69 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them

Parts wear out and vehicles break down, but sometimes people behind the wheel just don’t know what they’re doing.
The Facebook page Mechanic Fails is dedicated to all the ridiculous things mechanics have seen on the job, and I suggest you buckle up because this is about to get messy.
From DIY fixes held together with nothing but hope and duct tape to good old-fashioned neglect, each of our cars is living its own life, and they can tell a lot about how their owners treat them.
More info: Facebook
#1 Seems Like Everything I Touch These Days
Image source: Mechanic fails
#2 Mfers Trying To Ruin My Friday
Image source: Mechanic fails
#3 New Service Writer Making Sure You Check Them Fluids
Image source: Mechanic fails
#4
Image source: Mechanic fails
#5
Image source: Mechanic fails
#6 The Things I See Now That I Moved To Texas
Image source: Mechanic fails
#7 Less Tread = Lower Rolling Resistance = Better Gas Mileage. Don’t Let The “Man” Scam You Into Buying New Ones. Plus Tire Selfies Are Fire
Image source: Mechanic fails
#8 Use Wd40 To Prevent Tires From Rusting
Image source: Mechanic fails
#9 It Almost Worked
Image source: Mechanic fails
#10 Nope Rope
Image source: Mechanic fails
#11 Anyone Need A Pizza Slicer?
Image source: Mechanic fails
#12 Oh Dear Lord
Image source: Mechanic fails
#13 Winter Protip
Image source: Mechanic fails
#14 Time For Another Mf
Image source: Mechanic fails
#15 I’m Done
Image source: Mechanic fails
#16
Image source: Mechanic fails
#17 Pass Me The Half Inch….wait….
Image source: Mechanic fails
#18 Tibor Wants To Know Why??
Image source: Mechanic fails
#19 F*****g Monday’s!
Image source: Mechanic fails
#20 Best Patch Job I’ve Seen In A While!
Image source: Mechanic fails
#21 The Slow It Down Light?
Image source: Mechanic fails
#22
Image source: Mechanic fails
#23 We’ve All Got Our Favorite Gravy Covered Block. Worth Every Penny
Image source: Mechanic fails
#24 Holeee S**t
Image source: Mechanic fails
#25
Image source: Mechanic fails
#26 Justen Don’t Forget Again
Image source: Mechanic fails
#27 My Mechanics Are Dicks
Image source: Mechanic fails
#28 Diff Cover Stickers A Thing Now?
Image source: Mechanic fails
#29 Wood Shop Teacher Gave Me A B+
Image source: Mechanic fails
#30 Should Be Fast
Image source: Mechanic fails
#31 Towed In/ No Brakes/ Couldn’t Get To Bleed
Image source: Mechanic fails
#32 Let’s All Congratulate Joel Schlueter On Graduating Jb Welding School
Image source: Mechanic fails
#33 Me: You Sure You Want To Spend $700 On Tires? Customer: Yup, It’s Been Like That For Years
Image source: Mechanic fails
#34 Drove In This Way. He Said It Was A Bit Squirrelly
Image source: Mechanic fails
#35 They Have No Idea Wtf Happened. I Need To Know!!
Image source: Mechanic fails
#36 I Give Up! It’s Getting A New Oil Pan
Image source: Mechanic fails
#37 It’s Almost Like It Takes Effort To Be This Terrible. My Daughter Welds Better. Thanks Ks Ricky And Adam
Image source: Mechanic fails
#38 Mechanic Fails
Image source: Mechanic fails
#39 A Little Embarrassed Here. Off The Front Of My Own Truck. 102,000 Miles On It
Image source: Mechanic fails
#40 Lunch Anyone?
Image source: Mechanic fails
#41 Wood You Do This?
Image source: book.com/MechanicFails
#42 Kieth Smith Submitted This One. Just A Little Game Of Hide And Seek Going On
Image source: Mechanic fails
#43 Not Sure If He’s An Angel Or A Butterfly. Either Way Those Wings Made Him A Magical Tire Changer
Image source: Mechanic fails
#44 Shhhh.. Someone’s Sleeping
Image source: Mechanic fails
#45 A Couple Eyes And This Old Genny Is Thomas
Image source: Mechanic fails
#46
Image source: Mechanic fails
#47 This Pic Really Messed With Me
Image source: MechanicFails
#48 I See No Issues Here
Image source: Mechanic fails
#49 I’m Not Even Mad
Image source: Mechanic fails
#50 Just Here For The Free Balance Check
Image source: Mechanic fails
#51 Half Of You Probably Don’t Even Know What This Is
Image source: Mechanic fails
#52 This Is How Slav People Modify Thier Exhaust On A Car
Image source: Mechanic fails
#53 Good Job Keith. They Were Not Like That Until You Worked On It
Image source: Mechanic fails
#54 Guess How This Happened
Image source: Mechanic fails
#55 It Works 50% Of The Time All The Time
Image source: Mechanic fails
#56 Oopsie
Image source: Mechanic fails
#57 2002 Sequoia Dispenses Chocolate Milk From The Trans
Image source: Mechanic fails
#58
Image source: Mechanic fails
#59 Stance?
Image source: Mechanic fails
#60 Brakes Are Noisy….
Image source: Mechanic fails
#61
Image source: Mechanic fails
#62 Going In The Scrap Pile Tomorrow If There Are No Takers. Comes With A Free Jeep Liberty
Image source: Mechanic fails
#63 Mechanic Fails
Image source: MechanicFails
#64 Custom 2wd Mod
Image source: Mechanic fails
#65 Just Need An Oil Change
Image source: Mechanic fails
#66 Wasn’t Even The Worst Part
Image source: Mechanic fails
#67
Image source: Mechanic fails
#68 Second One In Two Days? Is This Where We Want To Be As A Society When Jesus Comes Back?
Image source: Mechanic fails
#69 Someone Going To Have Fun Today
Image source: Mechanic fails
