose tales have been nothing short of jaw-dropping.
Ken Barlow Steals the Show and Someone Else’s Heart
Let’s kick things off with Ken Barlow, shall we? The man’s a walking piece of history, but it was his tango with Deirdre that really set tongues wagging. This affair wasn’t just a blip in the show; it was a seismic event that had the nation clutching their pearls. Ken Barlow’s affair with Deirdre turned tea time into a spectator sport. And when Deirdre pieced together Ken’s little escapade with Wendy Crozier, she delivered a line sharper than Rita’s tongue,
I want to know where you’ve been – and who with. Classic!
Hilda Ogden Bids a Tearful Ta-Ra
Now, for the queen of the curlers herself, Hilda Ogden. Her exit was so dramatic, it could’ve been penned by Shakespeare if he’d had a flair for headscarves. When Jean Alexander said goodbye to the Rovers Return, 27 million viewers sobbed into their knitted afghans. Hilda Ogden’s dramatic departure wasn’t just a farewell; it was an event that sparked ‘Save Hilda’ campaigns faster than you can say ‘Ecky thump’. And Jean? She adored playing Hilda, saying,
I loved playing Hilda. I never envisaged how iconic she would become, but to be able to make her someone so many people recognised was an honour. Talk about leaving your mark.
Richard Hillman Takes a Dip into Darkness
If Weatherfield had its own boogeyman, it would be Richard Hillman. The man turned murder into his hobby between 2001 and 2003, all thanks to an obsession with his ex-wife Gail. His reign of terror climaxed with a splash when he took the family car for a swim in the canal. And now there are whispers of his ghostly return to haunt the cobbles and Gail’s peace of mind. Reports tease that Killer Richard Hillman might be finding his way back, which is like saying Christmas might come in December — we all know it’s happening.
Tracy Barlow’s Courtroom Tango
Last on our list is Tracy Barlow, whose love life turned lethal quicker than Liz McDonald can switch husbands. Tracy went from smitten to slayer when she decided her boyfriend Charlie Stubbs had overstayed his welcome…permanently. On the eve of her murder trial, she spilled the beans to her horrified mum: yes, she really did plan to give Charlie his deadly send-off. The courtroom drama that ensued had everyone glued to their screens as if they were witnessing the trial of the century.
In conclusion, these storylines aren’t just sensational; they’re stitched into the very fabric of Coronation Street‘s history. They’ve made us gasp, cry, and occasionally throw our slippers at the telly. What will happen next in Weatherfield? Who knows…but one thing’s for certain: it’ll be worth watching.
