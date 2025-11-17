Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Home Remedies That Actually Work? (Closed)

There are heaps of them out there – Share yours!
#1
Toothpaste for itchiness. Wether its insect bites or foot fungus, toothpase will almost always work!
#2
Instead of paying a premium on afterbite, when I’ve been properly eaten alive (ie. More than one bite over a large area) then i mix baking soda and aloe gel into a thick paste and put that on– it’s literally the same core ingredients for alot less, goes on a little easier for a larger surface area and gets rid of the itch and soothes the swelling. If i don’t have aloe then i use water but the cooling sensation of the aloe i fend better.
#3
for sweat control- mixing baking soda and cornstarch! apply that baby a few times a day, and you won’t really sweat.
#4
For mild sicknesses like cold and slight fever – water. Lots and lots of water. I know I’m going to sound like one of those old Asian Aunties that say “just drink water!” But it actually works. Taking showers also helps you feel refreshed, but be prepared to flop on the bed and have a nap afterwards because it also makes you sleepy.
#5
My mom has so many of these, but I’m having trouble thinking of all of them!
Vitamin C and apple cider vinegar and a dash of lemon juice and honey for a sore throat. My mom gives it to us hot and steaming in a mug like some sort of witch’s tincture (tastes like it too sometimes).🤣
Activated charcoal (usually comes in pills) for any sort of food-poisoning, upset stomach, etc. Works like magic.
Cayenne pepper to stop bleeding.
It hurts like nothing else, but it stops the bleeding like nothing else as well. Only recommended in an emergency (I’ve only seen my Mom use it when my sister sliced herself with an X-acto knife).
Bentonite Clay is a must-have for home remedy. It’s made from volcanic ash (I believe) and it works to clean and draw out infection in wounds. It helps so much with splinters or anything else that is infected.
Also drink a lot of water and sleep when you need it. Those two are life savers.😁
#6
Grandma’s wart treatment:
Supplies:
Bottle of castor oil
Q-tips
Heavy duty band-aids
Duct tape
Dip the q-tip in the castor oil and apply liberally to the wart, in the morning and evening.
Wrap it in duct tape so it can’t “breathe” at night and just do a band-aid during the day.
Within a few weeks it will shrivel up and eventually fall off. I’ve used it twice and the wart never came back.
Also, just for fun: if you know what jewel-weed is (look it up, it has a very distinctive appearance), and you’re out in the woods and covered in bug bites, just grab one of those suckers and put the sap from the stem on the bug bite. It’ll stop the itching for a good half hour.
#7
I was raised in a Polish household and these are just a few things that come to mind.
Upset stomach – strong, bitter black tea or peppermint tea
Toothache/Mouth pain – chew on some cloves
Sore throat – gargle salt water
Eye infection – chamomile tea compress
Now for the crazy one…
Food-poisoning- Good amount of vodka mixed with ground black pepper, keep it down. It actually works.
#8
Upset stomach— apple cider and vinegar
Sore throat- gargle salt water
Heatiness- babchi in water
