I’ve Created My Own Anne Taintor Inspired Photos To Help You Be Your Best Badass Self

by

We’ve all seen the iconic work of Anne Taintor, showcasing classic 50’s housewife photos accompanied by sarcastic slogans and modern mindsets.

In a spin-off to this vintage work, I have created my own series of photos accompanied by a mix of inspirational/feminist quotes.

Every Monday I add a new photo to the mix sending out sarcastic affirmations to help kickstart your week and remind you that you are a total badass ready to conquer the week.

More info: Instagram

Time to get everything done

I am a badass and so are you

The lessons we can learn from Marie Kondo go far beyond the closet

Time to own it ladies

You got this mamas

Buy your own, and get what you want

Let’s be honest, is Beyonce ever wrong?

Time to start the day with a strong coffee and good breakfast

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
