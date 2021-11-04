How Netflix’s, “Inventing Anna” Intends to Blow Us Away

Time is the ultimate truth teller. This has been proven time and time again, especially when it comes to stories about the rise and fall of scandalous personalities. Filmmakers seem to be eyeing one explosive story after another, and adapting it into films and miniseries. It definitely makes for a thrilling and entertaining binge-worthy watch. An upcoming miniseries that is starting to make waves is Netflix’s, Inventing Anna, which is based on the life of the convicted fraudster, Anna Delvey. The storyline also draws inspiration from an article written by Jessica Pressler called, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”. Here are five reasons how the drama series intends to blow us away:
5. It is backed by the queen of showrunners
The series is created and produced by no other than acclaimed showrunner, Shonda Rhimes, who is the brains behind powerful and hit series, such as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder. Her shows mostly center around empowered women, so seeing a miniseries based on the life of a controversial woman is of utmost interest. Rhimes is also known for her much talked about plot twists and cliffhangers. This goes hand in hand with the scandalous life of Anna Delvey, which is also filled with twists and turns. It is manipulation at its finest, and there is no better small screen storyteller than Rhimes.
4. It is based on a juicy storyline that is too good to be true
People who have read about the rise and fall of Anna Delvey can attest to the fact that her story is definitely stranger than fiction. It’s quite hard to believe how many powerful and famous people she’s conned along the way, and how easy she was able to make them fall for her charm. Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, pretended to be a wealthy German heiress with big-time business ventures under her belt, with the intention of deceiving upscale hotels, wealthy friends, and even banks. This fraudulent scheme went on for a while, and a number of people and institutions were burned in the process. She has been convicted of multiple counts of larceny and theft, but has since been released from prison on parole. Seeing the debauchery unfold onscreen should be one heck of a ride.
3. The cast members have something to bring to the table
The names attached to the miniseries are no strangers to complex roles. Julia Garner, who is fresh from the success of her portrayal of the cunning Ruth Langmore in the hit crime drama series, Ozark, has been cast to play the lead role of Delvey. Garner has proven to be one of the up-and-coming versatile actresses, and this character will only make her acting chops shine more. The other cast members to look forward to include Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Katie Lowes (Scandal), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type), Arian Moayed (Succession), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Anna Deavere Smith (For the People), Jeff Perry (Nash Bridges), Terry Kinney (Oz), and Jennifer Esposito (NCIS).
2. The character resemblances are uncanny
The photos where in Garner is seen in full character has made anticipating viewers all the more excited for the miniseries to air. The transformation is on point, and the resemblance to Delvey is uncanny. The outfits can already speak for itself, as they range from the chic designer brands at the height of Delvey’s treachery to the prison jumpsuit after her conviction. Bringing real-life stories into life can be quite the challenge for filmmakers and actors alike. The portrayals should not be an imitation, but rather an interpretation of the character. All this seems to apply to the miniseries, which aims to re-tell a story about deceit in the most compelling way possible.
1. It is a cautionary tale that is unique in its own sense
Tales about grifters and swindlers have come in different shapes and forms. A lot come from the same narrative, with predictable outcomes. The story of Delvey is different in the sense that she was able to sustain a lavish lifestyle out of nothing, and string in a bunch of interesting personalities along the way. It makes us realize how gullible people can be when a hefty amount of cash, skilled name dropping, and flashy designer brands are involved. After all, it’s all about perception, and Delvey was a master manipulator. Delvey may not have deserved her fifteen minutes of fame, but her incredulous story definitely does.