Hey Pandas, What Game Did You Beat Most Recently And How Long Did It Take? (Closed)

What game with an ending did you most recently complete, how long did it take?
#1
Pokemon sword and shield took around 12 hours of non-stop playing but it was worth it!
#2
Not sure if this counts but I beat Minercraft in 15 minutes
#3
I personally beat Absolutely Radiance in Hollow Knight last week. After 143 hours of playtime.
#4
Super Mario odyssey took me a day to finish
#5
swords and souls, probably about 6 hours
#6
Beat Undertale for the second time. I am incapable of doing Genocide because it hurts way too much, so this was my second time doing True Pacifist. Took me a few days. I still cried. XD
#7
Need for Speed Rivals. yes i still play it. it took me a year and a half to get all the cars
#8
Superhot VR, it took me about 10 hours of playtime, over about 3 days, but I did it.
#9
Minecraft. Took me 2 to 3 years. I spent every weekend looking for the end portal and preparing. In the end, I brought my enchanted crossbow, my dog ( who waited patiently outside the endportal, where I set my spawn ), my enchanted diamond sword and netherite armor with 4 stacks of cobblestone. Took another hour to beat the dragon in general, and made a video of it. ( on the switch)
#10
Minecraft. 1 hour.
#11
this isnt the most recent, but manifold garden took about 1-2 days. great game, 10/10 would recommend.
#12
The wizard of elemental magic
#13
I beat Super Mario Kart 8. It took me an evening plus a morning. I would say like 3 hours.
