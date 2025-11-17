Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Sometimes, fitting a story into just 3 or 4 panels of a comic is a significant achievement. But what about a single panel only? That already seems quite challenging, and adding a funny punchline makes it seem nearly impossible. However, for some comic artists, nothing is truly impossible. The creator of ‘Rubes Cartoons’ is a perfect example of that!

This isn’t the first time we’re featuring Leigh Rubin and his series of single-panel cartoons, so feel free to check out our previous posts to catch up on some of his earlier works. Today, we’re excited to present you with the 29 most recent cartoons by Rubin, along with a few more facts about the artist and his work. Scroll down to find out more.

#1

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#2

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#3

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#4

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#5

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#6

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#7

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#8

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#9

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#10

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#11

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#12

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#13

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#14

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#15

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#16

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#17

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#18

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#19

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#20

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#21

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#22

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#23

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#24

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#25

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#26

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#27

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#28

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

#29

Artist Creates Humorous Comics That Might Make You Laugh (29 New Pics)

Image source: rubescartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
